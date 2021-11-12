Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Correction or Reversal as Prices Fall From ATH?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Extends Its Run and EURUSD Slips 1.1450 as US Rate Forecasts Soar
2021-11-12 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude (LCOc1), S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) & GBP/USD – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-12 15:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Turning Back Towards Support
2021-11-12 13:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude (LCOc1), S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) & GBP/USD – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-12 15:00:00
Why COP26 Matters for Markets
2021-11-11 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Surge Signals Markets Fear Fed Lagging on Inflation
2021-11-12 06:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude (LCOc1), S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) & GBP/USD – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-12 15:00:00
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
2021-11-12 12:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - November 2021: Good for US Stocks, Bad for Gold
2021-11-11 22:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-11-11 17:06:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Negative news travel faster.....time for the White House to start working on the economic message $SPX https://t.co/r6BYYac7ip
  • $Gold with 2 tests of the 1845 's1' level some decent resistance up here though, going to take a stretch for bulls to take it out ahead of the weekend $GC_F https://t.co/GsHZ2QDjBC https://t.co/2gjy51NVuL
  • The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey is broken.....partisan politics is skewing results dramatically #UMich #sentiment $SPX https://t.co/vpqyfvEYWW
  • this is where we get to see how hot the trend in $DXY is going to remain to be 95 possible pullback support. but below that is a huge zone of prior res that held highs for over a month next week's big data item is retail sales on Tuesday $USD https://t.co/uq7iPqsEdC https://t.co/nudNBefduf
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey unexpectedly missed its consensus forecast, dropping to 66.8 instead of advancing from 71.4 to 72.4 as expected by economists. Get your market update here:https://t.co/FcpEt4GVKs https://t.co/2OJk7mJz9A
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.18% Gold: -0.09% Oil - US Crude: -0.93% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/9AyWjMqFgG
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 BoC Senior Loan Officer Survey due at 15:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-11-12
  • that sentiment data was nasty I believe this is a multi-year low on this read, $USD backing down a bit https://t.co/R2kGrlnOvH https://t.co/Ks1NgFZnLS
  • EU's Sefcovic - Next week, we will discuss reduction on custom checks - Will intensify talks next week - Acknowledge and welcome change in tone from David Frost - Need UK to reciprocate the big move we have made
  • An unexpected slide in US consumer sentiment. The details matter. The 1-year inflation outlook meets expectations of 4.9% and longer-dated inflation stays at 2.9% https://t.co/djYGKtqPGP
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Correction or Reversal as Prices Fall From ATH?

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Correction or Reversal as Prices Fall From ATH?

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Outlook:

  • Bitcoin (BTC/USD) prices retreat back to trendline support,
  • Ether (ETH/USD) and other major cryptocurrency follow suite as rising yields support the greenback
  • Will COP26 and inflation expectations hinder Bitcoin’s ability to climb higher?

Bitcoin, inflation & COP26

Bitcoin prices have continued to retreat from Wednesday’s ATH at around $69,093 as speculation over rate hikes continue to support higher yields, buoying the demand for the safe-haven Dollar.

Over the past year, a culmination of low interest rates, higher inflation and a rise in geopolitical tensions have resulted in an increase in the institutional adoption of digital assets, supporting both Bitcoin and Ether’s recent rally.

Visit DailyFX education to learn more about technical and fundamental analysis

After Wednesday’s US CPI data for the month of October revealed the highest annual rate of inflation in over 20 years at 6.2%, (YoY), the corresponding rise in Bitcoin prices suggests that investors have been using digital assets as an inflation hedge.

Due to supply constraints, energy prices have continued to surge, proving to be a contributing factor to the rise in inflation. However, as major central banks such as the ECB (European Central Bank), the Fed ( US Federal Reserve) and the BoE (Bank of England) prepare to tackle inflation, both technical and fundamental factors may further assist in the catalyzation of price action for the imminent move.

With global policymakers now focused on reducing fossil fuels and carbon emissions, more stringent measures around Bitcoin mining is an additional variance of concern. Although the COP26 summit is expected to end today, discussions are likely to continue into the weekend.

Why COP26 Matters for Markets

Bitcoin Technical Analysis

After setting another fresh record high of $69,093 on Wednesday, failure for the bulls to break above key psychological level of $70,000 allowed bears to drive price action back towards the $65,000 handle.

With price action currently testing trendline support, Bitcoin prices have fallen below the 8-period EMA (exponential moving average) pushing the CCI (commodity channel index) back within range.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Correction or Reversal as Prices Fall From ATH?

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Although the upward trajectory remains intact (for now), the weekly CCI remains in overbought territory while the appearance of a shooting star provides caution that a reversal or a potential correction may hinder buyers ability to reclaim dominance over the systemic, prominent trend.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Weekly Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Correction or Reversal as Prices Fall From ATH?

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Key Levels

For now, key levels of support and resistance remain between $58,000 and $70,000 respectively. If prices are able to clear $65,000, a retest of $70,000 and a potential new high may be probable.

Contrary to this, increased selling pressure may allow bears to drive prices back towards the $58,000 handle and a potential retest of $55,000.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Consumer Confidence Drops to Lowest Level in a Decade, Pulling Dollar From Highs
US Consumer Confidence Drops to Lowest Level in a Decade, Pulling Dollar From Highs
2021-11-12 15:04:00
Brent Crude (LCOc1), S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) & GBP/USD – FinTwit Trends to Watch
Brent Crude (LCOc1), S&P 500 INDEX (SPX) & GBP/USD – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-11-12 15:00:00
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
Article 16: Why Triggering it Risks an All Out UK-EU Trade War
2021-11-12 12:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Upside Stretched in Short-Term
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Upside Stretched in Short-Term
2021-11-12 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Ethereum
Bitcoin