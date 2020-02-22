Japanese Yen Uptrend Holds But Sentiment Studies Hint at Turn

The term ‘Ichimoku,’ literally means ‘one glance,’ in Japanese. Ichimoku, or the one glance indicator, is considered to be a self-contained system in the fact that no additional indicators are necessary. Learn more about the 'one glance' indicator here: https://t.co/T7o7W9C0Ro https://t.co/7bhBfWvEkR

Support and resistance are the cornerstone of technical analysis, making it the foundation that you build your knowledge on. Build a stronger foundation here: https://t.co/yXLaRpl90I https://t.co/85JHunf2Xf

Many traders ask how a trading method that is 77 years old is applicable today. Learn about the Gartley pattern and see how you can incorporate it into your trading style here: https://t.co/2yPmGH0XvT https://t.co/rtqUKZSdn1

Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/ywv7RVP9qY

Crude oil prices may rise on supply-disruption fears after the outcome of the Iran election, but sentiment from #coronavirus fears may derail Brent’s recovery ahead of the G20 summit. Get your crude #oil market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/83iTphwaWv #OOTT https://t.co/RgQku64XyW

The Australian Dollar remains severely weighed down by #coronavirus worries and a lack of domestic data points will probably keep that story in the driving seat. Get you $AUDUSD market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/qswUnnXVwR https://t.co/NyZ0iEpILm

While Sino-US trade jitters are temporarily abating, China-Swedish trade tensions are rising as a part of a political contagion of growing economic hostilities between nations across the world. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/F1fVoyzoz5 https://t.co/uOLKRebXB1

#DidYouKnow the global trade volumes dropped by close to 10% amid the Great Recession. Want to know your #tradewars history? Get it here: https://t.co/f4loFVzX6w https://t.co/GDTFHvUIf7

The spread of #coronavirus promises a global economic hit at a time when the global economy is perhaps especially ill-equipped to deal with one. Growth-correlated assets are vulnerable. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/0If0Jw7c2P https://t.co/mph6z70XeF