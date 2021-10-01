Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Rally Into Q4 on Positive Sentiment

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Index (DXY), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (U.S. Tech) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-01 10:56:00
Eurozone CPI: Euro CPI Reflects ‘Wall of Worry’ over Energy Prices
2021-10-01 09:44:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Torn Between Supply Fears, Grim Market Mood
2021-10-01 06:05:00
Crude Oil Price Rise Stalls Amid US Debt and Spending Fight, Output Rebound
2021-09-30 06:01:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-30 04:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over
2021-09-29 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC Bets Ahead of PCE Data, Non-Farm Payrolls
2021-10-01 02:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - October 2021: Good News for US Dollar, Bad News for Risk
2021-09-30 17:10:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Holds Gains Ahead of PCE, Consumer Confidence, and ISM Data
2021-10-01 09:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis - GBP/USD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD
2021-10-01 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Index (DXY), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (U.S. Tech) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-01 10:56:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen May Rise if Fed Policy Destabilizes CLO Market
2021-10-01 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇲🇽 Business Confidence (SEP) Actual: 51.2 Previous: 51.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-01
  • 🇲🇽 Business Confidence (SEP) Actual: 51.2 Previous: 51.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-01
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Business Confidence (SEP) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 51.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-01
  • Fed's Kashkari - Comfortable with plans to taper bond buying soon - No need to raise rates until 2024
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/p9LHfRO84L
  • Talking the rout in US #stocks and setups in #EURUSD, #AUDUSD, #NZDUSD and #GBPJPY with ⁦@KaraOrdway⁩ on ⁦@ausbiztv⁩ today https://t.co/Is6mIGLdrY
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/Ds3Rz4sgAu
  • 🇿🇦 ABSA Manufacturing PMI (SEP) Actual: 56.8 Previous: 57.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-01
  • 💶 Inflation Rate MoM Flash (SEP) Actual: 0.5% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-01
  • 💶 Inflation Rate YoY Flash (SEP) Actual: 3.4% Expected: 3.3% Previous: 3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-10-01
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Rally Into Q4 on Positive Sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Rally Into Q4 on Positive Sentiment

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Ethereum (ETH/USD) Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • Bitcoin (BTC/USD) pushing against $45k as short-term trend resistance breaks.
  • Ethereum (ETH/USD) bounce back continues.

The cryptocurrency market has started Q4 in a robust fashion with the market capitalization set to break back above $2 trillion. The recent market sell-off into the $1.75 - $1.8 trillion zone has now turned higher with market capitalization now eyeing recent lower highs at $2.08 trillion and $2.24 trillion. A crack and close above $2.08 trillion will break the recent series of lower highs and add to the current positive sentiment in the market.

Cryptocurrency Market Total Capitalization – October 1, 2021

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Rally Into Q4 on Positive Sentiment

Chart via TradingView.com

The macro outlook for the cryptocurrency is beginning to look more positive with both the Federal Reserve (FED) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) taking a more constructive stance towards parts of the cryptocurrency market. This week SEC chair Gary Gensler said that a Bitcoin ETF, based on CME futures, would have ‘significant consumer protection’ and that he was looking forward to SEC staff reviews of the current ETF filings.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Rallies on Positive ETF Commentary from SEC Chair Gensler

At a meeting of the US House financial Services Committee, Fed chair Jerome Powell was asked if he intended to ban or limit the use of cryptocurrencies, to which he replied that he had no intention of banning them. Chair Powell did say that it would be appropriate if stablecoins were regulated, comparing them to money market funds and bank deposits.

The recent FED and SEC commentary has turned market sentiment positive, despite the ongoing backdrop of an increased China crackdown on all things crypto and with potential SEC market regulation in the wings. It seems that any bad news is being used as an opportunity to enter the market with downturns reversing quickly. Market sentiment can be fickle and turn quickly, but as we stand price action suggests higher the market will move higher as Q4 starts in a positive fashion.

Bitcoin continues to build on Thursday’s gains and has opened above a short-term downtrend line off the September 18 swing high at $48.8k. For a longer-term move higher, Bitcoin will need to take out all three simple moving averages and this mid-September high. This would open the way to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $50.5k and the September 7 high at $52.9k.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart October 1, 2021

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Rally Into Q4 on Positive Sentiment

Ethereum (ETH/USD) is also moving higher and is printing a near two-week high around $3,185. To confirm a turnaround, ETH will need to break and open above the September 16 lower high at $3,675. The CCI indicator has moved out of the oversold territory and still has a lot of room left before ETH becomes overbought.

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Daily Price Chart October 1, 2021

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Rally Into Q4 on Positive Sentiment

What is your view on Bitcoin and Ethereum – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dollar Index (DXY), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (U.S. Tech) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
Dollar Index (DXY), Natural Gas (LNG) & Nasdaq (U.S. Tech) – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-10-01 10:56:00
Eurozone CPI: Euro CPI Reflects ‘Wall of Worry’ over Energy Prices
Eurozone CPI: Euro CPI Reflects ‘Wall of Worry’ over Energy Prices
2021-10-01 09:44:00
US Dollar Holds Gains Ahead of PCE, Consumer Confidence, and ISM Data
US Dollar Holds Gains Ahead of PCE, Consumer Confidence, and ISM Data
2021-10-01 09:30:00
S&P 500 Technical Damage Amid Deteriorating Sentiment, USD/JPY Slides
S&P 500 Technical Damage Amid Deteriorating Sentiment, USD/JPY Slides
2021-10-01 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum