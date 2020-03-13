USD/MXN – US Dollar Continues to Torch Mexican Peso as Dow Plunges

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Action Currently Battling a Bearish Trend, Bond Yields Remain Elevated
2020-03-13 10:30:00
USD May Rise if Sentiment Data Spurs Demand for Havens
2020-03-13 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Further Weakness Likely Against USD and EUR
2020-03-12 10:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Heavy on BoE- GBP/USD Support?
2020-03-11 16:41:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY & More: Charts for Next Week
2020-03-13 11:45:00
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Dow Jones Outlook Bleak Post Trump Nation Address
2020-03-12 01:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall with Stocks as Investors Flee to Cash, UofM Eyed
2020-03-13 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Plunges Despite Coronavirus Risk Sell-off
2020-03-12 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie, Oil Tanks on Coronavirus Panic
2020-03-12 15:30:00
Gold Prices Drop Despite Coronavirus Scare, ECB in Focus
2020-03-12 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?
2020-03-13 11:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • EU is ready to trigger crisis clause allowing for fiscal stimulus
  • 🇺🇸 USD Export Price Index (YoY) (FEB), Actual: -1.3% Expected: N/A Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-13
  • 🇺🇸 USD Import Price Index ex Petroleum (MoM) (FEB), Actual: 0.2% Expected: N/A Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-13
  • What is a CPI and why does it affect #forex traders? Find out: https://t.co/nGztbG91kc #tradingstyle https://t.co/hJ6Ko2cDYp
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.58%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 72.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/p1e51RgB9N
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.19% 🇳🇿NZD: 1.07% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.70% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.50% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.58% 🇯🇵JPY: -2.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/XhCvu3tQv3
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Export Price Index (YoY) (FEB) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-13
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD Import Price Index ex Petroleum (MoM) (FEB) due at 12:30 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-03-13
  • Germany will put no limit on credit program to help companies $EUR
  • Premier League Suspended https://t.co/hvzeubuT2l
USD/MXN – US Dollar Continues to Torch Mexican Peso as Dow Plunges

USD/MXN – US Dollar Continues to Torch Mexican Peso as Dow Plunges

2020-03-13 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Strategist
Share:

USD/MXN Highlights:

  • USD/MXN continues to fly on massive risk aversion
  • To remain bid until stocks stop declining

USD/MXN continues to fly on massive risk aversion

USD/MXN continued to burst higher yesterday, rising to nearly 23. Until financial markets find some calm, the bid is almost certain to stay in the Dollar versus emerging market currencies. At this point though it is becoming difficult to do anything with volatility so sporadic, and price knifing higher.

How much higher USD/MXN can go is hard to say. Coming into the year I was looking for a top-side breakout that would lead to around 24 (later in the year) based on the size of the wedge built since 2017. It’s only been a week since the breakout week, and we are almost there.

Not at all expected, like the entire situation surrounding the coronavirus and financial markets. The volatility is nearly unprecedented with S&P 500 volatility (VIX) closing yesterday over 76, a level only matched on a closing basis three times in 2008. With that said, we are likely nearing a climax in selling in stocks. (Check out this piece for more on historical volatility cycles.)

A strong bounce in stocks is to be expected once a low is found. This will likely give the Peso a strong shot in the arm as yield-seekers come back into the pair. The initial portion of a decline is likely to be fierce, from there some back-and-forth two-way trading might be the result for a while as the market catches its breath. This could create a fertile environment for those looking to flip around in.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out ourUSD Forecast
Get My Guide

USD/MXN Daily Chart (straight up in the air)

USD/MXN daily chart

USD/MXN Chart by TradingView

USD/MXN Weekly Chart (how much higher can it go?)

USD/MXN weekly chart

USD/MXN Chart by TradingView

***Updates will be provided on the above thoughts and others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 930 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?
Bitcoin Price Outlook: BTC/USD Rebounds from Multi-Month Low, What’s Next?
2020-03-13 11:00:00
EUR/CHF May Fall as DAX Plunges Amid Stock Market Crash
EUR/CHF May Fall as DAX Plunges Amid Stock Market Crash
2020-03-13 03:30:00
US Dollar Soars, Obstacles Loom: USD/IDR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Soars, Obstacles Loom: USD/IDR, USD/SGD, USD/MYR, USD/PHP
2020-03-13 03:00:00
Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast: Nat gas eyes Rallying to Multi-Month High
Natural Gas Weekly Price Forecast: Nat gas eyes Rallying to Multi-Month High
2020-03-12 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.