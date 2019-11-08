US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD Uptrend at Risk as IDR Eyes Breakout

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Losses to Persist Amid Shift in Federal Reserve Rhetoric
2019-11-08 01:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Reversal Gathers Pace; EUR/JPY Maintains Flag
2019-11-07 17:45:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD Price at Turning Point, Trade Uncertainty to Boost Yen?
2019-11-08 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups After USD Breakout: USD/CAD, GBP/USD
2019-11-07 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Japanese Yen Outlook: Did the BoJ Just Admit Policy Failure?
2019-11-08 02:00:00
US Dollar Stalled Rally Leaves USDJPY Exposed, Dow Due for a Break
2019-11-07 03:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Outlook Damaged but Bullion Remains Attractive
2019-11-07 21:30:00
Gold Plunges on US-China Trade Headlines; Trump Tariff Rollback
2019-11-07 17:04:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices to Look Past BoE Rate Call to China Trade Data
2019-11-07 07:29:00
Brazillian Real Sinks as Oil Rights Flop Flags Trade War Pain
2019-11-07 03:00:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.09% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/s9REGJePE9
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.12% US 500: -0.23% Germany 30: -0.35% France 40: -0.44% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/48BOwagkmk
  • The $USD may continue weakening against the SGD, PHP, IDR, and MYR as long as US-China trade deal hopes keep rising, fueling capital flows into emerging-market assets. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/GAD0mm6mx7 https://t.co/IyQsJDOcrB
  • -#EURNOK gearing up to test seven-year uptrend -Pair is on verge of clearing key support channel -Downside break could catalyze a tectonic shift https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/11/08/Euro-Price-Forecast-Will-EURNOK-Break-7-Year-Uptrend.html
  • Risk appetite has shot higher with this past session's trade war hopes, but does it last. I talk about that in my trade video along with interesting setups from the likes of the $DXY, $GBPUSD and #Gold among other markets https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2019/11/08/Dow-Breaks-Higher-USDCNH-Drops-Back-Below-7.0000-Yet-Outlook-Still-Clouded.html?CHID=9&QPID=917719 https://t.co/RZEKI1nWlA
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Coincident Index (SEP P) due at 05:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 101.0 Previous: 99.000 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-08
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 JPY Leading Index CI (SEP P) due at 05:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 92.2 Previous: 91.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-11-08
  • (#ASEAN #TechnicalAnalysis) US Dollar Forecast: $USDSGD Uptrend at Risk, #IDR Eyes Breakout $USDIDR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/special_report/2019/11/08/US-Dollar-Forecast-USDSGD-Uptrend-at-Risk-IDR-Eyes-Breakout.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/CcUoH4UiKS
  • Australian Dollar Gains on China Trade Data May Not Hold - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2019/11/08/Australian-Dollar-Gains-on-China-Trade-Data-May-Not-Hold.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #China #tradewar #AUDUSD
  • The $NZD is back on the offensive and may extend gains versus its US counterpart before sellers reassert the dominant downtrend. Get your $NZDUSD technical analysis from @IlyaSpivak here:https://t.co/2n7KsqHY7e https://t.co/URLHLxSOXz
US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD Uptrend at Risk as IDR Eyes Breakout

US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD Uptrend at Risk as IDR Eyes Breakout

2019-11-08 04:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

USD/SGD, USD/IDR, Singapore Dollar, Indonesian Rupiah - Talking Points

  • US Dollar could reverse dominant uptrend versus SGD
  • But USD/SGD fading momentum warns of a turn higher
  • Indonesian Rupiah still awaiting key breakouts vs USD

Trade all the major global economic data live as it populates in the economic calendar and follow live coverage for key events listed in theDailyFX Webinars. We’d love to have you along.

Singapore Dollar Technical Outlook

Against the US Dollar, the Singapore Dollar is sitting at a key rising support channel from the beginning of 2018 – red lines below. As USD/SGD pressures this psychological area, the dominant uptrend that has prevailed for the past roughly two years is at risk. A daily close under could pave the way for a reversal of this lasting dynamic, especially if the US and China continue inching closer towards a trade deal.

USD/SGD Weekly Chart

US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD Uptrend at Risk as IDR Eyes Breakout

Zooming in to the daily chart, USD/SGD is experiencing positive RSI divergence as it attempts a breakout lower. This is a signal of fading momentum to the downside. At times, this can precede a turn higher or translate into consolidation. The latter has been the prevailing outcome as of late. A continuation of the near-term downtrend would entail taking out the June lows (1.3513 – 1.3521).

Otherwise, overturning the downtrend would place the focus on a potential falling resistance line from late August – blue line below. Getting there also involves taking out the psychological barrier between 1.3609 and 1.3624. A daily close above this area could open the door to revisiting highs from October which range from 1.3836 to 1.3879.

USD/SGD Daily Chart

US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD Uptrend at Risk as IDR Eyes Breakout

USD/SGD Charts Created in TradingView

Indonesian RupiahTechnical Outlook

Meanwhile the Indonesian Rupiah continues to consolidate between key psychological barriers. On the USD/IDR weekly chart below, favoring the downtrend is falling resistance from May – red line. Resuming declines involves taking out horizontal support which is a range between 1.3848 to 13923. That may open the door to testing 13705 which is the March 2018 low.

USD/IDR Daily Chart

US Dollar Forecast: USD/SGD Uptrend at Risk as IDR Eyes Breakout

USD/IDR Chart Created in TradingView

FX Trading Resources

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

