EUR/USD Bullish Price Sequence Leads to Break of Descending Channel
2021-02-11 15:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/JPY in Triangle, EUR/USD Out of Downtrend
2021-02-10 16:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Declining Infections, Oil Prices to Buoy CAD
2021-02-11 07:30:00
Platinum Price Charges to 6-Year High, Crude Oil Eyeing OPEC Outlook Report
2021-02-11 06:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-02-11 16:00:00
Dow Jones Technical Outlook – Levels, Lines to Watch in the Short-term
2021-02-11 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: US Dollar Drop Lifts Gold - Topside Levels in Focus
2021-02-11 12:00:00
Gold, Silver Forecast: Real Rates, Weak USD May Underpin XAU, XAG
2021-02-11 03:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Trend Higher Still Intact
2021-02-11 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/MXN Volatility to Rise as Banxico Looms
2021-02-10 22:50:00
USD/JPY Pops as BoJ Takes a Leaf Out of the ECB's Currency War Book - US Market Open
2021-02-10 14:45:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Rebound at Risk with Inflation Data on Tap
2021-02-10 07:30:00
Silver (XAG/USD) Steps Back After Fed Meeting Drives Demand Higher

Silver (XAG/USD) Steps Back After Fed Meeting Drives Demand Higher

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Silver Price Forecast:

Fundamental drivers have continued to support the demand for Silver, Gold and other safe-haven assets as additional Fiscal aid and the Fed’s further dovish tone continue to supportrisk-on sentiment. Despite a combination of the vaccine rollout program and a drastic decrease in the number of Coronavirus cases both contributing to renewed hopes of an economic recovery, inflationary concerns ensuing from the Federal Reserve’s continued dovish tone have hindered the ability for US Dollar bulls to achieve further gains, with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell emphasizing both the importance and necessity of the larger stimulus package, with higher employment remaining at the forefront of policy objectives for the foreseeable future.

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover why news events are Key to Forex Fundamental Analysis

Silver (XAG/USD) Technical Analysis

With Silver prices catalyzing off of US Dollar weakness,price action remains encapsulated within the boundaries of the symmetrical triangle, currently holding both bulls and bears at bay, for now.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Tammy Da Costa
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

Silver (XAG/USD) 2 Hour Chart

Silver (XAG/USD) Steps Back After Fed Meeting Drives Demand Higher

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Meanwhile, key Fibonacci retracement levels of the 2008 – 2011 historical move continues to provide support and resistance for XAG/USD, with the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) falling back within range after Silver bulls failed to surpass the key psychological level of 3000 earlier this month.

Silver (XAG/USD) Daily Chart

Silver (XAG/USD) Steps Back After Fed Meeting Drives Demand Higher

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

For now, support potential remains around the key psychological level of 2600 with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level providing additional support at 2409.8.

On the contrary, resistance remains at 2800, with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level forming an additional layer of resistance at 2906.2.

Silver Client Sentiment

Silver MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 1% 3% 1%
Weekly -4% -12% -5%
Learn how to use Sentiment in your trading strategy
Get My Guide

At the time of writing, retail trader data shows 89.18% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 8.24 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.98% lower than yesterday and 6.93% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.38% lower than yesterday and 18.31% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Silver prices may continue to fall.

Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Silver trading bias.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

