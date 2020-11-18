Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Rally at Risk into Resistance

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rangebound, EUR/GBP Pushes Lower
2020-11-18 12:00:00
S&P 500 Doesn’t Take Tesla Charge, EURUSD Nears Range Boundary as Stimulus Discussed
2020-11-18 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-18 15:15:00
ASX 200 Defies Gravity as Dow Jones Falls, Thailand Rate Decision in Focus
2020-11-18 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones to Hit New Highs? Retail Bets Paint Cautious View
2020-11-18 06:00:00
ASX 200 Defies Gravity as Dow Jones Falls, Thailand Rate Decision in Focus
2020-11-18 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices to Watch as September Range Remains Intact
2020-11-18 16:30:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2020-11-18 15:15:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher May Persist After UK Inflation Data
2020-11-18 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2020-11-17 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Sell-Off Continues, USDJPY Falls Back Below 104.00
2020-11-18 09:51:00
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Slides as Treasury Yields Retreat
2020-11-17 15:17:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • French Official says EU may approve budget without all states, adds that deal with Hungary and Poland is a priority $EUR
  • Australian Dollar Forecast: #Aussie Rally at Risk into Resistance - $AUDUSD Levels - https://t.co/oyOPCzEwRu https://t.co/SUgvpGpS25
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bullard Speech due at 18:20 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-11-18
  • Fed's Williams: -Seeing some slowing in consumer spending -Full recovery will still take years to happen -Vaccine news gives optimism for future -Fed will use all of its tools to get economy back on track
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.43%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.33%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/KXGpYdxVaE
  • The US dollar continues to lose value and is now nearing levels last seen in April 2018 as sellers dominate recent price action. Get your $USD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/EaeRhfaTbH https://t.co/6dlterG3k4
  • Commodities Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.50% Silver: 0.07% Gold: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/eTf9ZXgjfp
  • Fed's Williams: -Fiscal support has been critically important -Expiring fiscal aid will slow economy in months ahead $USD $SPX $XAUUSD
  • Forex Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.69% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.45% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.43% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.34% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/raGyiIV4yu
  • Indices Update: As of 17:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.26% US 500: 0.16% France 40: 0.07% Germany 30: -0.02% FTSE 100: -0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LTMP3hkMsK
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Rally at Risk into Resistance

Australian Dollar Forecast: Aussie Rally at Risk into Resistance

2020-11-18 18:10:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update – Daily & Intraday Charts
  • AUD/USD sets weekly opening-range below resistance at 7321
  • Risk for further losses sub-7372 – Near-term support 7266
Advertisement

The Australian Dollar is up more than 0.8% against the US Dollar since the start of the week with AUD/USD now probing resistance near multi-week highs. We’re on the lookout for inflection off this region with the immediate advance vulnerable while below the yearly high-day close. These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD price charts. Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Nov 23
( 13:11 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Daily - Aussie Technical Forecast - Trade Outlook

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Australian Dollar Price Outlook we noted that AUD/USD was carving a, “weekly opening-range just below the monthly open / downtrend resistance – look to the breakout for guidance.” A topside breach into the November open fueled a price breakout with Aussie now trading back into confluence resistance at former channel support / 78.6% retracement at 7321. Note that building momentum divergence into this last stretch highlights the threat to the immediate rally here.

Key daily resistance is eyed just higher at the yearly high-day close at 7372- a breach / close above this threshold is needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend with such a scenario likely to fuel an accelerated advance towards the yearly highs and the May 2018 low-day close at 7455. Initial daily support rests 7207 backed by the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the September decline at 7125- look for a more larger reaction there for guidance IF reached.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 120min

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD 120min - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action shows AUD/USD trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork formationextending off the September / November lows with price setting the weekly opening-range just below the 75% parallel / confluence resistance at 7321/29. Initial support rests at the 2019 high at 7295 backed by 7266- a break below 7222 would be needed to shift the near-term focus lower towards 7166 and 7125. A breach higher from here exposes 7372 backed by the yearly high at 7414 and the upper parallel / May low-day close at 7455.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Michael Boutros
New to Forex Trading? Get started with this Beginners Guide
Get My Guide

Bottom line: Australian Dollar has set the weekly opening-range just below resistance – look to the break for guidance. From at trading standpoint, a good region to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion with the immediate advance vulnerable while below September the high-day close. Ultimately, a break below this near-term formation would be needed to shift the medium-term focus in Aussie. Review my latest Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trade levels

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short AUD/USD - the ratio stands at -2.21 (31.20% of traders are long) – bullish reading
  • Long positions are 3.87% lower than yesterday and 4.19% higher from last week
  • Short positions are0.06% lower than yesterday and 3.92% higher from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week. The combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed AUD/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 3% 1%
Weekly 5% 8% 7%
Learn how shifts in Aussie retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Australia / US Key Data Releases - AUD/USD Economic Calendar - Aussie Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Technical Setups

- Written by Michael Boutros, Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook Remains Firm
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook Remains Firm
2020-11-18 13:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, GBP/JPY Key Levels
2020-11-18 05:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Looking Ahead to Potential Run-in with 13500
GBP/USD Technical Outlook: Looking Ahead to Potential Run-in with 13500
2020-11-17 12:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Vaccine Sell-off Tests Key Support Zone
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Vaccine Sell-off Tests Key Support Zone
2020-11-16 19:43:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish