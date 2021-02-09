Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
US Dollar Forecast: Time to Fade the DXY Index Rally?
2021-02-08 15:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-02-08 22:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Hits Record on Stimulus, Will Hang Seng and ASX 200 Follow?
2021-02-09 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq, US Dollar, Gold, Treasuries, Central Bankers
2021-02-08 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-02-08 22:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Pulls Back to Resistance After Break Down
2021-02-08 17:09:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China, Mexico, & US Inflation Data; Fed Speeches; UK GDP
2021-02-08 20:05:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: China, Mexico, & US Inflation Data; Fed Speeches; UK GDP
2021-02-08 20:05:00
Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-08 16:20:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Want to make trading decisions with confidence? Download you free guide to avoid hesitations in your trading decisions.https://t.co/00I3lH90OD #DailyFXGuides https://t.co/qK4jLP3KOi
  • While inflation expectations and gold prices appear to have diverged recently (chart below), rising inflation outlook may provide longer-term support to precious metals as they are perceived as inflation hedge and store of value. Do you agree? https://t.co/KeGixLgvPv
  • Brush up your knowledge on #tradewars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/ZWaL6laTU5 https://t.co/jcooWL0e20
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.96% Oil - US Crude: 0.84% Gold: 0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/iNaak8p3kg
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/GcFij8gRu4
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.33% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.28% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.25% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/by3wwnjUiT
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 78.88%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/lj1l4AWGe3
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/PLYpsNxJub
  • New Zealand 2-year inflation expectations rise to 1.9% (1Q) from 1.6% prior (4Q), highest in a year -BBG $NZDUSD
  • Join us for a special webinar at 10:00 PM EST/3:00 AM GMT to learn more about how you can prepare to trade AUD/USD this week. Register here: https://t.co/ZMNZgVWfax https://t.co/hXu6v3vDWY
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Swiss Franc, USD/CHF, CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF - Technical Forecast

  • USD/CHF may be readying to extend gains after Golden Cross
  • CHF/JPY eyeing key resistance range after persistence ranging
  • CAD/CHF and NZD/CHF may turn lower on fading momentum
Advertisement

Swiss Franc Technical Outlook

The US Dollar is trying to gain ground against the Swiss Franc after USD/CHF managed to clear the 0.8919 resistance point. Since then, the near-term 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has crossed above the 50-day one. This resulted in a bullish ‘Golden Cross’, opening the door to further gains. However, the falling trendline from March 2020 is still maintaining the dominant focus to the downside. Clearing this line exposes the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.9181.

{{SENTIMENT|USD/CHF|What does this mean for the USD/CHF outlook?}}

USD/CHF Daily Chart

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF

USD/CHF Chart Created in TradingView

The Swiss Franc remains in a consolidative setting against the Japanese Yen. Moreover, CHF/JPY is sitting on the cusp of a zone of resistance between 117.41 and 118.61. This is a range established from peaks in 2017 and 2018. Clearing this would open the door to uptrend resumption. Speaking of which, a potential rising support line from April has been maintaining the focus to the upside – see chart below. Negative RSI divergence does show that upside momentum is fading, which can precede a turn lower towards 116.17.

CHF/JPY Daily Chart

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF

CHF/JPY Chart Created in TradingView

The Canadian Dollar may be at risk to a turn lower against the Swiss Franc. Negative RSI divergence warns that upside momentum is fading in CAD/CHF. This is shortly after prices took out the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 0.7029. Prices are eyeing the 61.8% level at 0.7096. Beyond that sits a zone of resistance between 0.7166 and 0.7203. Maintaining the focus to the upside has been a rising range of support from March, which might come into play in the event the pair turns lower ahead.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Learn how to become a more consistent forex trader
Get My Guide

CAD/CHF Daily Chart

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF

CAD/CHF Chart Created in TradingView

The New Zealand Dollar is attempting to extend gains against the Swiss Franc. This follows NZD/CHF taking out a falling zone of resistance from 2015. However, upside momentum is fading here with negative RSI divergence present. Immediate support seems to be the midpoint of the Fibonacci extension at 0.6453, with resistance above at 0.6505. A rising range of support from October appears to be maintaining the focus to the upside in the event the pair turns lower. Otherwise, prices may be setting up to test the high from July 2019.

NZD/CHF Daily Chart

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, CHF/JPY, CAD/CHF, NZD/CHF

NZD/CHF Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/PHP, USD/IDR
2021-02-04 06:00:00
Swiss Franc Analysis: NZD/CHF, GBP/CHF Aim Higher After Technical Breaks
Swiss Franc Analysis: NZD/CHF, GBP/CHF Aim Higher After Technical Breaks
2021-02-03 04:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Trading Signals Analyzed
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Trading Signals Analyzed
2021-02-03 03:30:00
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Outlook: Will USD/INR and the Stock Index Reverse Next?
Indian Rupee, Nifty 50 Outlook: Will USD/INR and the Stock Index Reverse Next?
2021-02-01 04:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

CAD/CHF
USD/CHF
Bullish
NZD/CHF
CHF/JPY