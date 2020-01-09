We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Reversal Approaches Technical Support
2020-01-09 16:30:00
2020-01-09 16:30:00
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Support Levels Break as New Year Sell-Off Continues
2020-01-09 12:00:00
2020-01-09 12:00:00
AUD/USD Selling Eases, GBP/USD Drops on Carney, CAD Eyes BoC's Poloz - US Market Open
2020-01-09 14:05:00
2020-01-09 14:05:00
US Dollar Charges Higher as GBP/USD Tests Key Support Zone
2020-01-09 13:30:00
2020-01-09 13:30:00
US Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY Ahead of Fed-Speak
2020-01-09 08:00:00
2020-01-09 08:00:00
Yen Saw False Breakout as USD/JPY Rose, Australian Dollar May Gain
2020-01-09 00:00:00
2020-01-09 00:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Top in Place? - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-01-09 15:30:00
2020-01-09 15:30:00
Gold Tests for Support as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2020-01-09 06:00:00
2020-01-09 06:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Risks Catapulting Higher as Reversal Unfolds
2020-01-09 12:10:00
2020-01-09 12:10:00
EUR/USD Breaks Support, Risk of SNB Currency Intervention - US Market Open
2020-01-08 14:20:00
2020-01-08 14:20:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
2020-01-08 15:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis: Short-Term Warning Signal Flashes
2020-01-08 12:00:00
2020-01-08 12:00:00
Breaking news

UK parliament approves Brexit bill, 330-231. UK to leave EU on January 31, 2020.

DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Major Highs in Sight

DAX 30 & CAC 40 Technical Outlook: Major Highs in Sight

2020-01-09 17:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

DAX 30/CAC 40 Technical Highlights

  • DAX 30 broke out of range, very near ATH created in 2018
  • CAC 40 closing in on the peak from 2007 at 6168

For fundamental and technical forecasts, trade ideas, and educational guides, check out the DailyFX Trading Guides page.

DAX 30 broke out of range, very near ATH created in 2018

Today’s breakout from congestion has the DAX heading where it hasn’t been since January 2018, all-time-highs situated at 13596. While a break on through will likely lead to even higher prices, risk/reward may become quickly unfavorable as a correction near shortly upon a new record. Buying at current levels, without resistance having been crossed yet, means longs should still tread with some caution. Short trades hold little appeal at the moment.

The top of the recent range at ~13425 should act as support on a small retracement, but even if it doesn’t hold it may only hold a short-term bearish tilt as trend support from August has recently proven sturdy. To turn the picture bearish at this time we will need to see a decline below the trend-line. Otherwise, the chart will remain bullish for the foreseeable future.

DAX 30 Daily Chart (very near ATH)

DAX daily chart

DAX Chart by TradingView

CAC 40 closing in on the peak from 2007 at 6168

The CAC 40 has been working its way higher in a bullish fashion since undergoing a corrective period during the middle of last year. The channel it has been creating is impressive, running the price higher in steady fashion. Today, the CAC broke out slightly from a short-term range, but isn’t gaining much momentum out of the gate yet.

With a little more push, the 2007 high at 6168 will be met. Like the DAX, the trend-line (lower parallel of the channel off the August low) will remain a significant trend threshold should we see weakness. As long as price doesn’t sink below, then the trend remains intact. Break below? Then we can discuss a reversal scenario.

CAC 40 Daily Chart (eyes for 2007 high, 6168)

CAC 40 daily chart, eyes for 2007 high, 6168

CAC 40 Chart by TradingView

Want to learn more about trading the DAX? Check out ‘How to Trade the DAX’, and join me weekly for technical updates in the Indices and Commodities webinar.

Forex & CFD Trader Resources

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

