US Dollar Outlook: USD Price Collapse Stretches Into Weekly Open

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Rally Pauses as Brexit Lingers - Outlook Remains Bullish for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Rates
2020-12-07 18:08:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-07 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-07 15:45:00
Gold Prices Turned? Crude Oil Looking to Extend Gains After OPEC+ Deal
2020-12-04 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: GBP/USD, Brexit, EUR/USD, ECB, Dow Jones, Vaccine Doses
2020-12-07 13:30:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng Weekly Open: Edging Higher with Fading Momentum
2020-12-07 02:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls on the Bid, XAU Rallies to Resistance
2020-12-07 16:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-07 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead: Brexit Deal Deadline & EUR/GBP Rate Forecast
2020-12-07 20:20:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-07 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-07 16:00:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Trade Levels
2020-12-07 15:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.04% US 500: 0.02% Wall Street: 0.01% France 40: -0.05% FTSE 100: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/C46SlRO5wU
  • USD/CAD attempts to retrace the decline following Canada’s Employment report, but the Bank of Canada (BoC) interest rate decision may keep the exchange rate under pressure as the central bank. Get your $USDCAD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/1AKSTGp7g0 https://t.co/8kJzcuLGrD
  • 🇺🇸 Consumer Credit Change (OCT) Actual: $7.23B Expected: $16B Previous: $15.03B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-07
  • 🇺🇸 Consumer Credit Change (OCT) Actual: $7.23B Expected: $16B Previous: $16.21B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-07
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Consumer Credit Change (OCT) due at 20:00 GMT (15min) Expected: $16B Previous: $16.21B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-07
  • Commodities Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.24% Gold: 1.16% Oil - US Crude: -0.13% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/A5PqxrbHo5
  • $GBPUSD is currently carving out a huge 'lower wick' on the daily candle. This is extreme intraday volatility but not unprecedented when it comes to Brexit deadlines. We had the same at end of 2018/beginning of 2019 and of course Jun 24 and Oct 4, 2016: https://t.co/Sxd9VW9y7G
  • US #Dollar Outlook: $USD Price Collapse Stretches Into Weekly Open - $DXY Weekly Levels - https://t.co/xkVespmeLl https://t.co/Lmbk9TYLNe
  • The Euro rally has paused, but a small setback may not mean the bullish breakout attempts are finished.. Get your $EURUSD market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/Vc1hFvnHRw https://t.co/Nn41xG2EFb
  • Poll: There is plenty of Sterling and $GBPUSD volatility around the ongoing post-Brexit trade discussions. The situation is just as complicated as ever with another 'kick of the can' for a few days. How far do you think Cable would fall on a clear 'no deal' outcome?
US Dollar Outlook: USD Price Collapse Stretches Into Weekly Open

US Dollar Outlook: USD Price Collapse Stretches Into Weekly Open

2020-12-07 19:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Technical Price Outlook: DXY Weekly Trade Levels

  • US Dollartechnical trade level update – Weekly Chart
  • USD Breaks multi-year uptrend support – risk for further losses into year-end
  • DXY at risk for sharp declines sub-92.28- Initial weekly into 89.90s
Advertisement

The US Dollar Index has plummeted more than 4% off the September highs with the sell-off breaking below major multi-year uptrend support last week - the technical implications of this break are massive and suggest a significant shift in the longer-term USD price outlook. That said, the decline looks stretched into the weekly open and the risk for near-term exhaustion rises on a test of parallel support just lower. These are the updated technical targets and invalidation levels that matter on the US Dollar Index weekly price chart. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this DXY technical setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Dec 14
( 13:12 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

US Dollar Index Price Chart – DXY Weekly

US Dollar Index Price Chart - DXY Weekly - USD Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; US Dollar Index on Tradingview

Notes: In last month’s US Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that DXY was, “attempting to break / close below critical support zone at multi-year uptrend support – risk for accelerated losses while below 92.28.” The index spent more than two weeks attempting to break this level before crashing lower into the close of November with the Dollar plummeting another 1.2% into the start of December trade.

Initial support rests with the slope parallel extending off the June 2019 low backed closely by the 88.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018 advance at 89.93- look for inflection there IF reached with a break / close below needed to keep the focus on subsequent objectives at the 2010 high at 88.71 & 88.18. Initial resistance now at 91.92-92.28 backed by the highlighted trendline confluence near 92.75 and 93.30s– a breach / close above this threshold would be needed to shift the broader focus higher again in the greenback.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Bottom line: The US Dollar has broken major uptrend support and keeps the outlook weighted to the downside heading into the close of the year. From a trading standpoint, the immediate decline may be vulnerable in the days ahead as price approaches downtrend support- look for topside exhaustion ahead of 92.28 on recoveries IF price is indeed heading lower with the next leg down exposing Fibonacci support near the 90-handle. Ultimately a breach above the 2011 trendline would be needed to suggest a false break scenario here.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly US Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

---

Key US Data Releases

Key US Data Releases - USD Economic Calendar - Dollar Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver Price Forecast: Triangle Takes Shape - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Triangle Takes Shape - Levels for XAG/USD
2020-12-07 15:07:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Breaking Sizable Level, Looking Towards 7000
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Breaking Sizable Level, Looking Towards 7000
2020-12-07 12:15:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Surges to Fresh 2020 Highs- Breakout Levels
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Surges to Fresh 2020 Highs- Breakout Levels
2020-12-03 18:06:00
Crude Oil Prices Flag Outside of Range - Why a Breakout May Fail
Crude Oil Prices Flag Outside of Range - Why a Breakout May Fail
2020-12-03 16:58:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR