Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
2021-07-26 16:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Sentiment Soft Eyes on Fed Meeting
2021-07-26 11:05:00
2021-07-26 11:05:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
2021-07-26 16:30:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-26 09:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-07-26 21:30:00
2021-07-26 21:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Euro, Dollar, Gold, S&P 500, Fed, Earnings, Inflation
2021-07-26 14:00:00
2021-07-26 14:00:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
2021-07-26 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Dependent on Federal Reserve Forward Guidance
2021-07-26 15:00:00
2021-07-26 15:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD
2021-07-27 02:00:00
2021-07-27 02:00:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-26 11:00:00
2021-07-26 11:00:00
Technical Levels: Dollar, Loonie, Aussie, Gold, Silver, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-26 16:30:00
2021-07-26 16:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?
2021-07-25 16:00:00
2021-07-25 16:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

British Pound, GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD – Technical Outlook

The British Pound is attempting to regain some lost ground against the US Dollar as of late, but the broader trend remains biased cautiously lower for GBP/USD. A combination of a ‘Death Cross’ between the 20- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) and the breakout through rising support from 2020 underpin a bearish outlook. Keep a close eye on the 50-day SMA, it could reinstate the focus lower if prices aim higher.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD

Chart Created in TradingView

The British Pound may extend gains against the Australian Dollar as GBP/AUD continues to trade above the former 1.8453 – 1.8527 resistance zone. This is as a ‘Golden Cross’ between the 20- and 50-day SMAs continues to uphold a near-term upward bias. Immediate resistance appears to be the 123.6% Fibonacci extension at 1.8789. Keep a close eye on the SMAs in the event of a turn lower. These may act as key support.

GBP/AUD Daily Chart

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD

Chart Created in TradingView

The British Pound may continue its consolidation against the Canadian Dollar. Although, GBP/CAD’s bias could remain favored cautiously to the upside. This follows a break above a falling trendline from February and a ‘Golden Cross’ between the 20- and 50-day SMAs. Immediate resistance points seem to be at 1.7427 followed by 1.7570. In the event of a turn lower, keep a close eye on the 1.7177 – 1.7230 inflection zone.

GBP/CAD Daily Chart

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD

Chart Created in TradingView

The British Pound may also continue to aim cautiously higher against the New Zealand Dollar, with rising support from December underpinning GBP/NZD’s upside bias. Immediate resistance seems to be the 1.9879 – 1.9961 inflection zone. However, keep a close eye on RSI. Negative divergence may emerge in the event prices expose the August high of 2.0271. That would be a sign of fading momentum, hinting at a turn lower.

GBP/NZD Daily Chart

British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD

Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

