DAX & CAC Technical Outlook: Trend Remains Bullish with Potentially Bearish Twist

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Hovering Above Support as ECB Rate Decision Shifts into View
2021-01-21 07:30:00
EURUSD Breakout: An ECB or Risk Charge, Bullish or Bearish?
2021-01-21 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Weaker Dollar and Reflation Hopes Underpin Prices
2021-01-20 06:00:00
Crude Oil Latest: Trend Higher Still in Place Despite IEA Cutting Forecast For Demand
2021-01-19 13:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-20 22:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Continuing to Channel Higher
2021-01-20 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rallies Into Resistance, Fuelled by US Dollar Weakness
2021-01-21 12:00:00
Precious Metals Analysis: Gold and Silver Buoyant as Real Yields Fall
2021-01-21 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Top 1.38 if Resistance Breaks
2021-01-21 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.60% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.49% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.48% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.30% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/L2vBDPB0WB
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.23% Wall Street: 0.16% Germany 30: 0.03% FTSE 100: -0.16% France 40: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/ctRsCaxSOy
  • #Bitcoin is now down over 10% today as the cryptocurrency sells off. It is currently trading around $31,500, its lowest level since the selloff on January 11th. $BTC https://t.co/hUjQ0QXE4F
  • The DAX hasn’t done a whole lot in recent sessions, with it generally holding onto the surge off the October low into the end of the year. Get your #DAX market update from @PaulRobinsonFX here:https://t.co/BWmyKlakke https://t.co/ZLERTZG6ER
  • $USDCAD pushed to fresh lows around 1.2610 today, hitting its lowest level since the spring of 2018. $USD $CAD https://t.co/3QUssEABVU
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.14% Gold: -0.35% Oil - US Crude: -0.58% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Tg6bH3xQw1
  • 💶 Consumer Confidence Flash (JAN) Actual: -15.5 Expected: -15 Previous: -13.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-21
  • Join us for a special #webinar at 11:00 AM EST/16:00 GMT where you can learn how to identify price trends with trader sentiment. Register here: https://t.co/MqVMi2INbJ https://t.co/IyPYLVzQEb
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 71.54%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/RCA1oyMCcL
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.38% Gold: -0.44% Oil - US Crude: -0.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/OAvmToO5ys
DAX & CAC Technical Outlook: Trend Remains Bullish with Potentially Bearish Twist

DAX & CAC Technical Outlook: Trend Remains Bullish with Potentially Bearish Twist

Paul Robinson, Strategist

DAX/CAC Technical Highlights:

  • DAX trending higher, consolidating with one short-term bearish possibility
  • CAC chart similar to DAX, looking for corona gap-fill on further strength
Advertisement

The DAX hasn’t done a whole lot in recent sessions, with it generally holding onto the surge off the October low into the end of the year. The general sideways behavior suggests that the index may be consolidating for another move higher.

There is one short-term bearish possibility, though.

When you look closely a head-and-shoulders pattern is in the works, but not fully formed. Until it is fully formed and breaks the neckline it is only a pattern in development. Often times they look like they will come to fruition, but never confirm through a breach of the neckline.

Without confirmation the generally horizontal price action smacks of a bullish continuation pattern. For now, awaiting to see which path the DAX wants to take. Also acting as a guide is the trend-line off the October low.

Holding the trend-line and failing to confirm the neckline of the H&S pattern will keep the upward track in place towards a breakout above 14131. A breaking the trend-line and the neckline could set not motion a decline with ~13450 as the first level of support to watch, followed by ~13037/March trend-line.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 Stock Market Forecast
Get My Guide

DAX Daily Chart (holding on trend-line)

DAX daily chart

DAX Hourly Chart (H&S possibility)

DAX hourly chart

DAX Charts by TradingView

The CAC is following a similar path as the DAX, of course, but with some minor differences. It has the same short-term head-and-shoulders pattern, but lacks the trend-line from the end of October. This doesn’t mean it isn’t supported, just that it has one less technical signpost to watch.

A breakdown in price may develop in sync with the DAX, but a clean level of support doesn’t exist until the December 21 low at 5306. Then beneath there is some long-term support around 5200.

On the top-side, a breakout above 5721 could set into motion a filling of the coronavirus-induced gap produced eleven months ago. The gap exists from 5875 up to 6031.

CAC Daily Chart (moving sideways)

CAC daily chart

CAC 40Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD BoC Breakdown– Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD BoC Breakdown– Loonie Levels
2021-01-20 19:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bull Moves May Not Be Done Yet - Setups in NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bull Moves May Not Be Done Yet - Setups in NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
2021-01-20 18:45:00
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Breakdown to Nine-month Lows
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Breakdown to Nine-month Lows
2021-01-20 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish
France 40
Bearish