EURUSD Has Trade War Business, Dow's Run Faces GDP and Central Banks
2020-01-18 06:51:00
Euro Weekly Forecast: EUR/USD Range, EUR/JPY Wedge Ahead of ECB
2020-01-18 06:00:00
GBP/USD to Track December Range Ahead of Brexit Deadline
2020-01-18 23:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: UK Retail Sales, Brexit Demands and Sterling Support
2020-01-17 09:00:00
US Dollar May Fall if Consumer Data Fuels Fed Easing Bets
2020-01-17 08:00:00
Dollar, Yen Crosses and Global Indices Test Resistance as Dow Extends Rally
2020-01-17 04:00:00
Gold Prices May Rise if Davos Forum, IMF Outlook Spur Easing Bets
2020-01-18 20:00:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Something for Everyone on the Charts
2020-01-17 22:00:00
Oil Price Analysis: Crude Oil Catches Support – WTI Levels to Watch
2020-01-17 18:00:00
Gold Prices Edge Down as US-China Trade Deal Boosts Risk Appetite
2020-01-16 07:49:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2020-01-17 15:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) - Cryptocurrency Rally Continues
2020-01-17 10:58:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD, NZD/CAD Rates

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD, NZD/CAD Rates

2020-01-19 02:00:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY, EUR/CAD, NZD/CAD

Majors-Based Canadian Dollar Index, Weekly Wrap

Taking a look at a majors-based Canadian Dollar index, the Loonie made little progress this past week on the whole. The index of CAD averages it against the most-liquid currencies: the US Dollar, Japanese Yen, British Pound and Euro. Late in December, the currency pushed above near-term falling resistance which opened the door to a cautious upside tilt. Can this be emphasized ahead, especially with the Bank of Canada next?

USD/CAD Technical Outlook

If strength in the Canadian Dollar is to be found, that would mean downside progress in USD/CAD. On the daily chart below, that has been recently put into question. The currency pair pushed above near-term falling resistance from December. At this time however, upside confirmation is lacking. A close under 1.3017 could be a false breakout signal. Extending gains entails taking out the psychological barrier (1.3111 – 1.3134).

USD/CAD Daily Chart

USDCAD Daily Price Chart

USD/CAD Chart Created in TradingView

CAD/JPY Technical Outlook

The Canadian Dollar does look like it may have room to extend the dominant uptrend against the Japanese Yen. CAD/JPY took out and confirmed a push above key resistance (83.55 – 83.91). The pair struggled around the April 2019 high at 84.35. Taking it out would open the door to testing highs from March. Reversing the uptrend depends on whether the pair can fall through rising support from August – red parallel lines on the chart below.

CAD/JPY Daily Chart

CADJPY Daily Price Chart

CAD/JPY Chart Created in TradingView

EUR/CAD Technical Outlook

The Euro is being pressured against the Canadian Dollar. Falling resistance from the middle of December is pushing EUR/CAD to the downside. That leaves the currency pair facing key support which is a range between 1.4417 to 1.448. Taking it out exposes the 61.8 percent Fibonacci extension at 1.4383 followed by the 78.6% level at 1.4329. A confirmatory close above 1.4582 places the focus on targeting highs from November.

EUR/CAD Daily Chart

EURCAD Daily Price Chart

EUR/CAD Chart Created in TradingView

NZD/CADTechnical Outlook

The New Zealand Dollar is still at risk to losing ground against the Canadian Dollar. NZD/CAD closed under rising support from October in late December. Since then, prices have paused the near-term descent with support reinforced at 0.8602 to 0.8631. A daily close under this area opens the door to revisiting the psychological barrier between 0.8459 to 0.8503. Immediate resistance sits at 0.8704 and then 0.8800.

NZD/CAD Daily Chart

NZDCAD Daily Price Chart

NZD/CAD Chart Created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

News & Analysis at your fingertips.