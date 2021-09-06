Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Forecast: Boom or Bust for Bitcoin Bulls Above $52,000?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, AUD/USD, RBA, EUR/USD, ECB, USD/CAD, BoC
2021-09-06 13:00:00
Dollar and S&P 500 Facing Directional Along With Tempo Reversals on Seasonal Shift?
2021-09-06 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rebounds, Pushing Crude Oil Lower. More Production To Keep a Lid Prices?
2021-09-06 06:31:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil Prices Test Big Levels after US Job Data (NFP) Miss Expectations
2021-09-04 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Rose After Mixed NFPs. Nikkei 225 Saw Best Week Since 2020, More Next?
2021-09-06 00:30:00
Dow Jones Gains as Crude Oil Prices Boost Energy Stocks, Hang Seng Index Eyes NFPs
2021-09-03 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook: Another Test of Multi-Week Resistance
2021-09-06 11:00:00
Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Boosted by Lackluster NFP and Weaker Dollar
2021-09-05 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Levels: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-09-03 21:13:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Needs a Domestic Boost to Move Higher
2021-09-03 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD, EUR/USD Ahead of NFP
2021-09-03 08:11:00
Nikkei 225 Up as Japan PM Suga Quits, US Jobs Data Due. Where To For USD/JPY?
2021-09-03 07:04:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/yZcHFdIt8Z
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain insights from our expert analysts on Gold with our free guide, available today: https://t.co/B20kRapLTn https://t.co/CuINKLrPHc
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/G58J1dg6y3 https://t.co/5AH3Ds0MVU
  • RBA Decision - Close call on RBA taper (to A$4bln/week) vs taper delay - BBG Polling: 10/16 expect delay - Local banks also split: CBA, Westpac, ANZ expect delay, NAB, Macquarie expect taper - Daily Covid cases at Aug Meeting 300-400. Now 1600 https://t.co/tk5TJTWAnL
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/MOXCwihh9G
  • Key Market Gauge of Long Term Euro Zone Inflation Expectations Has Risen to its Highest Level Since June 2018 at 1.74% $EUR https://t.co/toPbmtdBpA
  • Irish Deputy PM Varadkar says UK is expected to announce extension of NI import grace periods and UK customs controls on EU imports - RTE $GBP
  • Brush up your knowledge on trade-wars with this tool from DailyFX research briefly outlining trade-war history dating back to the early 1900s here: https://t.co/bZEFtp8kFe https://t.co/9LVx84S8oe
  • UK PM Spokesman say the PM has no plans to change his Cabinet this week, adds that the decision on pensions triple lock will come in due course $GBP
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-09-06
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Forecast: Boom or Bust for Bitcoin Bulls Above $52,000?

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Forecast: Boom or Bust for Bitcoin Bulls Above $52,000?

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Update:

The analysis contained in article relies on price action and chart formations. To learn more about price action or chart patterns, check out our DailyFX Education section.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bulls Take a Breather Below $52,000

After three consecutive months of gains, Bitcoin (BTC) bulls managed to drive price action past the critical resistance level of $50,000. After the formation of a spinning top on Thursday, the discouraging job data that emerged from the release of Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) weighed on the greenback, buoying the demand for both major cryptocurrencies and alt-coins.

However, as the United States celebrates labor day, a slight recovery in the USD hindered bulls ability to drive prices above $52,000. While this level continues to hold firm as critical resistance for the imminent move, technical indicators suggest that a breakout towards either side is likely given the key levels currently in play.

With global interest rates at near-record lows, inflationary pressures continue to rise while the spread of the delta variant continues to disrupts the recovery process. The fundamental backdrop appeared to be a positive catalyst for the crypto sphere allowing Bitcoin to retest $50,000.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Analysis:

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) bulls may be losing steam after a strong recovery from the July low where prices plunged below $27,000. The rebound in price action is a reminder of the volatile nature of the crypto realm and the unpredictable nature of the industry.

At the time of writing, Bitcoin bulls are currently resting above $51,000 while bears struggle to push prices back below the critical support level of $50,000. The formation of a doji candle on the daily chart below, may be a warning that the momentum of the uptrend is losing steam at the 50% Fibonacci level of the 2020-2021 move.

For now, prices remain above the 20-day moving average while a crossover of the MACD (moving average convergence/divergence) suggests that a breakout towards the upside is still probable.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Forecast: Boom or Bust for Bitcoin Bulls Above $52,000?

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Likewise, the weekly chart below shows price action above the 20-period moving-average and the MACD threatening the zero-line likely suggesting that the momentum of the intermediate to long-term is threatening to change direction.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Weekly Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Forecast: Boom or Bust for Bitcoin Bulls Above $52,000?

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

SA GDP Preview: SA Rand (ZAR) Strengthens to Best Level in a Month Ahead of Q2 Data
SA GDP Preview: SA Rand (ZAR) Strengthens to Best Level in a Month Ahead of Q2 Data
2021-09-06 16:00:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook: Another Test of Multi-Week Resistance
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook: Another Test of Multi-Week Resistance
2021-09-06 11:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Rise Capped, NZD/JPY Tracking Nikkei 225 Higher
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Rise Capped, NZD/JPY Tracking Nikkei 225 Higher
2021-09-06 09:30:00
GBP/USD Outlook: Parliament Return Could Cause GBP Weakness
GBP/USD Outlook: Parliament Return Could Cause GBP Weakness
2021-09-06 08:00:00
Advertisement