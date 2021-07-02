News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
2021-07-02 20:00:00
US Dollar Pressured as Unemployment Rate Ticks Higher to 5.9%
2021-07-02 13:05:00
2021-07-02 13:05:00
Robinhood IPO, Non-Farm Payrolls & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-02 15:34:00
2021-07-02 15:34:00
Breaking: Oil Prices Jump as OPEC+ Agree Oil Production Increase
2021-07-01 11:05:00
2021-07-01 11:05:00
Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil and Energy Stocks Gain on OPEC+ Deal Struggle Prior to NFPs
2021-07-02 00:30:00
2021-07-02 00:30:00
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
2021-07-02 21:00:00
2021-07-02 21:00:00
Gold, Silver Price Pullback Could Provide Attractive Opportunities in Q3
2021-07-02 19:30:00
2021-07-02 19:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
2021-07-02 20:00:00
US Dollar Pressured as Unemployment Rate Ticks Higher to 5.9%
2021-07-02 13:05:00
2021-07-02 13:05:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-07-02 20:00:00
2021-07-02 20:00:00
Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Gold, Silver Price Pullback Could Provide Attractive Opportunities in Q3

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

GOLD & SILVER PRICE FORECAST – RALLY TO RESUME IN Q3 IF FED TABLES TAPER TALKS

I’ve been racking my brain for the final two weeks of Q2 trying to come up with a top trade idea for the upcoming quarter. This is largely predicated on my lack of conviction for the general direction of markets over the next three months. There is a great deal of uncertainty for outlook in light of new delta covid variants and central bank tightening, and it seems to me that rangebound price action is the most likely scenario for global assets.

That said, I would argue that simply holding cash is a position in and of itself, which may be a prudent tactic for traders and investors during Q3. After all, there is the lingering threat of Fed tapering and potential for the US Dollar to appreciate in value off multi-year lows. Having cash on the sidelines can also provide market participants with the means to exploit future potential opportunities that there is greater conviction for.

US Dollar Price Chart Fed Rate Hike Expectations to Impact Gold Silver Forecast

We have already seen the USD start to stage a rebound in response to markets positioning for the Fed to start unwinding asset purchases before raising interest rates. In fact, the bond market is pricing in a 25-basis point interest rate hike by 2022 after the latest Fed dot plot signaled two rate hikes by year-end 2023. Correspondingly, interest rate sensitive assets, like gold and silver, have been hit with an influx of volatility.

Precious metals unsurprisingly pulled back due to the prospect of Fed tightening, and there could be more headwinds faced in Q3 as markets speculate on the Federal Reserve’s taper timeline. Looking at long-term nominal interest rates and real yields, however, there remains a case to be bullish on gold and silver. Specifically, potential episodes of weakness could provide attractive opportunities for traders and investors to go long gold and silver.

Gold Price Chart Forecast with Ten-Year Treasury Real Yield Overlaid

If the last normalization cycle serves as any compass for the Fed’s policy roadmap, it seems likely that the central bank will delay tightening financial conditions. Fed Chair Powell recently alluded to this in a congressional testimony where he said “the Fed will do everything we can to support the economy for as long as it takes to complete the recovery.” Powell furthermore acknowledged that record low unemployment rates for non-white Americans was a major benefit of the long economic expansion into 2019. Fast forward to today and we see plenty of room for improvement on the unemployment rate, which arguably understates the shortfall in employment due to discouraged workers falling out of the equation.

This brings to focus potential that the Fed will continue looking through ‘largely transitory’ inflation increases due to base effects and supply chain disruptions while placing greater emphasis on its other mandate – reaching full employment. The recent shift to average inflation targeting also gives the Fed capacity to tolerate inflation overshoots in the medium-term. As such, if the Fed drags its feet for kicking off the taper timeline, markets could unwind rate hike bets. That would likely be bullish for gold and silver prices if this scenario materializes, which in turn, could present opportunities worth pouncing on with sidelined cash. After all, the broader trend for long term interest rates and real yields is lower for longer, which stands to be supportive for gold and silver prices.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

USDOLLAR