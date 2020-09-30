News & Analysis at your fingertips.

DAX 30, CAC 40 Technical Outlook Leans Neutral to Bearish

DAX 30, CAC 40 Technical Outlook Leans Neutral to Bearish

2020-09-30 12:30:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

DAX 30 / CAC 40 Technical Highlights

  • DAX 30 still vulnerable after breakdown from technical formation
  • CAC 40 broke wedge but held important line of support
  • The bounces could roll over, or morph in to rallies, or nothing at all
DAX 30 still vulnerable after breakdown from technical formation

On the 21st the DAX broke hard by over 4% out of a wedged up price sequence that suggested that we would see more follow-through. But it wasn’t long after that a bounce developed, however, it doesn’t mean the index is in the clear.

It is possible the bounce may have concluded with Monday’s big up day and that price rolling over the past couple of days could start to pick up some momentum. A break above 12873 would put this idea to rest, at least temporarily, while a dive back towards recent lows would strengthen a bearish bias.

A break below 12341 will have the 200-day in play down to 12179. It is entirely possible that the index makes headway in neither direction, as even though we had a strong breakdown price is still stuck at the same levels it was at in early June. It may take some time to gain clarity…

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find Out the #1 Mistake Traders Make
Get My Guide

DAX Daily Chart (only a bounce?)

DAX daily chart

DAX Charts by TradingView

CAC 40 broke wedge but held important line of support

The CAC broke from a wedge formation, but the confirmation we had been looking for never came to pass as the 4691 level was held on a daily closing basis. A daily close below 4666 should have momentum picking up as key support is left behind. In the event that support continues to hold there is much work on the top-side to be done as the general trend/tone isn’t very favorable.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Build confidence during these volatile times.
Get My Guide

CAC 40 Daily Chart (held support just under 4700)

CAC 40 daily chart

CAC Chart by TradingView

Forex Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

