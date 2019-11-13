US Dollar Tries Recovery Vs Philippine Peso, Malaysian Ringgit

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: USD Eyes CPI, RBNZ, Auto Tariffs
2019-11-12 21:37:00
US Dollar Resistance Test: Trade or Fade USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2019-11-12 20:19:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Resistance Test: Trade or Fade USD, EUR/USD, AUD/USD
2019-11-12 20:19:00
US Dollar Awaits Trump, NZD/USD Volatility Soars, GBP/USD Rangebound - US Market Open
2019-11-12 14:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen May Rise, USD/JPY Reversal Ahead After Trump Trade Talk?
2019-11-12 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: USD Eyes CPI, RBNZ, Auto Tariffs
2019-11-12 21:37:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Trump Renews Assault on the Fed, Phase One Trade Deal Doubts Rise
2019-11-12 19:22:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Plunges into Critical Support- GLD Levels
2019-11-12 18:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Analysis - Bullish & Bearish Scenarios to Watch
2019-11-12 12:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Anew if Trump Sours Trade War Cheer
2019-11-12 06:47:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Following today's unexpected #RBNZ rate hold, overnight index swaps are now pricing in a 27.8% chance of a 25bp reduction from the central bank at the February 2020 meeting with odds hovering at 53.3% for a September delivery instead -BBG $NZDUSD
  • This piece will analyze key technical developments in $EURNOK, GBP/SEK, GBP/NOK and $USDSEK as each pair approaches key technical levels.Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here:https://t.co/IQ75REEYZg https://t.co/lDcRCsGXgW
  • Commodities Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.51% Gold: 0.11% Oil - US Crude: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/82pvWIi4ES
  • Forex Update: As of 03:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 1.15% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.11% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/P5yzmdZkAg
  • ANZ Bank sees #RBNZ cutting rates in May and August 2020 -BBG $NZDUSD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.57%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 86.45%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/DXkv6HANqX
  • RT @YuanTalks: #PBOC cut yuan's fixing by 38 pips to 7.0026 per USD, vs 6.9988 one day earlier.
  • RT @Birdyword: Hong Kong stocks off again this morning - property companies now down 7.5% for the week so far. https://t.co/RcxMVemuCZ
  • RBNZ's Orr: Plans to update on framework for unconventional tools, no urgency to use unconventional tools -BBG $NZDUSD #RBNZ
  • The $USD dominant uptrend against the Singapore Dollar is at risk, though fading momentum warns of a USD/SGD turn at support. This is as the Indonesian Rupiah awaits a breakout. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/Q4STO9542u https://t.co/WWhI7WZHTx
US Dollar Tries Recovery Vs Philippine Peso, Malaysian Ringgit

US Dollar Tries Recovery Vs Philippine Peso, Malaysian Ringgit

2019-11-13 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Philippine Peso, USD/PHP, Malaysian Ringgit, USD/MYR - Talking Points

  • US Dollar climbed against the Philippine Peso, Malaysian Ringgit
  • USD/PHP near-term downtrend remains intact for the time being
  • USD/MYR downside breakout put into question following a bounce

Trade all the major global economic data live as it populates in the economic calendar and follow live coverage for key events listed in the DailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

Philippine Peso Technical Outlook

The US Dollar has cautiously edged higher against the Philippine Peso, but more progress is needed to set the stage for an upside reversal. Keeping the USD/PHP downtrend intact is a falling trend line from late September – pink line on the chart below. Conveniently, prices have stalled on this psychological barrier as well as the late July lows. The latter is a range between 50.79 to 50.87.

A daily close above these opens the door to revisiting late-October peaks which range between 51.29 to 51.34. From a medium-term perspective, heading in this direction falls in line with the descending channel from 2018 after prices bounced on the floor of the chart pattern. Otherwise, resuming the downtrend could be back in play after a daily close under 50.40 heading towards 49.98.

For more ASEAN content, check out my Singapore Dollar and Indonesian Rupiah technical outlook!

USD/PHP Daily Chart

US Dollar Tries Recovery Vs Philippine Peso, Malaysian Ringgit

USD/PHP Chart Created in TradingView

Malaysian Ringgit Technical Outlook

The US Dollar exhibited a similar turnaround against the Malaysian Ringgit over these past few days. USD/MYR has bounced after breaking under the rising trend line from March, leaving behind support at 4.1225. This puts the downside breakout into question as prices struggled to achieve confirmation. Still, the Malaysian Ringgit could regain ground if the support line comes back into play as new resistance.

In the event of a close back above it, keeping the downtrend intact may be a falling channel of resistance from August – pink parallel lines below. This may guide USD/MYR lower for a retest of current November lows. A daily close under this level opens the door to revisiting July troughs, extending the dominant downtrend that has been prevailing since August.

Read this week’s ASEAN fundamental outlook for further insight into MYR and PHP!

USD/MYR Daily Chart

US Dollar Tries Recovery Vs Philippine Peso, Malaysian Ringgit

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar, Rupee Outlook: USD/INR Rate May Rise as Nifty Falls
US Dollar, Rupee Outlook: USD/INR Rate May Rise as Nifty Falls
2019-11-12 04:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: Will EUR/NOK Break 7-Year Uptrend?
Euro Price Forecast: Will EUR/NOK Break 7-Year Uptrend?
2019-11-08 05:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD Uptrend at Risk as IDR Eyes Breakout
US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD Uptrend at Risk as IDR Eyes Breakout
2019-11-08 04:00:00
Natural Gas Eyes Extending its Rally- N Gas Price Technical Analysis
Natural Gas Eyes Extending its Rally- N Gas Price Technical Analysis
2019-11-07 15:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
News & Analysis at your fingertips.