Crypto Sell-off Forces Coinbase to Cut Jobs, Fed Rate Decision Looms

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-14 14:00:00
US Dollar Outlook Bullish on Ukraine War, FOMC, WTO Meeting
2022-06-14 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Technical Outlook: WTI Rally Stalls- Pullback Levels
2022-06-14 19:00:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500, Gold & Oil Technicals
2022-06-13 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts
2022-06-14 13:30:00
S&P 500 & Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Falling Apart, but May Bounce Soon
2022-06-14 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Threatens Collapse Ahead of FOMC
2022-06-14 16:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD May Break 1,800 on FOMC
2022-06-14 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-14 14:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: 50bps Rate Hike Off the Table as UK Unemployment Rises?
2022-06-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update; June Fed Meeting Preview
2022-06-14 19:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-06-14 14:00:00
More View more
Crypto Sell-off Forces Coinbase to Cut Jobs, Fed Rate Decision Looms

Crypto Sell-off Forces Coinbase to Cut Jobs, Fed Rate Decision Looms

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Coinbase Talking Points

Persistently high inflation remains at the forefront of risk sentiment proving that the days of Bitcoin being perceived as a hedge against inflation are long gone. In response to Friday’s US CPI report, a higher probability for the Fed to hike rates by 75bps tomorrow resulted in a broad sell-off in risk assets, dragging the crypto market cap with it.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover how central banks impact Forex

With the FOMC meeting currently underway, the crypto massacre has taken a slight breather, allowing Bitcoin to find support above the key $20,000 handle. Although fundamentals have been priced in (to a certain extent), the Fed interest rate decision and the accompanying Press Conference may still provide an additional catalyst for price action if further monetary tightening measures are announced.

Crypto Sell-off Forces Coinbase to Cut Jobs, Fed Rate Decision Looms

DailyFX Economic Calendar

As digital assets remain vulnerable to wanning sentiment, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that the largest US crypto exchange would be reducing their workforce by 18%, bringing the health of the industry into question.

Crypto Sell-off Forces Coinbase to Cut Jobs, Fed Rate Decision Looms

With Bitcoin currently trading at December 2020 levels, key technicals may provide additional layers of support and resistance for the imminent move.

For now, the key $20,000 psychological level holds as critical support with a break below opening the door for two major Fibonacci levels residing at $18,397 and $17,569 respectively. Meanwhile, the MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) continues to trade below the zero line,suggestive that bears remain as the prominent drivers of price action, at least for now.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Crypto Sell-off Forces Coinbase to Cut Jobs, Fed Rate Decision Looms

Source: TradingView, Chart by Tammy Da Costa

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Alt-Coins: A Brief History of Crypto Winters
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Alt-Coins: A Brief History of Crypto Winters
2022-06-14 20:00:00
DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts
DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts
2022-06-14 13:30:00
USD/JPY Update: Bond Spike Tests the BoJ’s Resolve Ahead of Rate Meeting
USD/JPY Update: Bond Spike Tests the BoJ’s Resolve Ahead of Rate Meeting
2022-06-14 11:10:00
Bitcoin Crash Landing, Tentative Turnaround for S&P 500
Bitcoin Crash Landing, Tentative Turnaround for S&P 500
2022-06-14 09:40:00
Advertisement