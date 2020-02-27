We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Firms on Carry Unwind, South African Rand (ZAR) Outlook Concerning - US Market Open
2020-02-26 14:20:00
EUR/USD Rate Rebound Unfolds After Filling Price Gap from 2017
2020-02-26 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling Sinks as US Dollar Recoils
2020-02-26 20:58:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Creeping Higher Ahead of Brexit Talks
2020-02-26 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen May Rise as Most New Coronavirus Cases Emerge Outside of China
2020-02-27 00:00:00
Yen Outlook Bullish, USD/JPY May Fall as S&P 500 Sees Dip Buying
2020-02-26 04:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Swiss Franc, Gold Up As Trump Coronavirus Speech Fails To Reassure
2020-02-27 01:08:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Coronavirus Breakout Fizzles- GLD Levels
2020-02-26 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast: Support Bounce in Play as Volatility Fades
2020-02-26 16:38:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil, Gold Price & More in Risk-off Mode
2020-02-26 12:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Bank of Japan's Kataoka: It is appropriate for the central bank to lower interest rates, BoJ should strengthen forward guidance. Coordination with fiscal policy very important -BBG
  • Looking at my majors-based #Yen index, #JPY could have quite the room to rally on average if there is a deeper turn in equities. The currency has still largely been consolidating since December on average and a break above the January and February highs could mark a bullish trend https://t.co/fIA4BeTmyf
  • The $JPY has lost out to a broadly resurgent US Dollar, with a clearly dwindling band of Yen bulls left to hope that the most recent rise has become overextended. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/7Ndm5jiOi7 https://t.co/nP50B7d4yi
  • The double-edged sword of globalization: Pro: Hyper interconnectedness means everything is transmitted far more quickly. Con: Hyper interconnectedness means everything is transmitted far more quickly.
  • China reports 433 additional #coronavirus cases on February 26 which brings total to 78,497. 29 deaths were also reported bringing total fatalities to 2,744 -BBG
  • Bank of Korea says it will continue to monitor the #COVID19 outbreak (BBG)
  • BREAKING: SOUTH KOREA CONFIRMS AN ADDITIONAL 334 #CORONAVIRUS CASES BRINGING THE TOTAL TO 1595. (BBG)
  • The #Yen may rise after the #WHO reported that most new #coronavirus cases are now emanating outside of China. #SP500 futures are pointing lower with Thursday’s session in focus $USDJPY - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/02/27/Yen-May-Rise-as-Most-New-Coronavirus-Cases-Emerge-Outside-of-China.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/md4R2F0JBe
  • #USDKRW down https://t.co/MJKDR1lPwM
  • Bank of Korea holds rates at 1.25% (BBG)
Yen May Rise as Most New Coronavirus Cases Emerge Outside of China

Yen May Rise as Most New Coronavirus Cases Emerge Outside of China

2020-02-27 00:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, Japanese Yen, Coronavirus, S&P 500 – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • US Dollar, Japanese Yen gain as coronavirus fears sent S&P 500 lower
  • WHO reports new Wuhan virus cases are mostly rising outside of China
  • USD/JPY near-term technical outlook bearish on key falling trend line

US Dollar, Japanese Yen Gain as Coronavirus Fears Continue Plaguing Stock Markets

As anticipated, the US Dollar started to focus on its role as the world’s reserve currency on Wednesday as sentiment cautiously deteriorated. Coronavirus fears remained front and center for the fundamental driver of equities. The S&P 500 closed -0.38% to the downside despite update local new home sales data for January. The anti-risk Japanese Yen also rose alongside the similarly-behaving Swiss Franc.

Wuhan virus cases continued to rise, with the World Health Organization reporting that most of the new outbreaks are emerging outside of China. There were a couple of cases reported in Karachi, Pakistan. Germany’s Health Minister Jens Spahn said that the country is at the beginning of a corona epidemic. Sentiment-linked crude oil prices closed at their lowest since January 2019 with the markets increasing Fed rate cut bets.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Thursday’s Asia Pacific Trading Session – S&P 500 Futures, Japanese Yen

S&P 500 futures are pointing lower in the aftermath of a press conference hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump on the coronavirus. During his speech, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that the first domestic coronavirus case of unknown origin was reported.

A lack of critical economic event risk places the focus for foreign exchange markets on sentiment. The Yen could have further room to rally at the expense of its sentiment-linked counterparts such as the Australian Dollar. The S&P 500 is increasingly at risk to a medium-term bearish shift in the technical outlook.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 04
( 01:03 GMT )
Recommended by Daniel Dubrovsky
What Do Other Traders Buy/Sell Bets Say About Price Trends?
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Japanese Yen Technical Analysis

The near-term USD/JPY technical bias still seems to be pointing to the downside. Zooming in on the 4-hour chart, the pair has been in a downtrend since last week’s high. This is being maintained by falling resistance – pink lines on the chart below. If this continues holding, we may see USD/JPY eventually retest key rising support from August which if taken out, risks shifting the bias further bearish.

USD/JPY MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% 1% 0%
Weekly 22% -26% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY 4-Hour Chart

Yen May Rise as Most New Coronavirus Cases Emerge Outside of China

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Firms on Carry Unwind, South African Rand (ZAR) Outlook Concerning - US Market Open
EUR/USD Firms on Carry Unwind, South African Rand (ZAR) Outlook Concerning - US Market Open
2020-02-26 14:20:00
Crude Oil Edges Back Under $50 as Markets Fret Viral Demand HIt
Crude Oil Edges Back Under $50 as Markets Fret Viral Demand HIt
2020-02-26 07:07:00
British Pound, Euro, Yen Gain as US Dollar Weakens in Tense Session
British Pound, Euro, Yen Gain as US Dollar Weakens in Tense Session
2020-02-26 00:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Threatens GBP/USD Breakout
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Threatens GBP/USD Breakout
2020-02-25 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.