Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ether (ETH/USD) Bounce Back from Sell-Off

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, EUR, CAD, Gold, Silver, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-03 18:00:00
EUR/USD Chops on ECB Confusion, Oil Prices Jump on OPEC Sources - US Market Open
2021-03-03 14:59:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Oil, Bond Fund Flows Amid Recovery-Fueled Rise in Yields
2021-03-03 16:00:00
Gold Prices at Risk, Crude Oil Sinks But Broader Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-03-02 07:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook: Retail Trader Signals Hint to Proceed With Caution
2021-03-03 06:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-01 06:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, EUR, CAD, Gold, Silver, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-03 18:00:00
Gold Trading Soft, Silver Price Trying to Hold Important Support
2021-03-03 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Check Up- USD, EUR, CAD, Gold, Silver, SPX & Bitcoin
2021-03-03 18:00:00
British Pound Forecast: Digesting Gains Around Spring Budget - Levels for GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2021-03-03 14:20:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY May Fall But Broader Path Remains Bullish
2021-03-03 03:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/JPY
2021-03-02 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • - Economic activity expanded modestly in most districts - Growth prospects still hampered by lingering virus fears -Hotel & leisure sectors still lagging, but showing signs of life
  • - Economic activity expanded modestly in most districts - Growth prospects still hampered by lingering virus fears -Hotel leisure sectors still lagging, but showing signs of life
  • Risk aversion continues to define markets Tech is being the hardest hit (no surprise given relative valuations) I'm looking at #FAANG index, very clear Head and Shoulders (bearish reversal warning) 200-day SMA sits below Learn more about H&S here - https://www.dailyfx.com/education/technical-analysis-chart-patterns/head-and-shoulders-pattern.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/LuPic7rgB1
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.99%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 65.01%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/XMjg1LbeVW
  • Fed's Beige Book Link: https://t.co/TF967lvtJj https://t.co/OcItqOUyAV
  • Indices Update: As of 19:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.21% FTSE 100: -0.07% France 40: -0.15% Germany 30: -0.23% US 500: -0.62% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/vOKOJQagMm
  • Fed's Evans: - Monetary policy stance is appropriately accommodative - Fed now pays little attention to money supply data, maybe not at all #Fed $USD
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Beige Book due at 19:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-03
  • Fed's Evans: - Not going to think about QE taper until we see further substantial improvement towards our goals - Lesson of taper tantrum was to be credible on meeting goals #Fed $USD
  • Fed's Evans: I share the view that the recent rise in yields is healthy and a positive economic sign. #Fed $USD
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ether (ETH/USD) Bounce Back from Sell-Off

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ether (ETH/USD) Bounce Back from Sell-Off

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

BTC/USD, ETH/USD Price Analysis:

Advertisement

The two dominant cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, continue to lure both retailers and large corporations despite the recent pull-back in prices that resulted in BTC/USD and ETH/USD falling 26% and 36% respectively throughout the course of last week, invoking panic that the ‘bubble’ had burst.

Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Download Your free Bitcoin Trading Guide
Get My Guide

However, after six consecutive months of gains, it appears the retracement in prices from all-time highs may have been a mere price correction rather than a reversal in trend as bulls manage to take back control, driving short-term price action towards the upside, igniting the volatility regime that initially fueled the bullish reprisal of the ‘Bitcoin bubble’.

The adoption of major cryptocurrencies by key market players has contributed to the recent rally, with the likes of PayPal and Tesla attributing to the large upswings. Limited supply of the virtual currency has led some investors to believe Bitcoin and Ether possess ‘safe-haven’ appeal, competing with Gold and Silver as a hedge against inflation and US Dollar weakness.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Discover the importance of confidence in trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Analysis

After reaching another all-time high on 21 February, the strong upward momentum that pushed prices above $58,000 faltered, resulting in a brief sell-off. Bitcoin prices then fell to key Fibonacci support at $45,463, formed by the 23.6% retracement level of the 2020 – 2021 move.

But, with the psychological level of $45,000 holding the bears at bay, bulls were able to bounce off of support. Price action then ran into a wall of resistance, formed by the 14.4% Fibonacci retracement level of the move mentioned above.

Meanwhile, the Commodity Channel index (CCI) remains within normal range, currently resting at a positive reading of 19.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ether (ETH/USD) Bounce Back from Sell-Off

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Ether (ETH/USD) Technical Analysis

Ethereum continues to follow in Bitcoin’s footsteps, with bulls driving price action to produce a series of fresh highs before plunging below the rising channel that guided price for some time. With the psychological level of $1,400 breaking the fall, bulls have gained control temporarily, pushing price above $1,600. The question remains, however, if bullish enthusiasm will be strong enough to allow for continuation higher or will this level give rise to a reversal?

Ethereum BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -1% 5% 0%
Weekly -10% 3% -8%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

Ethereum (ETH/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ether (ETH/USD) Bounce Back from Sell-Off

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Oil, Bond Fund Flows Amid Recovery-Fueled Rise in Yields
S&P 500, Oil, Bond Fund Flows Amid Recovery-Fueled Rise in Yields
2021-03-03 16:00:00
EUR/USD Chops on ECB Confusion, Oil Prices Jump on OPEC Sources - US Market Open
EUR/USD Chops on ECB Confusion, Oil Prices Jump on OPEC Sources - US Market Open
2021-03-03 14:59:00
GBP/USD & FTSE 100 React to Latest UK Budget Announcement
GBP/USD & FTSE 100 React to Latest UK Budget Announcement
2021-03-03 13:40:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Rallying Sharply as the Bulls Wrestle Back Control
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Rallying Sharply as the Bulls Wrestle Back Control
2021-03-03 10:31:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Mixed
Ethereum
Bullish