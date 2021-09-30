News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
US Dollar Charges Through Resistance: Does It Continue and Will SPX Find Its Own Break?
2021-09-30 01:00:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.17.
2021-09-29 17:25:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Price Rise Stalls Amid US Debt and Spending Fight, Output Rebound
2021-09-30 06:01:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Breakout Above Yearly High Nears, But…
2021-09-29 18:10:00
Wall Street
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-30 04:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Charts Rolling Over
2021-09-29 12:30:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Outlook Looks to Treasury Yields as US Dollar Gains, Where To From Here?
2021-09-30 03:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: What's Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
GBP/USD
News
US Dollar Charges Through Resistance: Does It Continue and Will SPX Find Its Own Break?
2021-09-30 01:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: What's Next for Gold, Oil, and the US Dollar?
2021-09-29 16:30:00
USD/JPY
News
Canadian Dollar Lifted Over Australian Peer as Energy Leads Metals, AUD/CAD Teetering. Selloff Ahead?
2021-09-30 07:00:00
US Dollar Charges Through Resistance: Does It Continue and Will SPX Find Its Own Break?
2021-09-30 01:00:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Rallies on Positive ETF Commentary from SEC Chair Gensler

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Bitcoin is back above $43k and looking to move higher.
  • SEC chair Gary Gensler’s ETF commentary provides momentum.

The cryptocurrency market turned higher late in yesterday’s US session after positive commentary from SEC chair Gary Gensler on potential Bitcoin ETFs. Chair Gensler said that a Bitcoin ETF, based on Chicago Mercantile Exchange traded Bitcoin futures, would have ‘significant investor protection’ due to the Investments Company Act of 1940. The SEC is currently looking at over 20 ETF filings for Bitcoin and Ethereum futures products, according to reports, with Gensler saying that he ‘looked forward to staff’s review of such filings’. Gensler’s remarks came at the FT’s @Future of Asset Management North America’ conference yesterday.

This is the second time that Gensler has made positive commentary on Bitcoin ETFs and it suggests that despite the ongoing regulatory clampdown on the cash market, the regulated futures market may well be the avenue for a Bitcoin or Ethereum ETF.

Bitcoin has defended the $40k level over the last week and has broken pennant resistance today. For Bitcoin to move higher, this move needs to be consolidated before all three moving averages between $44.5k and $46.6k come into play. Initial support comes from the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $42.6k before $40.7k comes into view.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart September 30, 2021

The alt-coin market is starting to follow Bitcoin’s move higher, erasing some of the recent hefty losses seen in the space. Recent market favorites including Cardano (ADA), Solana (SOL) and Terra (LUNA) are still around 30% off their recent highs and need to reclaim these before positive sentiment returns.

Prices via @Coinmarketcap.com

What is your view on Bitcoin and alt-coins – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

