DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Challenging Year Highs

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price: Struggles Continue, Sitting on 50-Day Moving Average
2019-10-16 11:00:00
EUR/USD: Failure to Test September High to Bring 2019-Low on Radar
2019-10-16 05:06:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price - British Pound May Keep Rallying Above these Levels
2019-10-16 10:15:00
NZD/USD Rose on New Zealand CPI, GBP/USD Up on Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-15 23:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar
2019-10-15 19:00:00
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-15 18:50:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, October 2019 - US-China Trade War Talks Dash Concerns
2019-10-15 18:50:00
Gold Price Rally Struggles but Bull Flag Potential Persists - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-15 14:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on Cooling Brexit Deal Hopes
2019-10-16 05:00:00
Geopolitics of Oil: Why Crude and Conflict Are So Closely Connected
2019-10-15 09:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH in Lead as USD/TRY Holds Focus
2019-10-15 16:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-08 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • @CVecchioFX doubling down eh...a decent pinot noir (New Zealand of course)....
  • @nickcawley1 What currency basis? I don’t like to bet using EM FX or GBP...
  • Official close to the negotiations says the DUP has privately accepted Boris Johnson’s customs proposals, but the major sticking point is still over a potential mechanism to give Northern Ireland democratic consent over any special arrangements. Political Correspondent, FT $GBP
  • @CVecchioFX A small wager Chris???
  • Indeed it is — next year. https://t.co/hyYMLUXqIv Brexit may mean the end of the United Kingdom as we know it. https://t.co/qHPXc7vTOH
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.94%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 81.05%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/70lU4x9Qs6
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD MBA Mortgage Applications (OCT 11) due at 11:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 5.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-16
  • GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price - British Pound May Keep Rallying Above these Levels More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2019/10/16/GBPUSD-GBPJPY-Price-British-Pound-May-Keep-Rallying-Above-these-Levels-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/Jj9EFEEkis
  • Central bank independence has several advantages and disadvantages. Find out what they are in-depth with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/50xd066nzI
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.17% Gold: 0.13% Silver: -0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/zHQ8ICx7Ec
DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Challenging Year Highs

DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Challenging Year Highs

2019-10-16 09:30:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

DAX 30/CAC 40 Technical Highlights

  • DAX extended into the year-high from July
  • CAC hit a new multi-year high, but at resistance

For fundamental and technical forecasts, trade ideas, and educational guides, check out the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

DAX extended into the year-high from July

The recent surge in the DAX has the index above one key threshold of resistance by way of the trend-line off the January 2018 high. A line that gave the market trouble on three occasions in recent weeks. Yesterday’s move was enough to edge the market to its best levels of the year, but still can consider the July a spot to watch for potential weakness.

The rally since October 4 up to yesterday was one of the more impressive short-term surges we’ve seen in a long time. The DAX may be short-term overbought and in need of a digestion phase before running higher, but the strength of momentum suggests that higher prices could indeed be in store soon.

Looking at the peaks from September 12 to October 1 (all arriving at the Jan ’18 t-line), there should be some good support around the 12500/470-area. Just around that area, given its low angle, lies the 2018 trend-line.

On further strength, the underside of the December trend-line will be a targeted area of resistance, then followed by, and perhaps in confluence with the trend-line, a swing-high from July 2018 at 12886.

DAX 30 Daily Chart (looking to further itself along)

DAX 30 &amp; CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Challenging Year Highs

DAX Chart by Tradingview

CAC hit a new multi-year high, but at resistance

The CAC hit new highs for the year yesterday, best levels since before the GFC. But it’s been here before only to fail. There is a trend-line running over across tops since April that are helping keep a lid on price. A cross of this resistance should have the French index rolling higher, but until it does it must be treated as resistance.

A consolidation, then breakout could provide a platform for fresh longs. In the event of higher prices, there isn’t anything until a swing high from late-2007 located at 5865. On a pullback, support comes in via a minor trend-line off the August low.

CAC 40 Daily Chart (trading at trend-line resistance)

DAX 30 &amp; CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Challenging Year Highs

CAC 40 Chart by Tradingview

Want to learn more about trading the DAX? Check out ‘How to Trade the DAX’, and join me weekly for technical updates in the Indices and Commodities webinar.

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price - British Pound May Keep Rallying Above these Levels
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price - British Pound May Keep Rallying Above these Levels
2019-10-16 10:15:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/GBP May Reverse Losses if Brexit Hopes Evaporate
Euro Outlook: EUR/GBP May Reverse Losses if Brexit Hopes Evaporate
2019-10-16 04:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rise Unlikely to Undo Downtrend
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Rise Unlikely to Undo Downtrend
2019-10-16 02:30:00
Gold Price Rally Struggles but Bull Flag Potential Persists - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Rally Struggles but Bull Flag Potential Persists - Levels for XAU/USD
2019-10-15 14:15:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bullish
France 40
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.