EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Muted as U.S. Yields Soar & IMF Sees Downside Risks for the Euro Area
2022-04-19 16:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-04-19 16:05:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Oil Price Q2 Technical Forecast: WTI to Retest $130
2022-04-19 11:00:00
Euro Gains as Japanese Yen Slides on Bank of Japan Divergence from Global Tightening
2022-04-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-04-17 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Euro, Crude Oil, Bitcoin, Inflation
2022-04-17 20:00:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Update – Feeling the Strain as US Treasury Yields Continue to Rise
2022-04-19 11:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Hits 2k as Buyers Force a Break
2022-04-18 14:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2022-04-19 16:05:00
GBP Forecast Q2 2022: The Bank of England's Inflation and Growth Puzzle
2022-04-16 17:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY
2022-04-19 14:30:00
RBA Minutes Propels AUD/JPY to Extended Levels, USD/JPY at 20-Year High
2022-04-19 10:20:00
German DAX Remains Rangebound as European Equities Take Strain

German DAX Remains Rangebound as European Equities Take Strain

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

DAX, Euro Talking Points

EUR/USD Wrestles With Key Psychological Level

The downward trajectory pertaining to EUR/USD continues to persist with price action stalling at the key psychological level of 1.0800.

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, an influx of stimulus from both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) has thus far assisted in reinvigorating economic growth, driving unemployment back to pre-pandemic levels.

However, although these measures have kept both economies afloat, inflationary pressures and ballooned balance sheets have placed additional pressure on policy makers to implement Quantitative Tightening measures in an attempt to curb rapidly rising prices.

Since the second quarter of last year, the culmination of a dovish ECB and the safe-haven appeal of the US Dollar has further weighed on the major currency pair as Europe’s economic recovery lags behind that of the US.

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

With market participants pricing in a 50 basis point rate hike at the upcoming FOMC meeting (4th May 2022), Europe’s dependence on Russian energy has increased its vulnerability to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, forcing the ECB to leave monetary policy unchanged.

As bears continue to test 1.080, further downward pressure could see EUR/USD making a fresh two year low.

EUR/USD Weekly Chart

German DAX Remains Rangebound as European Equities Take Strain

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

DAX Takes Strain as European Equities Remain Vulnerable to Geopolitical Risks

Although low interest rates have continued to support European equities, the geopolitical environment has limited gains, pushing the German Dax into a zone of confluency, formed by key technical levels.

DAX 40 Daily Chart

German DAX Remains Rangebound as European Equities Take Strain

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

With low body candlesticks illustrating lackluster price action, the Fibonacci levels of historical moves continue to provide both support and resistance between 14,078 and 14,330 respectively.

If prices manage to break through either levels, there is a probability that momentum may rise. From a bearish standpoint, a break of the mid-March support zone of 14,150 and 14,000 may suggest a broader decline is at hand, which makes way for the 13,688 Fibonacci level.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

