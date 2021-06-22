Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-21 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week
2021-06-22 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
2021-06-21 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast: Amazon's Prime Day is Making Retailer History
2021-06-22 19:00:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook Continues to Diverge
2021-06-22 12:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Is XAU/USD at Risk of Further Losses?
2021-06-22 18:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD To Gain on Dovish Fed Speeches
2021-06-22 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Mildly Positive Ahead of BoE Meeting
2021-06-22 08:00:00
Dollar Breakout and Dow Collapse Starting to Pull Back on the Enthusiasm
2021-06-22 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • @JohnKicklighter At the very least, it’s providing extra entertainment for us market junkies plugged into #Fed Chair Powell’s congressional testimony. Perhaps serving as a coping mechanism for HODL-ers as well. $BTCUSD #Bitcoin
  • U.K.-EU TRUCE LIKELY IN N.IRELAND TRADE DISPUTE, OFFICIALS SAY - BBG
  • Fed's Powell: - The Fed is prepared to utilize all of its tools to maintain inflation at or below 2% - It is extremely unlikely that inflation will be as high as it was in the 1970's
  • Fed's Powell: - Enhanced unemployment benefits may be a factor limiting job growth - In the fall, I believe we will see a lot more jobs being created
  • Fed's Powell: - On the employment front, we still have a long way to go - When the economy is healthier, we will focus on reducing government borrowing
  • So do crypto traders resort to making memes as they wait for the market to recover. The sheer volume of these memes is incredible to behold
  • Fed's Powell: - In certain circumstances, a backstop is preferable than a direct loan - Vaccines and their widespread use are critical to recovery
  • Fed's Powell: - Overall, the main street lending program was successful - The municipal liquidity facility was a huge success
  • Fed's Powell: - The labor market and inflation numbers we are looking at are in an unusual situation - I see the factors affecting inflation waning over time
  • Gold suffered a precipitous breakdown last week that saw the metal fall back into its August channel. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/gZaH0i4QCC https://t.co/fihW7yG2fl
Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex

Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex

Richard Snow, Markets Writer

Understanding the differences between fundamental and technical analysis in forex trading

There is a great debate about which type of analysis is better for a trader. Is it better to be a fundamental trader or a technical trader? In this article we will explore what the difference is between these two types of traders and which pieces of information forex traders in particular tend to look at.

Technical vs fundamental analysis comparison

Technical Analysis

Fundamental Analysis

Definition

Forecast price movements using chart patterns

Various economic data used to establish value/ target price

Data considered

Price action (charts)

Inflation, GDP, interest rates etc

Time horizon

Short, medium and long term

Medium and long term

Skillset required

Chart analysis

Economics & statistical analysis

Fundamental Analysis

Fundamental analysis involves assessing the economic well-being of a country, and by extension, the currency. It does not take into account currency price movements. Rather, fundamental forex traders will use data points to determine the strength of a particular currency.

A fundamental forex trader will analyze the countrys inflation, trade balance, gross domestic product, growth in jobs and even their central bank's benchmark interest rate.

Below is an example of an economic calendar where fundamental traders will be able to keep up to date with the latest data releases. There are many data releases on any given day which is why traders should know how to filter the calendar to show relevant information only.

Fundamental analysis economic calendar

By assessing the relative trend of this and other data points, a trader is analyzing the relative health of the countrys economy and whether to trade the future movement of that country’s currency.

The table below summarizes the general effects that different economic data tends to have on the strength of a currency. However, this is not guaranteed as there are many factors that influence currency movements.

How economic data affects currencies

Expectations

Effect on currency

Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Better than expected

Positive

Consumer Price Inflation (CPI)

Better than expected

*Positive

Trade Balance

Trade deficit (imports > exports)

Negative

Central Bank benchmark rate

Increase in interest rate

Positive

ISMManufacturing Index

Better than expected

Positive

PPIProducer Price Index

Better than expected

Positive

*Developed nations welcome moderate inflation as it is a sign of a growing economy. Developing nations view decreasing, or maintained, inflation as a positive statistic as this keeps price levels in check.

Technical Analysis

Technical analysis involves pattern recognition on a price chart. Technical traders look for price patterns such as triangles, flags, and double bottoms. Based on the pattern, a trader will determine the entry and exit points. Unlike fundamental traders, a technical trader is not as concerned about why something is moving because the trends and patterns on the charts are their signals.

Below is an example of a chart pattern - the double bottom pattern. The market makes the first low, rebounds slightly before creating a new low and subsequently gains upward momentum as the trend reverses. Technical traders will look to set a stop loss at the recent (lowest) low and wait for the market to produce higher highs and higher lows before placing the long trade.

Head and shoulders pattern in technical analysis

In practice, technical traders will need to identify the pattern as shown below on the USD/JPY daily chart where the “W” shape can be seen.

Double bottom chart pattern for USDJPY in technical analysis

A technical forex trader will assess the price action, trend, support and resistance levels observed on a chart. Many of the patterns used in technical analysis of forex markets can be applied to other markets as well.

Additionally, traders make use of indicators and oscillators which are added to a price chart when analyzing foreign exchange markets. Moving averages, Bollinger Bands, MACD, Relative Strength Index (RSI), and stochastic tend to be some of the more common tools in a technical traders tool box. Indicators are preferred by technical traders because they are easy to use and provide clear signals.

The benefits of technical analysis

Technical analysis does not include black magic that many fundamentalists claim. Getting started in technical analysis can be done quickly by assessing the direction and strength of trends. Traders will use the trend analysis to help them determine which pair to trade and the direction to trade it.

Below, is an example of how a technical trader would notice this 6,000 pip trend where the AUD is very strong relative to a very weak EUR (which is why the currency pair is moving down). Furthermore, it is clear to see that the currency pair is trading in a strong downward direction. This is referred to as a tend and traders make use of key levels, levels of support and resistance, and indicators to identify trends as soon as possible and with accuracy.

EUR/AUD daily chart showing strong downtrend

Finding out how to identify strong and weak currencies will provide traders with an indication of which currency pairs are most likely to trend and therefore lead to higher probability trades. A trader would trade in the direction of this particular trend by selling the EUR/AUD pair.

Technical vs Fundamental Analysis in Forex: Conclusion

Fundamental and technical analysis involve very different strategies and approaches to trading; offering unique value and insights to support trading decisions, and when to enter or exit a trade. While some traders prefer to use these types of analysis separately based on their preferred trading style and goals, many use a combination of the two. The benefits of combining fundamental and technical analysis are wide ranging.

Further reading to discover which type of analysis is best for you

  • Fundamental traders monitor economic data releases, and many do so with the intention of trading the news. It is essential that traders adopt sound risk management when doing so as volatility can spike immediately after important releases.
  • Technical traders have different styles and strategies. Explore these thoroughly to find out if this type of analysis suits your personality.
  • And if you are just starting out on your forex trading journey, you can learn the basics with our free New to Forex guide.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-06-21 19:20:00
US Dollar Outlook, Key Trend Reversals Playing Out? USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
US Dollar Outlook, Key Trend Reversals Playing Out? USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2021-06-20 10:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones Analysis: Rising Long Exposure Seems Ominous With Fed Nearing
S&P 500, Dow Jones Analysis: Rising Long Exposure Seems Ominous With Fed Nearing
2021-06-16 05:00:00
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
US Dollar Technical Outlook: USD/SGD, USD/THB, USD/IDR, USD/PHP
2021-06-15 06:00:00
Advertisement