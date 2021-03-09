DAX 30 Record Highs, CAC 40 Working on Coronavirus Gap-fill

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Perched Atop 200-MA with ECB In Focus
2021-03-09 07:30:00
Dollar Rally Brings EURUSD to 200-Day Moving Average, Supercharges USDJPY
2021-03-09 04:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-03-09 01:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-08 21:35:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Rising Yields Threaten Bull Flag Breakdown
2021-03-08 22:45:00
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-03-08 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying, Sterling Strong All-Round
2021-03-09 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Rally Brings EURUSD to 200-Day Moving Average, Supercharges USDJPY
2021-03-09 04:45:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Noteworthy event risk facing the US Dollar today includes a 3-year Treasury note auction ($58b) at 18:00 GMT; Directional bias for $USD price action remains largely focused on yields and interest rate differentials #FX #Forex #Trading https://t.co/Kp4ssVWa4q
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.07% Wall Street: 0.36% Germany 30: 0.31% France 40: 0.26% FTSE 100: 0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/nJNHZ0D0fT
  • DAX out of consolidation into record territory. CAC working on filling the February 2020 gap. Get your #DAX market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/ctEiqwSILe https://t.co/cuOlttvB9Y
  • $USD strength has calmed overnight as equity futes have caught a bid $DXY has pulled back to Fibo support, testing around the ~92 handle if today's bar can close as a bearish engulf - could be a strong reversal signal https://t.co/MRGsLvObRa
  • @nickcawley1 @DailyFX ah yes, great call - $CADJPY getting that macro drive from oil prices w/ $CAD plus the $Yen weakness theme. that trend has been so smooth of late https://t.co/GDHVKRVjnr
  • GBP/JPY is a lovely trade atm....along with another favourite CAD/JPY #yen #chf #gbp @DailyFX https://t.co/dSGbqyJKUM https://t.co/GfCaQtyzTd
  • yet another fresh high for $GBPJPY, that Yen weakness theme still running https://t.co/5VAlBp0bgc https://t.co/tSJ9kxrzIK
  • ECB Settled EUR 18.2bln of gross emergency bond purchases last week
  • ECB increased pace of gross emergency bond-buying last week. #ECB $EUR
  • #Bitcoin is strengthening today, rising from a morning low of $50,000 to currently trade above $54,000, its highest level in two weeks. $BTC https://t.co/y3G6wwhgGl
DAX 30 Record Highs, CAC 40 Working on Coronavirus Gap-fill

DAX 30 Record Highs, CAC 40 Working on Coronavirus Gap-fill

Paul Robinson, Strategist

DAX/CAC Technical Highlights:

  • DAX out of consolidation into record territory
  • CAC working on filling the February 2020 gap
Advertisement

As we were discussing last week, European stocks were demonstrating relative strength compared to the U.S. markets, especially versus the tech-heavy Nasdaq. The DAX was consolidating with a break below 13653 needed to turn the outlook from neutral to bearish.

With yesterday’s powerful breakout the DAX is looking to stay in record territory. As long as U.S. stocks don’t completely fall apart, Europe can continue to head higher. A rapid deterioration in the S&P 500 and broad risk sentiment, though, will almost certainly put a hold on the advance, if not worse.

A pullback to the top of the recent congestion phase may present would-be longs with a decent risk/reward opportunity to enter in the direction of the prevailing trend. The support zone to watch is 14200/150.

As far as how high the DAX can run, it’s hard to say. If general risk appetite improves then the rally could grow serious legs. If we see a somewhat subdued appetite by market participants to take risk, then look for the rally to potentially be a grind.

It will take some strong downward price action to turn the outlook from neutral/bullish to outright bearish.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Stock Market Forecast
Get My Guide

DAX Daily Chart (looking to sustain record high breakout)

DAX daily chart

DAX Charts by TradingView

The CAC 40 is in the February 2020 gap, and on that it is seen as likely to fill it up to 6031. Should that fill, it won’t take much to etch out the best levels since 2007. The 2020 high is at 6111 followed by the 2007 high at 6168.

To turn the outlook bearish a breakdown below the late October trend-line is needed. The importance of this trend-line just grew a little bit more last week when it was touched and held as support for the second time in the past two weeks.

CAC Daily Chart (in corona-gap)

CAC daily chart

CAC 40 Charts by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD
Australian Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/NZD
2021-03-09 03:00:00
Chinese Yuan, Canary in the Coal Mine? Setups in EUR/CNH, USD/CNH
Chinese Yuan, Canary in the Coal Mine? Setups in EUR/CNH, USD/CNH
2021-03-08 23:55:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Bearish Rebuke- BoC Battle Lines
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Bearish Rebuke- BoC Battle Lines
2021-03-08 19:00:00
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Trying to Turn Bounce into Sustained Rally
US Dollar Technical Analysis: DXY Trying to Turn Bounce into Sustained Rally
2021-03-08 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bullish
France 40
Bearish