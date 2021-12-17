DAX 40 Hit by Nasdaq 100 Slump, German IFO Warns of Growing Pessimism

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-12-17 04:30:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-12-16 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Holds Above 200-Day SMA Amid Sharp Drop in US Inventories
2021-12-16 00:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Holding up Well Despite Demand Fears
2021-12-15 12:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-16 19:00:00
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-12-15 17:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Gained as US Dollar and Treasury Yields Fell. Will XAU/USD Keep Rising?
2021-12-17 06:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-12-17 04:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Under Political Pressure, Election Shock Leaves the PM Vulnerable
2021-12-17 09:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-12-16 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2021-12-15 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY. Is the Yen Contained for Now?
2021-12-15 01:30:00
More View more
DAX 40 Hit by Nasdaq 100 Slump, German IFO Warns of Growing Pessimism

DAX 40 Hit by Nasdaq 100 Slump, German IFO Warns of Growing Pessimism

Nick Cawley, Strategist

NASDAQ 100 and DAX 40 Prices and Charts

  • Nasdaq 100 falls 2.5% overnight, opens lower in Europe.
  • DAX 40 in the red with the latest IFO assessment adding to economic pessimism.

The DAX 40 is trading the best part of 1% lower in early European trade, hampered by heavy losses in the NASDAQ 100. The top 10 constituents of the NASDAQ 100, by market weighting, all registered hefty losses last night, sending the index down by nearly 2.5%. The tech index is currently down another 0.75% in Europe.

DAX 40 Hit by Nasdaq 100 Slump, German IFO Warns of Growing Pessimism

While the Nasdaq chart remains positive for now on a longer time frame, with a multi-month set of higher highs and higher lows in place, a break below the 15,500 area of prior support may see short-term losses deepen as we head into the end of the year. Traders should also be aware that today is a quarterly ‘quadruple witching’ Friday when stock index futures, stock index options, stock options, and single stock futures expire simultaneously. This is likely to lead to volatile swings today.

NASDAQ 100 Daily Price Chart – December 17, 2021

DAX 40 Hit by Nasdaq 100 Slump, German IFO Warns of Growing Pessimism

The latest German IFO release (December) warns that ‘the deteriorating pandemic situation is hitting consumer-related service providers and retailers hard’. The IFO business climate index fell to 94.7 from 96.6 in November as ‘companies assess their current business situation as less positive’ while pessimism regarding the first half of 2022 also increased. The IFO Institute ended, ‘the German economy isn’t getting any presents this year’.

DAX 40 Hit by Nasdaq 100 Slump, German IFO Warns of Growing Pessimism

Both the Nasdaq sell-off and the pessimistic IFO release are weighing on the DAX 40 with the German bourse down 0.80% this morning. The Dax is being led lower by the 20-day simple moving average and now trades below both the 50- and 200-day smas, adding to the negative outlook.

DAX 40 Daily Price Chart – December 17, 2021

DAX 40 Hit by Nasdaq 100 Slump, German IFO Warns of Growing Pessimism

How to Short Sell a Stock When Trading Falling Markets

What is your view on Equities – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

