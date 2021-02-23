News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EURUSD and S&P 500 React Differently to a Return of Taper Tantrum Fears
2021-02-23 05:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
Copper, Crude Oil Prices Surge. Eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell for Next Moves
2021-02-23 06:00:00
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
Dow Jones Steady amid Tech Rout, Will ASX 200, Hang Seng Follow?
2021-02-23 01:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Treasuries, NZD/USD, RBNZ
2021-02-22 13:30:00
Gold, Silver Forecast: Powell's Testimony to Underpin XAG/USD, XAU/USD
2021-02-23 03:00:00
Dollar, USD/CAD, GBP/USD, Gold, Crude Oil & Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-02-22 16:51:00
British Pound Forecast: Reopening Plan Capping EUR/GBP, Buoying GBP/USD
2021-02-23 07:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
EUR/USD Outlook: US Dollar Eyes Fed Chair Powell, Stimulus
2021-02-22 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Back to the Year-Long Downtrend - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-02-22 21:25:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Crushed as Cryptocurrency Market is Overrun by Sellers

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Bullish channel is broken in a two day sell-off.
  • No specific driver of price action.
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Introduction To Bitcoin Trading
Get My Guide

Another wave of indiscriminate selling in the cryptocurrency market has slammed prices lower across the board with double-digit losses registered everywhere. This wave follows yesterday’s heavy sell-off, and partial retrace, amid talk that leveraged accounts were moving out of the market after recent heavy gains. As always with the cryptocurrency market, volatility and rumor go hand in hand and, while currently unlikely, any news about another corporation entering the market or adopting Bitcoin could easily reverse these losses quickly. However, as we speak sellers have complete control of the space with some major coins falling by 20%+ and it would be foolish to try and counter this current trend.

How to Manage the Emotions of Trading

The latest sell-off has changed the technical outlook for Bitcoin (BTC/USD) with the bullish ascending channel from late-January now broken. Monday’s ‘hanging man’ candlestick is another bearish chart signal and suggests a trend reversal, although the 20-day simple moving average may lend support to current price action if closed above today. The ATR indicator shows Bitcoin volatility at a record high while the CCI reading shows the market is fairly neutral in terms of sentiment.

Top 10 Candlestick Patterns to Trade the Markets

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart (October 2020 - February 23, 2021)

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Crushed as Cryptocurrency Market is Overrun by Sellers

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What are your views on Bitcoin (BTC) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

South African Rand Outlook: Unemployment Rises Ahead of Budget Speech
South African Rand Outlook: Unemployment Rises Ahead of Budget Speech
2021-02-23 11:40:00
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 Outlook Improves After UK Unemployment Data and Roadmap
FTSE 100, FTSE 250 Outlook Improves After UK Unemployment Data and Roadmap
2021-02-23 09:10:00
Dow Jones Steady amid Tech Rout, Will ASX 200, Hang Seng Follow?
Dow Jones Steady amid Tech Rout, Will ASX 200, Hang Seng Follow?
2021-02-23 01:30:00
Bitcoin Price Suffers Pullback, Damaging Technical Landscape
Bitcoin Price Suffers Pullback, Damaging Technical Landscape
2021-02-22 21:10:00
