We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook Hinges on Breakouts in EUR/USD, EUR/GBP, EUR/AUD
2020-02-29 06:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Eyes Break of 2020 Downtrend
2020-02-28 06:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Finally On the Move
2020-02-29 22:00:00
GBP/USD: May Trade Even Lower Below This Price, British Pound vs USD Outlook
2020-02-28 10:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed
2020-02-29 16:00:00
Japanese Yen May Rise if COVID-19 Triggers a Credit Crisis
2020-02-28 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Holds Near Yearly High Amid Growing Bets for Fed Rate Cut
2020-02-29 19:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Reversal Risks Larger March Correction
2020-02-28 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Commodity Falls Deeper into Bear Market
2020-02-28 21:45:00
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-28 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Traders undeniably over complicate matters when starting out. However, more complex trading strategies are not necessarily more profitable. Keep your trading strategy simple with these four highly effective indicators: https://t.co/FDOnHdj4sQ https://t.co/ZPMlf9d34n
  • Traders should know how to confidently approach, enter and exit both Bull or Bear markets. Need some insight into it? Get it from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/TGQMBwziAL https://t.co/VFwVSDEvrF
  • Margin call = gold liquidation https://t.co/WwPI5S28N3
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/I85ugyO1ic
  • gOLd iS a saFe haVEn https://t.co/GFr5kdmDXL
  • What are the truths and lies of #forex trading regardless of your #tradingstyle here: https://t.co/8QYfzblqYd https://t.co/QQPvYjpkhC
  • Central bank independence has several advantages and disadvantages. Find out what they are in-depth with @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/wVFXbbTxf1 https://t.co/vXAfj65zyp
  • How can traders avoid #FOMO in trading? Start by implementing a well-heeled plan taking only four hours per week. Get your insight from @JStanleyFX here: https://t.co/rN5Q17H8dB #tradingstyle https://t.co/FmPSn7yp1E
  • While Sino-US trade jitters are temporarily abating, China-Swedish trade tensions are rising as a part of a political contagion of growing economic hostilities between nations across the world. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/F1fVoyzoz5 https://t.co/mBI6ckMVFC
  • Join @DailyFX 's chief currency strategist, @JohnKicklighter and equities analyst @PeterHanksFX at 1:45PMEST to get guidance on your strategies in the current financial markets, at @TradersExpo on March 8th. Register here today! https://t.co/q320EddR2d https://t.co/fFzBZ5wVrF
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: Outlook Bullish, Pullback Eyed

2020-02-29 16:00:00
Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

JAPANESE YEN TECHNICAL FORECAST: Bullish

  • Yen roars higher after testing trend support from December 2014
  • Retail trader sentiment studies setting the stage for further gains
  • Key crosses might retrace latest moves before Yen rally resumes

The Japanese Yen has seemingly made clear its intentions after testing trend support leading the currency higher against an average of its major counterparts since December 2014. A would-be bearish Flag chart pattern flagged last week now seems to be conclusively unraveled after the Yen roared higher to post the largest weekly rise in almost four years.

Japanese Yen price chart - average vs major currencies - weekly

Japanese Yen weekly chart created with TradingView

Trader positioning studies seem to support the case for continued Yen strength. The IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) gauge – a typically contrarian indicator – shows 62.31% of traders with exposure to the benchmark USD/JPY exchange rate are net-long, with the long-to-short ratio at 1.65 to 1. This suggests that the currency pair remains biased downward.

Furthermore, the number of traders net-long is 3.89% lower than yesterday, but the net-short count is 34.07% lower. Taking a longer-term view, the net-long number of traders net-long is 31.12% higher from while the tally of those net-short is 60.68% lower compared with last week. On balance, this speaks to a deepening net-long skew that strengthens the case for a USD/JPY-bearish (Yen-bullish) trend bias.

Chart of US Dollar vs Japanese Yen exchange rate, trader sentiment

See the full IGCS sentiment report here.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

YEN MAY PULL BACK BEFORE RALLY RESUMES

Nevertheless, surveying the Japanese unit’s individual pairings with top-tier currency counterparts reveals prices have run into meaningful technical barriers to further Yen appreciation. AUD/JPY, CAD/JPY, NZD/JPY and EUR/JPY finished last week sitting squarely at daily-chart support. USD/JPY itself is not quite there but seems close enough to tilt risk/reward parameters against sellers.

Australian Dollar vs Japanese Yen price chart - daily

AUD/JPY daily chart created with TradingView

Canadian Dollar vs Japanese Yen price chart - daily

CAD/JPY daily chart created with TradingView

New Zealand Dollar vs Japanese Yen price chart - daily

NZD/JPY daily chart created with TradingView

Euro vs Japanese Yen price chart - daily

EUR/JPY daily chart created with TradingView

US Dollar vs Japanese Yen price chart - daily

USD/JPY daily chart created with TradingView

This means that potential new entrants on the short side might be discouraged on tactical grounds, figuring the move is too far gone to be chased. If this proves to set the stage for a digestive pause, some opportunistic bearish bets with a relatively near-term horizon might be unwound. This could translate into a corrective pull-up, which may offer would-be sellers an improved risk/reward profile.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 02
( 03:03 GMT )
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Cross-Market Weekly Outlook
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--- Written by Ilya Spivak, Sr. Currency Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Ilya, use the comments section below or @IlyaSpivak on Twitter

JAPANESE YEN TRADING RESOURCES

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso at Risk of Pullback on Market Rebound
USD/MXN – US Dollar vs Mexican Peso at Risk of Pullback on Market Rebound
2020-02-28 10:30:00
Dollar Technical Forecast Favors USD/MYR and USD/PHP Upside
Dollar Technical Forecast Favors USD/MYR and USD/PHP Upside
2020-02-28 05:00:00
Copper Weekly Technical Forecast: Price Eyes Testing Monthly Support
Copper Weekly Technical Forecast: Price Eyes Testing Monthly Support
2020-02-27 15:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/IDR Uptrends Face Reversal Risks
US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/IDR Uptrends Face Reversal Risks
2020-02-27 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bearish
CAD/JPY
AUD/JPY
Bearish
NZD/JPY
EUR/JPY
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.