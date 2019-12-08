We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
2019-12-08 10:00:00
EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD Top Volatility Candidates With Fed, Election, Trade War
2019-12-07 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF
2019-12-08 10:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Forecast: British Pound Driving Higher into General Election Week
2019-12-08 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-06 15:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Jobs Data Despite Trade War Risks
2019-12-06 08:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook May Brighten on Wary Fed, Close UK Vote
2019-12-07 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Recovery Fails on Strong NFP- GLD Levels
2019-12-06 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook Hinges on US Trade Policy Following OPEC Meeting
2019-12-07 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prces Slip as Markets Look To OPEC+, US Payrolls Data
2019-12-06 07:04:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-12-05 15:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-04 05:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The $CAD rose on a hopeful tone from the Bank of Canada, but the largest risk to the central bank’s outlook remains unresolved. NZD/CAD has rallied. Will AUD/CAD follow as CAD/JPY sinks? Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here: https://t.co/AairskIHA5 https://t.co/f53ZzloW4u
  • The latest UK General Election opinion polls continue to show the Conservative Party holding a strong lead over Labour and point to Boris Johnson winning a working majority in Parliament. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/qF04EOUWkI https://t.co/LNl4bXbnpp
  • Recent polls have put Conservatives ahead of Labour and given a boost to $GBP. Get your #Brexit update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/l2n53C0cYY https://t.co/oTWfXkaDDt
  • What are the truths and myths of #forex trading? Find out from @DailyFX analysts here: https://t.co/uF75VPzstr #FOMOintrading https://t.co/xeromAGqqx
  • Macro data from around the world have long attested to the urgent need for a trade settlement between the US and China. Increasingly the corporate numbers are saying the same. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here:https://t.co/Qon7QUO80c https://t.co/rCOG78QQ2M
  • #Gold prices may fall while the US Dollar gains even as economic policies championed by the Trump administration invite inflation. Get your market update from @IlyaSpivak here: https://t.co/4lHhHsby56 $XAUUSD https://t.co/JmZxckVHdS
  • Cable (GBP/USD) remains just off its seven-month high print around 1.3165 as traders start to move to the side lines ahead of next Thursday’s General Election vote. Get your $GBPUSD market update from @nickcawley1 here: https://t.co/CpCh13J9ZH #Brexit https://t.co/PIh6WUqbsK
  • (Weekly Technical Outlook) GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/CAD Outlook as UK Election Looms $GBPUSD $EURGBP $GBPJPY #UKelection2019 - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/article/fx_technical_weekly/2019/12/07/GBPUSD-EURGBP-GBPJPY-GBPCAD-Outlook-as-UK-Election-Looms.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702 https://t.co/iuILHYczJ7
  • Why do you require consistency in trading and why does it matter? Find out: https://t.co/WlEFlluGfZ #tradingstyle https://t.co/TkMtJQKatx
  • By issuing debt denominated in $USD, China is making a long-term bet that it will be cheaper to pay back its loans over time in the US Dollar; it believes the value of the US Dollar will fall. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/5GO9UrvO4y https://t.co/xV9urXXf48
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF

US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF

2019-12-08 10:00:00
James Stanley, Currency Strategist
Share:

US Dollar Talking Points:

  • After a sell-off to start December, a strong rally developed in the US Dollar after the release of Non-Farm Payrolls data.
  • Is the Friday move but a blip in a bearish radar, or the start of a new trend in the US currency?
  • DailyFX Forecasts are published on a variety of markets such as Gold, the US Dollar or the Euro and are available from the DailyFX Trading Guides page. If you’re looking to improve your trading approach, check out Traits of Successful Traders. And if you’re looking for an introductory primer to the Forex market, check out our New to FX Guide.

US Dollar Rallies After NFP

The week closed with a bang for the US Dollar as a blowout NFP report elicited a short-squeeze scenario in the US currency. After the Dollar spent the first four trading days of December selling off, giving the appearance of an oversold scenario as looked at in the Thursday webinar, an NFP print of +266k brought bulls to the bid and the Dollar shot-higher in a very quick and aggressive fashion. The move ran again an hour-and-a-half later when U of Mich Consumer Sentiment was released to a hearty beat of the expectation, adding to the earlier enthusiasm as all of US equities, bond yields and the US Dollar caught rallies.

Around the USD for next week, the big question is whether this one day of strength is enough to negate the bearish theme that’s built-in so far during Q4. At this stage there’s simply a dearth of evidence to suggest that this is the start of a fresh trend rather than a corrective move in the bearish scenario, but given the fact that bears were thwarted in the month of November combined with this morning’s data releases, it’s enough to put the US Dollar in a neutral spot for next week’s technical forecast. However, there are spots of attraction on each side of the Greenback, with pairs such as GBP/USD or USD/CAD as more attractive for themes of USD-weakness while pairs such as EUR/USD or USD/CHF are set up more attractively for a deeper run of USD-strength. Those will be looked at below.

Technical Forecast for the US Dollar: Neutral

US Dollar Daily Price Chart

USD Daily Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; US Dollar on Tradingview

EUR/USD Falls From Resistance – ECB on Deck

The ECB rate decision on Thursday is one of the major highlights of next week’s economic calendar, and that’s set to take place on Thursday which is the same day as UK General Elections. That should make for a tumultuous backdrop across the FX-space so positioning ahead of time appears key for working with themes around those events. In EUR/USD, the pair held resistance around the 1.1100 handle, even as the USD was falling through the floor in the early-portion of this week; and when USD-strength did return on Friday, sellers made a pronounced entry back into the scenario, pushing price action below the 1.1050 area, albeit temporarily. For next week, EUR/USD appears primed to continue the recent round of mean reversion, targeting a re-test of the 1.1000 area that’s already offered support on two separate occasions over the past few weeks.

Technical Forecast for EUR/USD: Bearish

EUR/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

EURUSD Four-Hour Price

Chart prepared by James Stanley; EURUSD on Tradingview

GBP/USD: Bullish Breakout Continues to Run

The British Pound put in a blistering breakout this week on the back of Brexit optimism as UK General Elections are set for next Thursday. I’ve been bullish on the pair for some time now, going back to the month of August when a long-term trendline came back into play around the 1.2000 handle. But since then, a whole other theme has emerged as No-Deal Brexit doesn’t appear as likely and long-term short positions have been squeezed out of the scenario.

That breakout became problematic for trend traders this week when it moved into an overbought position. The Friday rally in USD helped to temper that trend, however, as looked at in the Friday article entitled, US Dollar After NFP: GBP/USD, USD/CAD Testing Key Chart Levels.

That support filled-in shortly after and buyers have come back in to push prices higher, thereby keeping the door open for bullish scenarios going into next week. This would likely remain as one of the more attractive short-USD candidates until something changes or shifts around the Brexit scenario.

Technical Forecast for GBP/USD: Bullish

GBP/USD Four-Hour Price Chart

GBPUSD Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; GBPUSD on Tradingview

USD/CAD Rockets-Higher After Canadian Jobs Disappoint

NFP wasn’t the only employment release scheduled for Friday morning as jobs data was also being released out of Canada. And diametrically opposed to the US release, Canadian jobs disappointed, bringing CAD weakness into the mix, and when meshed with the US Dollar, this amounted for a strong bullish bounce after the early-week sell-off.

At this stage, USD/CAD is testing a key area on the chart and this can keep the door open for short-side swing strategies into next week.

USD/CAD Technical Forecast: Bearish

USD/CAD Four-Hour Price Chart

USDCAD Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCAD on Tradingview

USD/CHF Range Continues as Support Holds the Lows

A slightly different backdrop is showing around USD/CHF which has largely remained in a range through Q4 trade thus far. I had looked at this on Tuesday before support began to play-in and again on Thursday after it had started. The consistency of this range combined with the possible threat of SNB intervention should the Franc get too strong keeps the bullish side of this range as more attractive.

USD/CHF Technical Forecast: Bullish

USD/CHF Four-Hour Price Chart

USDCHF Four-Hour Price Chart

Chart prepared by James Stanley; USDCHF on Tradingview

To read more:

Are you looking for longer-term analysis on the U.S. Dollar? Our DailyFX Forecasts have a section for each major currency, and we also offer a plethora of resources on Gold or USD-pairs such as EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD. Traders can also stay up with near-term positioning via our IG Client Sentiment Indicator.

--- Written by James Stanley, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow James on Twitter: @JStanleyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/CAD Outlook as UK Election Looms
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/CAD Outlook as UK Election Looms
2019-12-07 22:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast Has a Systemic Break But How Far Out Is It?
Australian Dollar Forecast Has a Systemic Break But How Far Out Is It?
2019-12-07 15:00:00
Dow Jones & FTSE 100 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
Dow Jones & FTSE 100 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2019-12-07 10:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF, NZD/JPY, EUR/NZD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/CAD, NZD/CHF, NZD/JPY, EUR/NZD
2019-12-06 22:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
GBP/USD
Bullish
USD/CAD
Mixed
USD/CHF
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.