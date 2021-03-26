News & Analysis at your fingertips.

  Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.12% FTSE 100: 0.86% France 40: 0.71% US 500: 0.62% Wall Street: 0.55%
  US CDC Director Walensky: - US now averaging 57,000 cases per day - 7-day average of US Covid cases is up 7% - Extremely concerned about current trajectory
  Equities push higher despite third-wave concerns. #FTSE 100 sticks to its range but drifts higher.
  Crude oil continues to trade as if it is completely manic. Volatility has replaced trend as the 7-day ATR has the commodity marking average daily ranges of 6 percent
  Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.21% Gold: 0.17% Silver: -0.19%
  Canada Health Authorities say number and proportion of variant of concern cases are increasingly rapid in several areas of the country - Longer-range forecast shows stronger public health measures will be required to counter more transmissible variants
  The price of oil struggles to retain the rebound from the monthly low ($57.25) amid the blockade in the Suez Canal.
  🇺🇸 Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations Final (MAR) Actual: 2.7% Previous: 2.7%
  🇺🇸 Michigan 5 Year Inflation Expectations Final (MAR) Actual: 2.8% Previous: 2.7%
  🇺🇸 Michigan Inflation Expectations Final (MAR) Actual: 3.1% Previous: 3.3%
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Forecast: Holding Steady

Paul Robinson, Strategist

DAX/CAC Technical Highlights:

  • DAX treading water for now, still in an uptrend
  • CAC holding slope support following coronavirus gap-fill
European stocks have held up well recently following strong runs, with the DAX trading right around record highs. Generally speaking, the trend is favorable for higher prices from here, but waiting for a period of consolidation could offer traders a better risk/reward opportunity.

While the DAX is poised for further gains, horizontal movement may create a strong base and help define near-term levels. In doing so, should we see a dip lower in the very short-term, holding 14422, yesterday’s low, will be key.

But even if that were to break the weekly low it doesn’t necessarily turn the picture bearish with trend support rising up from the tail end of October. On the top-side, there is an upper parallel to watch as resistance, a line that is was established off last week’s high.

From a tactical standpoint, for now, in a holding pattern.

DAX Daily Chart (holding in record territory)

dax daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

The CAC 40 pulled back to support via a slope extending higher from late November. This comes following the long-awaited fill of the coronavirus gap in Feb 2020. This puts focus on the 2020 high at 6111 as the next top-side objective.

The general outlook is similar to the DAX, but it will be important for the CAC to hold slope support to keep it supported in the near-term.

CAC Daily Chart (holding support)

CAC 40 daily chart

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Australian Dollar Price Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, AUD/CHF, EUR/AUD
2021-03-26 03:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast Sours
2021-03-25 12:30:00
Australian Dollar Price Outlook: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD, AUD/CHF, EUR/AUD
2021-03-25 03:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Kiwi Collapses- NZD/USD Breakdown Levels
2021-03-24 17:00:00
