Gold Price Looks to FOMC Minutes as Catalyst for Volatility

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rally - Trade or Fade: EUR/USD, NZD/USD
2021-07-06 20:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - July 2021: Good for Gold, US Stocks; Bad for US Dollar
2021-07-06 17:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Jun 29, 2021 14:00 GMT when Oil - US Crude traded near 7,317.30.
2021-07-06 15:23:00
Crude Oil Price Continues to Rally After OPEC+ Meeting is Abandoned
2021-07-06 09:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Gains but US Yields, Rate Hike Odds Fall - Market Minutes
2021-07-06 16:00:00
Equities Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Stocks to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Seasonality a Concern
2021-07-05 18:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Looks to FOMC Minutes as Catalyst for Volatility
2021-07-06 22:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - July 2021: Good for Gold, US Stocks; Bad for US Dollar
2021-07-06 17:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - July 2021: Good for Gold, US Stocks; Bad for US Dollar
2021-07-06 17:40:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Boosted by UK Government Re-Opening Plan
2021-07-06 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - July 2021: Good for Gold, US Stocks; Bad for US Dollar
2021-07-06 17:40:00
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 18, 2021 when USD/JPY traded near 110.19.
2021-07-06 17:23:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • OPEC+ meeting delay keeping commodity-linked looney supported. USD attempts to recover from last week’s NFP drop ahead of ISM data and Fed meeting minutes. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/odEVcXHpXJ https://t.co/6w07P4QWJB
  • 🇦🇺 Ai Group Services Index (JUN) Actual: 57.8 Previous: 61.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-06
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Ai Group Services Index (JUN) due at 22:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 61.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-06
  • Gold Price Looks to FOMC Minutes as Catalyst for Volatility -via @DailyFX Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/06/gold-price-looks-to-fomc-minutes-as-catalyst-for-volatility.html $XAUUSD $GLD $GC_F
  • Japan is expected to deliver at least $180 billion in new stimulus - BBG $JPY
  • Forza Azzurri!
  • Should sub in Pirlo...
  • AUD/USD: Break below yearly opening-range could put bearish tilt heading into Q3. Focus key support into 74-handle – Riskis lower while below the yearly open. Get your $AUDUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/0HhAvC2zR6 https://t.co/JbledBh4aK
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.32% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.27% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.33% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.46% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.93% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/q5kWbky0Xp
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.38% Gold: 0.30% Silver: -1.20% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ICzSszCHmz
Gold Price Looks to FOMC Minutes as Catalyst for Volatility

Gold Price Looks to FOMC Minutes as Catalyst for Volatility

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK – EYES ON FOMC MINUTES, US DOLLAR, YIELDS

  • Gold price action climbed on Tuesday to challenge the psychological $1,800/oz level
  • Gold likely benefited from a sharp move lower in ten-year Treasury yields to 1.35%
  • XAU/USD volatility might accelerate with the release of Fed meeting minutes on tap

Gold gained ground and briefly topped the $1,800-price level during Tuesday’s trading session. The precious metal closed 0.3% higher on balance after struggling to maintain altitude above the psychologically-significant area of resistance. XAU/USD was able to advance despite broad-based US Dollar strength as gold price action likely benefited from the plunge in ten-year Treasury yields. That said, gold price action might look to the upcoming release of June 2021 Fed meeting minuets as a possible catalyst for volatility.

XAU/USD – GOLD PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (25 NOV 2019 TO 06 JUL 2021)

XAUUSD Price Chart Gold Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

FOMC officials projected two interest rate hikes by year-end 2023 in the latest dot plot, and Fed Chair Powell acknowledged during his press conference that the central bank officially started to ‘talk about talking about’ tapering asset purchases. This news unsurprisingly dealt a bearish blow to gold price action, and while Wednesday’s release of June 2021 Fed meeting minutes will be backward looking, details could underscore the hawkish shift in Fed policy guidance and reignite XAU/USD selling pressure in turn.

That said, as discussed in my 3Q top trade idea, gold price pullbacks could provide attractive opportunities worth consideration. Seeing that the FOMC minutes arguably provide stale information, and in light of more recent nonfarm payrolls data showing an uptick in the unemployment rate, the Fed could have enough ammunition to delay taper talks. This has potential to fuel an unwind of Fed rate hike bets, which in turn, stands to maintain downward pressure on Treasury yields and keep gold prices well supported.

Keep Reading – Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Make a Push from Neckline Support

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Rallies to Resistance as Crude Falls
Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USD/CAD Rallies to Resistance as Crude Falls
2021-07-06 18:00:00
June ISM Services Slows but Stays Healthy, Dollar Fails to Stage a Large Move
June ISM Services Slows but Stays Healthy, Dollar Fails to Stage a Large Move
2021-07-06 14:20:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: South Africa Rand Resolute Despite Stronger Dollar
USD/ZAR Outlook: South Africa Rand Resolute Despite Stronger Dollar
2021-07-06 12:30:00
USD/CAD Outlook: OPEC+ Delay Keeps CAD Supported, USD Picks Up Momentum Ahead of ISM and Fed Meeting Minutes
USD/CAD Outlook: OPEC+ Delay Keeps CAD Supported, USD Picks Up Momentum Ahead of ISM and Fed Meeting Minutes
2021-07-06 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish
USDOLLAR