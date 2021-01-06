Bitcoin (BTC) Hits New All-Time High, Ethereum (ETH) Jumps Further as Volatility Soars

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-06 07:00:00
EUR/USD Continues to Press Higher, Eyes 1.2556 Multi-Year High
2021-01-05 12:00:00
Crude Oil, Gold, Silver Outlook: Short Bets Hint Prices May Rally to Resistance
2021-01-06 05:00:00
Hang Seng Index Edges Higher as Dow Jones Rebounds With Crude Oil
2021-01-06 02:00:00
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-06 12:00:00
Dow and Dollar Face Heavy Volatility Potential, What Comes after Georgia?
2021-01-06 03:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-01-06 07:00:00
Gold, Copper Prices Retreat amid Tight Races in Georgia's Senate Runoff Election
2021-01-06 06:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rides the Wave Higher on Georgia Votes
2021-01-06 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
US Dollar Price Action on the 2021 Open
2021-01-05 20:12:00
US Dollar, Yen and Gold Rise as Wall Street Stocks Swoon to Start 2021
2021-01-05 00:16:00
Real Time News
  • 🇺🇸 ADP Employment Change (DEC) Actual: -123K Expected: 88K Previous: 307K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-06
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.58% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.47% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.32% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.08% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4Za3ho27jz
  • $DXY fell to a fresh two-year low near 89.20 this morning as markets anticipate the outcome of the Georgia elections. $USD https://t.co/upyGlLuFKS
  • Democrat Ossoff claims victory in Georgia Senate race
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Prel (DEC) Actual: 0.5% Expected: 0.6% Previous: -0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-06
  • 🇩🇪 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (DEC) Actual: -0.3% Expected: -0.3% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-06
  • 🇧🇷 Markit Services PMI (DEC) Actual: 51.1 Previous: 50.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-06
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 ADP Employment Change (DEC) due at 13:15 GMT (15min) Expected: 88K Previous: 307K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-06
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Inflation Rate MoM Prel (DEC) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.6% Previous: -0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-06
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (DEC) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.3% Previous: -0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-06
Bitcoin (BTC) Hits New All-Time High, Ethereum (ETH) Jumps Further as Volatility Soars

Bitcoin (BTC) Hits New All-Time High, Ethereum (ETH) Jumps Further as Volatility Soars

2021-01-06 12:02:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) and Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price, Analysis and Chart:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) just misses trading at $36,000
  • Ethereum building an impressive series of higher lows.
  • FCA ban on cryptocurrency derivatives comes into force today.
Bitcoin Trading
Bitcoin Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free Introduction To Bitcoin Trading
Get My Guide

Bitcoin printed a fresh all-time high of $35,854 earlier in the session before slipping back below $35,000. Volume in the last 24 hours is just over $68 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap, which also recorded a higher high of $36,361 as prices between different trading venues splinter. Market volatility, as measured by the ATR indicator, is now at its highest level on record, with a current reading of just under $2,200 on a 14-day basis. With buying interest continuing to drive the market, any sell-offs of set-backs will be seen as another opportunity to enter a market that, at the moment, is pushing relentlessly higher. As always with the crypto space, care should be taken, especially with volatility at its current extreme level.

How to Measure Volatility

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Price Chart (June – January 6, 2021)

Bitcoin (BTC) Hits New All-Time High, Ethereum (ETH) Jumps Further as Volatility Soars
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 75.72% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.12 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Bitcoin prices may continue to fall.Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Bitcoin trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

Ethereum continues to ride the wave higher and a break and close above Monday’s $1,167 high will open the door for a potential re-test of the January 2018 high of $1,420. Again volatility is at extreme levels, using ATR, but as long as the recent series of higher lows remain in place, as with Bitcoin, any set-backs/sell-offs should be carefully considered.

Ethereum Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – January 6, 2021)

Bitcoin (BTC) Hits New All-Time High, Ethereum (ETH) Jumps Further as Volatility Soars
Ethereum BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 6% 0% 5%
Weekly 37% 32% 36%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 89.87% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 8.87 to 1. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Ethereum prices may continue to fall.Positioning is more net-long than yesterday but less net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Ethereum trading bias.

Last October, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) published final rules ‘banning the sale of derivatives and exchange traded notes (ETNs) that reference certain types of cryptoassets to retail consumers’. These rules come into force today and effectively ban any retail trader from opening a new position, while pre-existing positions can be kept until closed. These rules do not apply to professional traders.

FCA Bans the Sale of Crypto-Derivatives to Retail Consumers

What are your views on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

