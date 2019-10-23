We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
EUR/USD Price: Resistance Remains Firm Ahead of ECB Meeting, PMIs
2019-10-23 08:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Initiates Lower Highs and Lows Ahead of ECB Meeting
2019-10-23 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Brexit Briefing: GBP Price Eases, October 31 Deadline to be Missed
2019-10-23 08:00:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP Eyes BoE Testimony Amid Brexit Drama
2019-10-23 07:00:00
USD/JPY
GBP/USD Rate Sinks as Brexit Limbo Opens the Door to Yen Strength
2019-10-22 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
2019-10-21 20:50:00
Gold
Crude Oil Prices Fade Despite OPEC-Cut Reports, US Stock Build Eyed
2019-10-23 05:45:00
Trump Policies Invite Inflation But Gold Prices May Fall Anyway
2019-10-23 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Crude Oil Prices Fade Despite OPEC-Cut Reports, US Stock Build Eyed
2019-10-23 05:45:00
Crude Oil Prices Jump on OPEC Supply Cut Hopes This December
2019-10-22 15:40:00
Bitcoin
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-22 18:30:00
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook Uncertain, Levels/Lines to Watch

DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook Uncertain, Levels/Lines to Watch

2019-10-23 09:30:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

DAX 30/CAC 40 Technical Highlights

  • DAX holding strong up against minor resistance
  • CAC off the highs but has trend support

DAX holding strong up against minor resistance

DAX holding strong up against minor resistance

On Thursday, the DAX traded up to the underside of the trend-line running higher from the December low, and then posted a sharp reversal day. The bearish reversal candle suggested that downside follow-through may be in store, but so far that has not been the case.

Currently the market is trying to push beyond the reversal-day high, but if it does the December t-line and a minor swing-high from July 2018 stand in a way of a further advance. If another reversal develops after having just posted one, from the area of resistance, then we could see a larger pullback develop.

In this scenario, the July high at 12656 will be a small level of support to watch, followed by a much stronger area just under the 12500 level (in green on chart). If the market keeps trading higher, it doesn’t present a good risk/reward long given it is extended and has aforementioned resistance to climb. Ideally, for would-be longs a pullback develops first before continuing to run. For now, sitting tight until further cues.

DAX 30 Daily Chart (strong but at resistance)

DAX 30 &amp; CAC 40 Technical Outlook Uncertain, Levels/Lines to Watch

DAX Chart by Tradingview

CAC off the highs but has trend support

Last week, the CAC ran into resistance via the trend-line running over peaks since the April high. The strong reversal candle posted on Thursday, unlike it did with the DAX, has led to a bit of weakness. Overall the CAC remains postured in an upward moving market, but may want to test support coming from the trend-line off the August low.

Another interesting development to watch is how price action is getting wedged up between the top-side trend-line from April and the August trend-line. This could lead to an explosive move should we see price action tighten up a little more before breaking either line.

CAC 40 Daily Chart (trading at trend-line resistance)

DAX 30 &amp; CAC 40 Technical Outlook Uncertain, Levels/Lines to Watch

CAC 40 Chart by Tradingview

Want to learn more about trading the DAX? Check out 'How to Trade the DAX', and join me weekly for technical updates in the Indices and Commodities webinar.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

