Bitcoin Prices Vulnerable to Event Risk, CAC40 Shrugs Off the Fed

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Wavers Ahead of FOMC. Will the Fed Surprise with a 100 bp Rate Hike?
2022-07-25 17:30:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Make or Break Time as Triangle Apex Nears – What’s Next?
2022-07-25 18:00:00
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-07-23 08:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Strategy Webinar: US Dollar Majors, S&P 500, Gold, Oil, FOMC Outlook
2022-07-25 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Test of Key Support Leads to Resistance Rally
2022-07-25 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast – Politics and Data Dominate GBP/USD
2022-07-25 09:30:00
Euro Consolidates Post ECB Hike as US Dollar Eyes Fed Move. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-07-25 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500’s Recovery Effort and a Dollar Tentative Reversal Look to Fed, Recession Update
2022-07-25 00:30:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: July Fed Meeting in Focus
2022-07-24 16:00:00
More View more
Bitcoin Prices Vulnerable to Event Risk, CAC40 Shrugs Off the Fed

Bitcoin Prices Vulnerable to Event Risk, CAC40 Shrugs Off the Fed

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), France 40 (CAC) Talking Points:

  • FOMC rate decision remains a major event risk for speculative assets, Bitcoin retreats
  • CAC 40 price action highlights critical resistance formed by key technical levels

Discover how to identify important levels of support and resistance with price action

It’s another huge week for event risk with the FOMC rate decision and the accompanying press conference once again at the forefront of sentiment.

With market participants gearing up for another 75 basis point rate hike, expectations for the Federal Reserve to be more aggressive have eased, limiting USD strength.

Central Banks and Monetary Policy: How Central Bankers Set Policy

Bitcoin Prices Vulnerable to Event Risk, CAC40 Shrugs Off the Fed

DailyFX Economic Calendar

For cryptocurrency and equities, fundamentals remain key drivers of price action which could further assist in driving both Bitcoin and CAC out of their current range.

CAC Technical Analysis

After failing to break below psychological support earlier this month, CAC bulls have managed to drive prices higher in an effort to rise above the 76.4% retracement of the 2011 -2022 move at 6,275, closing the previous price gap from the 10 – 13 June move.

In order for the uptrend to hold, a break of 6,275 and 6,374 could see the next big level at the June high just below 6,600.

CAC 40 Daily Chart

Bitcoin Prices Vulnerable to Event Risk, CAC40 Shrugs Off the Fed

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Bitcoin Technical Analysis

Meanwhile, Bitcoin prices are currently trading lower after rebounding off the $24,000 handle last week.

If risk aversion or USD strength remains intact, additional selling pressure may drive prices back towards $20,000 with a probable retest of the $18,000 mark coming back into play.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin Prices Vulnerable to Event Risk, CAC40 Shrugs Off the Fed

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 40 Fluctuates as German Business Confidence Dives
DAX 40 Fluctuates as German Business Confidence Dives
2022-07-25 13:29:00
US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD Price Action: Fed, Q2 GDP and CPI In Focus
US Dollar, EUR/USD, AUD/USD Price Action: Fed, Q2 GDP and CPI In Focus
2022-07-25 11:39:00
British Pound Forecast – Politics and Data Dominate GBP/USD
British Pound Forecast – Politics and Data Dominate GBP/USD
2022-07-25 09:30:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Susceptible to Recession Fears, US Q2 GDP on Thursday
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Susceptible to Recession Fears, US Q2 GDP on Thursday
2022-07-25 08:00:00
Advertisement