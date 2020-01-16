USD/MXN – US Dollar Quiet on Major Support vs Mexican Peso

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on Key Data: Holiday Spending in Focus
2020-01-16 08:00:00
USDCNH and EURUSD May Feel the Impact of Phase One More than the Dow
2020-01-16 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound vs USD Price Forecast: GBP/USD Signals Indecision, What’s Next?
2020-01-16 10:40:00
Brexit Briefing: UK-EU Trade Talks to Begin Late February or Early March
2020-01-16 08:55:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar May Rise on Key Data: Holiday Spending in Focus
2020-01-16 08:00:00
US Dollar Falls, Japanese Yen May Follow After US-China Trade Deal
2020-01-16 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Support Bounce Finds Sellers at 2019 High
2020-01-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Catches Trendline Support - WTI Levels
2020-01-15 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-08 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Senior Currency Strategist @CVecchioFX talks about the most relevant information at the moment from the major central banks in the world here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/888096923?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.84%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.98%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/hUMtJRvPs4
  • Join @CVecchioFX 's #webinar at 7:30 AM ET/12:30 PM GMT as he discusses the most relevant information from the world's most influential central banks. Register here: https://t.co/HyPgSrhjor https://t.co/PJKBFxbaLk
  • Housing data may be more heavily scrutinized in 2020 as softer global growth places more stress on the consumer to keep the American economy afloat. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/ms4EGbJ1WF https://t.co/UPyg0SirEe
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.07% Silver: 0.02% Gold: -0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/uSIOXgzIcg
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.46% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.25% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/A5SbTX8tNm
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Accounts of the ECB's December Meeting (DEC) due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-01-16
  • @DavidIusow Possibly, although, i would be awaiting an announcement from automakers for confirmation
  • British Pound vs USD Price Forecast: GBP/USD Signals Indecision, What’s Next? More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2020/01/16/British-Pound-vs-USD-Price-Forecast-GBPUSD-Signals-Indecision-Whats-Next-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/E20KeDCk4d
  • Turkish Central Bank lowers repo rate by 75bps to 11.25%, expectations were for a cut of 50bps $TRY
USD/MXN – US Dollar Quiet on Major Support vs Mexican Peso

USD/MXN – US Dollar Quiet on Major Support vs Mexican Peso

2020-01-16 12:00:00
Paul Robinson, Currency Strategist
Share:

USD/MXN Highlights:

  • USD/MXN big-picture triangle triggered last month
  • Sitting on the 2019 low at 18.74, no buyers (or sellers) yet
  • A drop through to confirm breakdown, else could be a fake-break

USD/MXN has been unusually quiet the past few weeks since breaking down out of a long-term triangle pattern. Given the size and duration of the formation (extending back to early 2017), the breakdown could become a serious threat to the downside.

But before sellers can gain traction, the 2019 low at 18.74 needs to be broken. USD/MXN has been trading on this support level for the past week, but again as said already, the price action is unusually quiet, so and a make or break situation is brewing.

A decline below 18.74 will confirm the December breakdown through the underside trend-line of the triangle, and could very well start ushering in a much stronger move and increased volatility. The next level to watch below 18.74 clocks in around 18.40, then the 2018 low near 17.93.

On the flip-side, a hold here of support and reversal could set into a motion a squeeze higher that ends up negating the bearish break in favor a bullish one at some point. To accomplish this, USD/MXN will need to rally beyond 20 to turn the bearish break into a fake one. More on this later should it come to fruition.

For now, patiently waiting to see if 18.74 can break following this period of unusually tight trading conditions. It shouldn’t be much longer before we see a resolution of some sorts.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Paul Robinson
Find out where our analysts see USD heading in Q1
Get My Guide

USD/MXN Weekly Chart (bearish break in place)

USDMXN weekly chart

USD/MXN Chart by TradingView

USD/MXN Daily Chart (18.74 is a big level)

USD/MXN daily chart, 18.74 is a big level

USD/MXN Chart by TradingView

***Updates will be provided on the above thoughts and others in the trading/technical outlook webinars held at 1030 GMT on Tuesday and Friday. If you are looking for ideas and feedback on how to improve your overall approach to trading, join me on Thursday each week for the Becoming a Better Trader webinar series.

Resources for Forex & CFD Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/SGD, USD/PHP: Post Trade Deal Analysis
USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/SGD, USD/PHP: Post Trade Deal Analysis
2020-01-16 04:00:00
EUR/CHF Touches 3-Year Lows With More Scope for Downside
EUR/CHF Touches 3-Year Lows With More Scope for Downside
2020-01-16 02:00:00
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
Bitcoin Chart Exposes Key Reversal Signals- BTC/USD Price Forecast
2020-01-14 15:15:00
US Dollar May Weaken vs. Swedish Krona, Norwegian Krone
US Dollar May Weaken vs. Swedish Krona, Norwegian Krone
2020-01-14 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN
News & Analysis at your fingertips.