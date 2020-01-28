Euro Forecast: EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK, EUR/NZD

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, DXY Charts: USD Outlook & More
2020-01-28 12:40:00
Apple Earnings, CBO Fiscal Forecasts May Boost US Dollar
2020-01-28 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pre-FOMC Price Action Setups Around the US Dollar: GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2020-01-28 20:02:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Threatens Support- BoE Levels
2020-01-28 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Gains On Wuhan Virus, USD/JPY Nears Key Prop
2020-01-28 03:01:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Drops on Solid Consumer Confidence Beat
2020-01-28 15:25:00
Gold Bulls at Risk Ahead of FOMC: Gold Price Technical Forecast
2020-01-28 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Steady As Virus Spread Saps Global Risk Appetite
2020-01-28 06:58:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, USD/CAD, EUR/USD, Crude Oil & Gold
2020-01-27 16:57:00
Bitcoin
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Coin Probes Key Resistance, Fails First Test
2020-01-23 22:30:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-22 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $AUDJPY IG Client Sentiment outlook is bearish ahead of the Australian CPI report as prices paused their descent on key support (73.35 - 73.58). A push through this area opens the door to reversing the medium-term uptrend #AUD #JPY #Yen - https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment-report?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/t0DIlZTxQA
  • $GBPUSD Daily Pivot Points: S3: 1.2853 S2: 1.2937 S1: 1.2982 R1: 1.3066 R2: 1.3105 R3: 1.3189 https://www.dailyfx.com/pivot-points?ref=SubNav?utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • The $NZD may slip further against the US Dollar in the longer-term, but nears oversold territory at present. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/MAIHX5uBla https://t.co/hJVZgDjmrH
  • New Zealand Finance Minister Robertson: - Investment plan will strengthen economy and supply jobs - Transportation projects to see 1k jobs added for first year $NZDUSD
  • ❗Heads Up Traders ❗ I will be covering the Australian CPI report later today starting at 00:15 GMT on Wednesday (in about 2 hours). Will be discussing the outlook for #AUD. Signup below! $AUDUSD $AUDJPY $AUDNZD $AUDCAD - https://t.co/tvAORI7bZf
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.29% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.23% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.23% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.36% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Kx7ctSpXTf
  • It has been months since I updated this, but here is NYSE broker-level leverage (debt to cash balance) overlaid with the $SPX: https://t.co/Yv42OMEScH
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.73% Gold: -0.90% Silver: -3.50% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/EgueCnq9A8
  • RBNZ's Hawkesby says weakness in the New Zealand Dollar is giving New Zealand economy some support $NZD
  • FANGs to the rescue once again? Market sentiment could use the boost, that's for sure https://t.co/3hS7piOEdx
Euro Forecast: EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK, EUR/NZD

Euro Forecast: EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK, EUR/NZD

2020-01-28 22:40:00
Thomas Westwater,
Share:

Euro Technical Forecast Talking Points:

  • Recent EURNOK strength to be tested by inverted hammer
  • EURSEK looking to keep bullish trend intact
  • Series of higher lows may continue for EURNZD

EURNOK Technical Forecast:

After putting in a recent high at 10.3135 from October, EURNOK traded lower in following months to test a prior area of support at 9.8281 before moving higher. The cross marked its highest point since December 12 early Tuesday prior to moving lower and now sitting at 10.0491.

Today’s price action is setting up an inverted hammer candlestick, potentially signaling a reversal of the bullish trend formed over the past week. The downturn is paired with an overbought indication when looking at the relative strength index, now dropping below 70. Follow-through lower will see price action meet the 200-day moving average which currently sits at 9.9382, which could offer support.

However, the 50-day moving average is pulling down and near to crossing under the 200-dma, which would form a death cross. Traders may look to the nearest area of recent support/resistance at 10.0164 to be tested before taking a position to confirm follow-through.

EURNOK Daily Chart

EURNOK Daily Chart

EURSEK Technical Forecast:

Currently EURSEK is in a similar standing to EURNOK. The cross has seen bullish strength in recent weeks after putting in a bottom from December. Tuesday’s price action reached 10.6214, the highest mark since November 25. However, the cross met resistance at the 200-DMA and currently sits at 10.5897. Looking ahead, if prices moves lower in coming days, a prior area of resistance set through January could offer support to keep the bullish trend intact.

EURSEK Daily Chart

EURSEK Daily Chart

EURNZD Technical Forecast:

The Euro saw a reversal of strength in recent months against the NZD as the pair fell from a 2019 high of 1.7701 before putting in a recent low of 1.6619 on December 27. Since then, the Euro has struggled to gain significant ground against the New Zealand Dollar. However, the cross has managed to make several higher lows since its March 26, 2019 bottom of 1.6289.

Although this series of higher lows formed throughout the past year, there has been several step drop-offs from highs, preventing a clear trading channel from forming. Should the recent pattern continue, traders may look to explore potential bullish trading opportunities when the cross approaches its most recent low.

EURNZD Daily Chart

Euro Forecast: EUR/NOK, EUR/SEK, EUR/NZD

--Written by Thomas Westwater, Intern Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Thomas on Twitter @FxWestwater

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast – Trade or Fade: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD
Canadian Dollar Forecast – Trade or Fade: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD
2020-01-26 02:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Chart Coiling Towards a Breakout
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Chart Coiling Towards a Breakout
2020-01-25 23:00:00
Dow Jones, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones, DAX 30 & FTSE 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-01-25 13:00:00
Euro Weekly Forecasts: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Price Analysis
Euro Weekly Forecasts: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Price Analysis
2020-01-25 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/NOK
EUR/SEK
EUR/NZD
News & Analysis at your fingertips.