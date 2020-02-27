US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/IDR Uptrends Face Reversal Risks

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rebound in Focus as RSI Breaks Out of Bearish Formation
2020-02-27 03:35:00
EUR/USD Firms on Carry Unwind, South African Rand (ZAR) Outlook Concerning - US Market Open
2020-02-26 14:20:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling Sinks as US Dollar Recoils
2020-02-26 20:58:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Creeping Higher Ahead of Brexit Talks
2020-02-26 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen May Rise as Most New Coronavirus Cases Emerge Outside of China
2020-02-27 00:00:00
Yen Outlook Bullish, USD/JPY May Fall as S&P 500 Sees Dip Buying
2020-02-26 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Swiss Franc, Gold Up As Trump Coronavirus Speech Fails To Reassure
2020-02-27 01:08:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coronavirus Breakout Fizzles- GLD Levels
2020-02-26 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Support Bounce in Play as Volatility Fades
2020-02-26 16:38:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Gold Price & More in Risk-off Mode
2020-02-26 12:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The #ASX 200 stock index hit record highs this year but those days seem unlikely to return anytime soon as even equity buckles before the #coronavirus outbreak. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/HlZhPBsZ6X https://t.co/DusksQGNeb
  • That's it, we are doomed... https://t.co/GJg8AtydKS
  • U.S. Vice President Mike Pence to lead a #coronavirus task force meeting at 2:30pm local time Thursday -BBG
  • Despite his resignation, Malaysia's Prime Minister will still proceed with announcing an economic stimulus package at 3pm local time today. If you want to know why this is important to $USDMYR, check out my report here - https://t.co/uXo3HvTRsR
  • The $USD may rise against the Norwegian #Krone and Swedish #Krona in the week ahead as panic about the #coronavirus inflames demand for anti-risk FX at the expense of cycle-sensitive assets. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/9Dqik0Xj2u https://t.co/DSTiAF35a8
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.58% Gold: 0.43% Oil - US Crude: -1.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Hvqr8hY11g
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.27% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.25% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.20% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.15% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/GkFVFs0PNz
  • Oh, darn. https://t.co/Ad1n6Kp2tA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.54%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 69.21%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UF0y0Sw797
  • $USDKRW up over 0.5% after BOK Governor hinted possibility of Q1 GDP contraction, bringing up rate cut potential depending on #coronavirus assessment. They are not considering tools such as QE but he did bring up that they have unconventional ones - https://t.co/sl3gYBKYd3 https://t.co/P13unLL4gh
US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/IDR Uptrends Face Reversal Risks

2020-02-27 04:00:00

2020-02-27 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah, USD/SGD, USD/IDR – ASEAN Technical Analysis

  • US Dollar facing bearish technical signals against ASEAN currencies
  • Momentum against the Singapore Dollar is fading, will USD/SGD fall?
  • The Indonesian Rupiah weakened but key USD/IDR resistance still held

Singapore Dollar and Indonesian Rupiah Technical Outlook

Coronavirus fears have sent the US Dollar storming higher against ASEAN currencies such as the Singapore Dollar and Indonesian Rupiah. Yet, technical signals seem to be erring on the side of caution at this point. Taking a look at my ASEAN-based US Dollar index – an average of USD versus SGD, MYR, IDR and PHP – negative RSI divergence is greeting the break above September highs. At times, this can precede a turn lower given downside confirmation. What is the road ahead for USD/SGD and USD/IDR?

Top Trading Lessons
Top Trading Lessons
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Top Trading Lessons
Get My Guide

ASEAN-Based US Dollar Index – Daily Chart

US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/IDR Uptrends Face Reversal Risks

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

The Singapore Dollar may be at a technical turning point against the US Dollar. USD/SGD appears to be aiming under the rising trend line from late January following the emergence of negative RSI divergence. Near-term declines could pave the way for a push towards the February 12 low at 1.3850. If this point is taken out, that risks reversing the immediate uptrend. In the event of a push higher, keep an eye on the 38.2% Fibonacci extension at 1.4034 should the US Dollar push towards highs from May 2017.

Learn more about how the MAS conducts monetary policy and what matters for the Singapore Dollar!

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/IDR Uptrends Face Reversal Risks

USD/SGD Chart Created in TradingView

Indonesian RupiahTechnical Outlook

The US Dollar struggled to push higher against the Indonesian Rupiah after USD/IDR tested key falling resistance from April. Using the weekly chart below, the currency pair is retesting the former horizontal psychological barrier which has its beginnings from June 2018. Generally speaking, the medium-term USD/IDR technical bias shifted bearish after prices closed under rising support from late 2017.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 04
( 01:03 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/IDR Weekly Chart

US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/IDR Uptrends Face Reversal Risks

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

Zooming in on the daily chart, maintaining the near-term bullish trajectory in USD/IDR is rising support from January. This psychological barrier may come into focus if the Rupiah finds some ground against the Dollar after the latter failed to breach falling resistance. A further bullish shift in the USD/IDR outlook entails closing above descending resistance from May 2019. That would expose highs from November.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/IDR Uptrends Face Reversal Risks

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

