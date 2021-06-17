News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-06-17 15:40:00
News
Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-06-17 06:00:00
News
Dow Jones Price Falls to Key Trendline as Fed Enters Taper Talk Window
2021-06-17 16:00:00
News
Gold Price to Recover if Fed Rate Hike Risk & USD Strength Ebb
2021-06-17 22:06:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Lurches Lower, Start of a New Downtrend?
2021-06-17 08:00:00
News
USD/JPY Fails at Resistance and Pivots Lower, but the Underlying Trend Remains Bullish
2021-06-17 21:00:00
Gold Price to Recover if Fed Rate Hike Risk & USD Strength Ebb

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

GOLD OUTLOOK: FED DOT PLOT WEIGHING ON XAU/USD PRICE ACTION

Gold and silver prices extended their post-FOMC nosedives during Thursday’s trading session. The precious metals are now down -5.5% and -7.2% on the week respectively. Selling pressure across XAU/USD and XAG/USD largely follows the huge influx of US Dollar strength in response to the Federal Reserve bringing forwardits taper timeline.

Specifically, the latest Fed dot plot revealed that central bank officials see two interest rate hikes by the end of 2023. This compares to market expectations only looking for one rate hike in 2023 and the prior dot plot that showed less than half of FOMC officials penciling in rate increases by year-end 2023. In light of Fed Chair Powell downplaying the significance of the dot plot, however, there seems to be potential for gold price action to claw back recent downside.

XAU/USD – GOLD PRICE CHART: WEEKLY TIME FRAME (NOVEMBER 2019 TO JUNE 2021)

Gold Price Chart XAUUSD Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

Not to mention, nearby support at the $1,765-price level stands out as noteworthy technical barrier that gold bulls might look to defend. Below this technical support zone resides a long-term ascending trendline in addition to the $1,675-price level, which is underpinned by the bottom Bollinger Band and year-to-date lows. Rebound efforts could see gold price action ricochet back toward the $1,900-handle. Nevertheless, XAU/USD is likely to continue facing headwinds until the rally in real yields stabilizes and the US Dollar squeeze finishes running its course.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

USD/JPY Fails at Resistance and Pivots Lower, but the Underlying Trend Remains Bullish
Bitcoin Price Stalls at Resistance - Can BTC Avoid Range-Bound Trading?
Dow Jones Price Falls to Key Trendline as Fed Enters Taper Talk Window
South African Rand (ZAR) Overview: Post FOMC Round Up
Gold
Bearish