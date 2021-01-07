News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Extends into 2021- Resistance in View
2021-01-07 16:30:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Edging Lower, Inflation Remains Weak, Sentiment Subdued
2021-01-07 10:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Approaches February 2020 High Following OPEC Meeting
2021-01-07 15:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Spills into 2021- Resistance Ahead
2021-01-06 18:08:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Continue to Motor Along from Bullish Price Patterns
2021-01-07 16:30:00
Bitcoin Rallies as Dollar and Dow Throttled by Chaos in Washington DC
2021-01-07 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook - XAUUSD Remains Under Pressure, Bond Yields Rise
2021-01-07 13:30:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-07 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36.
2021-01-07 16:23:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: USD Stabilizing, Hitting GBP/USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2021-01-07 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - January 2021: Start of Year Favors CAD, Gold Strength; USD Weakness
2021-01-06 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Canadian Dollar appears to be at a disadvantage versus the New Zealand Dollar, with NZD/CAD currently testing trendline resistance as the cross progresses towards a third consecutive daily gain. Get your $NZDCAD update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/vPpjGXV5me https://t.co/sVC8dzd9TN
  • $CADJPY rose above 81.50 today, hitting its highest point since mid December. $CAD $JPY https://t.co/eRFb8ND4KA
  • GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/USD for the first time since Dec 30, 2020 09:00 GMT when GBP/USD traded near 1.36. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/USD weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/TT3R7cx4q0
  • RT @Reuters: Facebook and Instagram to block Trump's account for the rest of his presidential term https://t.co/EyxOq08ARq
  • #Bitcoin passes $39,000, pushing to new record highs as rally continues. #BTC https://t.co/RMX0rhLJSi
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.36% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.39% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.50% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.72% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.78% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FJoMKaROnk
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.47% Wall Street: 1.07% France 40: 0.67% Germany 30: 0.56% FTSE 100: 0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/065MAIiCrc
  • US 10yr Treasury yields continue to rise, hitting 1.08% for the first time since March. $USD
  • The Euro Area flash estimates of headline inflation fell 0.3% in December, below expectations for a 0.2% fall. Meanwhile, Euro Area core inflation remained at 0.2%, printing in-line with estimates. Get your $EURUSD update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/Lh5lkoiMiz https://t.co/mupVwtEs31
  • TSLA just shy of $800 lifts Elon's net worth $185 bln according to CNBC. That kind of money for a guy that has a clear Bond villain vibe with a fascination with space is real life Moonraker stuff. Let's see if Musk can grow out a Hugo Drax beard... https://t.co/LUMrBk9riW
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Extends into 2021- Resistance in View

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Extends into 2021- Resistance in View

2021-01-07 16:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Euro Technical Price Outlook: EUR/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Euro updated technical trade levels & sentiment – Weekly Chart
  • EUR/USD breakout approaching uptrend resistance
  • Key resistance into 1.2409 – Bullish invalidation steady at 1.1823/35
Advertisement

Euro surged nearly 1% against the US Dollar into the open of the 2020 with the EUR/USD rally extending more than 6.4% off the November lows before stalling. The advance takes Euro into uptrend resistance at fresh multi-year highs and while the broader outlook remains constructive, the immediate advance may be vulnerable here in the days ahead with US Non-Farm Payrolls on tap tomorrow. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the EUR/USD weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Euro technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Jan 11
( 13:01 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Euro Price Chart – EUR/USD Weekly

Euro Price Chart - EUR/USD Weekly - Euro vs US Dollar Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; EUR/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Euro Weekly Price Outlookwe noted that a breakout in EUR/USD kept the focus higher in price while above 1.2005 with, “subsequent objectives at channel / parallel resistance (red- currently near 1.2220s) backed by the 88.6% retracement at 1.23378 and the 2018 high-week close at 1.2409- both levels of interest for possible topside exhaustion IF reached.” Euro registered a high at 1.2349 yesterday before turning sharply lower and the focus is on inflection off this threshold with the immediate advance vulnerable while below.

Initial weekly support now rests at 1.2145 backed by the 1.2005 – both areas of interest for possible downside exhaustion IF reached. broader bullish invalidation remains unchanged at 1.1823/35. A topside breach from here still has to contend with the 2018 high-week close at 1.2409 – this still remains an area of interest for a possible exhaustion high reached over the next week.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Euro Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Euro breakout has extended into broader uptrend resistance and we’re looking for a reaction up here in the days ahead. From a trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – failure to mount 1.2337 on a weekly close basis would threaten a larger price correction within the confines of the broader uptrend. Ultimately, a larger pullback may offer more favorable opportunities closer to uptrend support with a topside breach above channel resistance exposing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2595. I’ll publish an updated Euro Price Outlook once we get further clarity on the near-term EUR/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Euro Trader Sentiment – EUR/USD Price Chart

Euro Trader Sentiment - EUR/USD Price Chart - Euro vs US Dollar Retail Positioning - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short EUR/USD - the ratio stands at -1.52 (39.64% of traders are long) – weak bullish reading
  • Long positions are19.99% higher than yesterday and 19.56% higher from last week
  • Short positions are13.82% lower than yesterday and 10.17% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise. Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.
EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 45% -5% 13%
Weekly 52% -2% 17%
Learn how shifts in Euro retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key Eurozone / US Data Releases

EUR/USD Economic Calendar - Eurozone / US Key Data Releases - EURUSD Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones, S&P 500 Continue to Motor Along from Bullish Price Patterns
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Continue to Motor Along from Bullish Price Patterns
2021-01-07 16:30:00
US Dollar Time Cycle: USD Poised to Extend Push to Multi-Year Lows
US Dollar Time Cycle: USD Poised to Extend Push to Multi-Year Lows
2021-01-07 06:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Spills into 2021- Resistance Ahead
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Spills into 2021- Resistance Ahead
2021-01-06 18:08:00
Gold Price Forecast: Blue Wave Bolsters Bullion - Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Blue Wave Bolsters Bullion - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-01-06 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish