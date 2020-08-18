Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Rally at Risk into Trend Resistance

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
Euro, Pound & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-18 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Track Stocks on Walmart, Home Depot Earnings
2020-08-18 06:09:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-18 14:00:00
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-17 17:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
SPONSORED Why I Started to Trade FX
2020-08-18 14:00:00
Gold and Silver Prices Push Higher as US Real Yields Turn Lower
2020-08-18 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
Euro, Pound & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-18 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY CHF/JPY Reversal
2020-08-18 08:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Hello traders! Are new record highs on the horizon today? Find out from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/PH94y0Ci9t
  • Australian #Dollar Outlook: #Aussie Rally at Risk into Trend Resistance - $AUDUSD - https://t.co/W1lXuMPEju https://t.co/I4kZ8haQKH
  • Bears have been unable to reel in the dominant Euro since March, which has seen a potential breakout of the multi-year symmetrical triangle formation. Get your $EURUSD market update from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/hw2Yi1PyQm https://t.co/gyxxEwaQXB
  • The S&P 500 has hit a new record high on an intraday basis having traded above Feb 19th's high of 3,393.52
  • A bit basic but there goes the GBPUSD pennant...#gbpusd #sterling @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/Pazt7b39FW
  • To fill the gap up to 13579, the DAX needs to trade on through 13313 first. A gap-fill will have the market very near the 13795 record high. Get your #DAX technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/EDA4PFOT7i https://t.co/fswga1mS58
  • The Dollar is slipping support across a number of majors, including $EURUSD as it slices above 1.1900. Watching closely, but break and follow through are two very different stages https://t.co/y0dIriNfFR
  • 🇺🇸 Building Permits MoM (JUL) Actual: 18.8% Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-18
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/QtLbpjX1mb
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Building Permits MoM (JUL) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-18
Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Rally at Risk into Trend Resistance

Australian Dollar Outlook: Aussie Rally at Risk into Trend Resistance

2020-08-18 15:30:00
Michael Boutros, Strategist
Share:

Australian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: AUD/USD Weekly Trade Levels

  • Australian Dollar technical trade level update - Weekly Chart
  • AUD/USD breakout testing multi-year trend resistance
  • Aussie constructive while above 7016- Key resistance at 7328

The Australian Dollar is up nearly 1% against the US Dollar since the start of the week with an eight-week rally taking AUD/USD into critical, multi-year downtrend resistance. Can Aussie muster a ninth weekly advance through key technical resistance? These are the updated targets and invalidation levels that matter on the AUD/USD weekly price chart. Review my latest Weekly Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of this Aussie trade setup and more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Aug 24
( 12:08 GMT )
Live Weekly Strategy Webinars on Mondays at 12:30GMT
Weekly Scalping Webinar
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Weekly

Australian Dollar Price Chart - AUD/USD Weekly - Aussie Trade Outlook - Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on Tradingview

Notes: In my last Australian Dollar Weekly Price Outlook we noted that the Aussie rally was testing, “key Fibonacci resistance – a close above 7131 is needed to keep the long-bias viable towards7329. A close higher two-weeks later kept the long-bias in play with the advance now testing trendline resistance extending off the late-2013 / 2014 highs.

Critical resistance stands just higher at the 2018 / May 2017 low at 7295-7329 – a breach / close above this threshold would suggest that a major trend reversal is underway with such a scenario exposing the 78.6% retracement at 7573. Look for initial support back at 7131 with broader bullish invalidation now raised to the 2020 / 2019 yearly opens at 7016/42.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Michael Boutros
Download Our Latest Quarterly Dollar Price Forecasts!
Get My Guide

Bottom line: The Australian Dollar breakout is testing multi-year trend resistance here and the focus is on the weekly close with respect to this slope. From at trading standpoint, a good zone to reduce long-exposure / raise protective stops – be on the lookout for possible topside exhaustion into this region. Ultimately a larger correction may offer more favorable opportunities with a breach above 7329 needed to mark resumption of the late-March uptrend. Review my latest Australian Dollar Price Outlook for a closer look at the near-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

For a complete breakdown of Michael’s trading strategy, review his Foundations of Technical Analysis series on Building a Trading Strategy

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment – AUD/USD Price Chart

Australian Dollar Trader Sentiment - AUD/USD Price Chart - Aussie Outlook - Technical Forecast
  • A summary of IG Client Sentiment shows traders are net-short AUD/USD - the ratio stands at -1.46 (40.70% of traders are long) – weak bullish reading
  • Long positions are 1.59% higher than yesterday and 1.91% higher from last week
  • Short positions are3.25% higher than yesterday and 2.24% lower from last week
  • We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to rise. Traders are more net-short than yesterday but less net-short from last week and the combination of current positioning and recent changes gives us a further mixed AUD/USD trading bias from a sentiment standpoint.
AUD/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -6% 4% 0%
Weekly -19% 1% -7%
Learn how shifts in Aussie retail positioning impact trend
Get My Guide

---

Key Australia / US Data Releases

Key Australia / US Data Releases - AUD/USD Economic Calendar - Aussie Weekly Event Risk

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Previous Weekly Technical Charts

--- Written by Michael Boutros, Technical Currency Strategist with DailyFX

Follow Michael on Twitter @MBForex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30, CAC 40 Lost in Ranges, Resistance Lies Ahead
DAX 30, CAC 40 Lost in Ranges, Resistance Lies Ahead
2020-08-18 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Selloff Stops at Pandemic Trend Support - Key Levels for XAU/USD
Gold Price Forecast: Selloff Stops at Pandemic Trend Support - Key Levels for XAU/USD
2020-08-15 20:30:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Seven-Week Rally at Risk
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Seven-Week Rally at Risk
2020-08-13 16:00:00
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Bullish Break Has Resistance to Overcome
FTSE 100 Technical Outlook – Bullish Break Has Resistance to Overcome
2020-08-13 12:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.