DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Analysis: Gap-fills & More

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Rebound Attempt in Focus
2020-12-22 23:00:00
Euro Forecast: Breakouts Constrained, Further Gains May Have to Wait for EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates
2020-12-22 20:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Dec 09, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,590.60.
2020-12-23 03:23:00
Crude Oil Rally May Lose Steam on Virus Threat, Softer Physical Demand
2020-12-22 07:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook: The Trend Remains Your Friend
2020-12-22 13:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2020-12-22 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Higher After Trump Rejects the US Stimulus Package
2020-12-23 07:00:00
Bitcoin, S&P 500, Gold Outlook: How Can Short Bets Drive Prices into 2021?
2020-12-23 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Update Gives Boost to Sterling
2020-12-23 09:00:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Rebound Attempt in Focus
2020-12-22 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, CAD/JPY Price Action Set-Up
2020-12-22 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 Durable Goods Orders Ex Transp MoM (NOV) Actual: 0.4% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 1.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • 🇺🇸 Core PCE Price Index YoY (NOV) Actual: 1.4% Expected: 1.5% Previous: 1.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • 🇺🇸 Initial Jobless Claims (19/DEC) Actual: 803K Expected: 885K Previous: 885K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • 🇺🇸 Jobless Claims 4-Week Average (19/DEC) Actual: 818.25K Previous: 812.5K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • 🇺🇸 Core PCE Price Index MoM (NOV) Actual: 0% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • 🇺🇸 Durable Goods Orders MoM (NOV) Actual: 0.9% Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Price Index YoY (NOV) Actual: 1.1% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • 🇺🇸 Personal Spending MoM (NOV) Actual: -0.4% Expected: -0.2% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • 🇺🇸 PCE Price Index MoM (NOV) Actual: 0% Previous: 0.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
  • 🇺🇸 Personal Income MoM (NOV) Actual: -1.1% Expected: -0.3% Previous: -0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-23
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Analysis: Gap-fills & More

DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Analysis: Gap-fills & More

2020-12-23 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

DAX/CAC Technical Outlook:

  • DAX working towards filling the Monday gap
  • CAC also looking to do the same, but lagging behind
Advertisement

The DAX was walloped on Monday along with other global stock markets, but is working on clawing back those losses and then some. To fill the gap the market will need to rise to 13630, which is only a stone’s throw away from the record high.

A fill and break of 13795 will have the market in record territory. It might again be a bit of a struggle to breakout as it was last week, but given the general mood of stock markets and seasonality, it appears a good proposition to look for new highs sooner rather than later.

Negating a bullish outlook would be a drop below a clear area of support from 13060 down to 13004. The area just above 13k has been quite supportive and is viewed as the line-in-the-sand between neutral/bullish and bearish on the shorter-term time horizon.

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

DAX 30 Daily Chart (looking for gap-fill, new highs)

DAX daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

The CAC 40 has nearly filled its gap up to 5527.8. From there price needs to cross 5616 to trade to its best levels since the coronavirus meltdown. The CAC has generally been a laggard given how far away it is from the pre-virus levels, but will remain firm as long as the DAX continues to hang tough or better. There might be a relative difference in performance that later presents the CAC as a better short, but for now it generally feels like an uphill battle.

CAC 40 Daily Chart (gap-fill, 5616 resistance)

CAC 40 daily chart

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Forex Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/JPY, AUD/USD Pullback Coming to an End?
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/JPY, AUD/USD Pullback Coming to an End?
2020-12-23 01:00:00
Silver Price Forecast: Bulls in Control, Even amid a Pullback - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Bulls in Control, Even amid a Pullback - Levels for XAG/USD
2020-12-22 18:40:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Rips to Resistance / 2020 Open
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Rally Rips to Resistance / 2020 Open
2020-12-22 18:00:00
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
US Dollar Breaks November-December Downtrend - What's Next for DXY Index?
2020-12-22 17:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Mixed
France 40
Mixed