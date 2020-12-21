Gold (XAUUSD) Price Slumps - Markets Rattled by Sharp Risk-Off Move

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Technical Analysis: DXY Bounce May be Short-lived, Euro Testing Support
2020-12-21 13:30:00
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2020-12-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-19 13:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
2020-12-20 16:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-17 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Slumps - Markets Rattled by Sharp Risk-Off Move
2020-12-21 12:25:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
Sterling Update: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY React to Brexit and COVID Latest
2020-12-21 11:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, December 2020 - Yield Curve Hides Slowing Economy
2020-12-21 13:20:00
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
2020-12-21 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • USD/CAD spiked this morning and is trading at its highest level since early December $USD $CAD https://t.co/LQ26gHjSRF
  • Russia is reportedly in favour of a 500kbpd increase in oil output in February
  • 🇨🇦 New Housing Price Index YoY (NOV) Actual: 4.6% Previous: 3.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-21
  • 🇺🇸 Chicago Fed National Activity Index (NOV) Actual: 0.27 Previous: 0.83 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-21
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.27%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.11%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/AYM8U7yvX8
  • GBP/USD is bouncing after falling by more than 200 pips this morning $GBP $USD https://t.co/3j1LGsBcVv
  • GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Dec 11, 2020 18:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 137.52. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/OqwAHNISw8
  • UK PM Johnson spokesman: - Cases of new COVID variant have been found in Gibraltar, Denmark and Australia - Transition period will end on Dec 31st - Significant gaps remain in trade talks and will continue to bridge those gaps
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/3nwzFfhHJP
  • Forex Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.56% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.69% 🇦🇺AUD: -1.44% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.48% 🇬🇧GBP: -1.79% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/o32NMIGnQL
Gold (XAUUSD) Price Slumps - Markets Rattled by Sharp Risk-Off Move

Gold (XAUUSD) Price Slumps - Markets Rattled by Sharp Risk-Off Move

2020-12-21 12:25:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Gold (XAU/USD) Analysis, Price and Chart

  • Gold trades above $1,900/oz. before selling off sharply.
  • Markets under pressure as riskier-assets shunned.
Advertisement

Gold is swinging around in early Monday trade as risk-markets come under pressure in holiday-thinned trading conditions. The precious metal has been moving higher of late and traded back above $1,900/oz. earlier today before sellers forced the price back down to just above $1,8500/oz. in around 30 minutes. This sell-off came despite a strong risk-off market theme as rising Covid-19 numbers, and mutations, unsettled investors.

British Pound Outlook: Covid Mutation, Brexit Talks Undermine GBP/USD

Oil, a recent barometer of risk, fell by around 5% in early turnover while copper also fell by 3%-4%, despite ongoing Chinese buying interest. S&P futures also fell sharply in pre-US trade, registering losses in excess of 2%. The US dollar broke its recent losing streak and rose by around 0.60% to 90.55, its highest level in 10 days.

Coming Soon – Download the New 1st Quarter Trading Forecast from the Free Trading Guides Page!!

On the back of the uptick in the US dollar, gold turned sharply lower today before trimming its losses. The precious metal lost around $40/oz. in 30 minutes mid-morning, hitting a $1,855/oz. low. The daily chart shows gold making a long-legged doji today, which, when combined with an overbought CCI signal and a bearish contrarian IG sentiment suggests that gold may struggle to move higher.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Build your trading confidence going into 2021
Get My Guide

Gold Daily Price Chart (April – December 21, 2020)

Gold (XAUUSD) Price Slumps - Markets Rattled by Sharp Risk-Off Move
Gold BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -4% -3%
Weekly -6% -25% -11%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

IG retail trader data show 80.22% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.05 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – are you bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling Update: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY React to Brexit and COVID Latest
Sterling Update: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY React to Brexit and COVID Latest
2020-12-21 11:30:00
IBEX 35, DAX 30 Forecasts: Bears Take Control as Covid-19 Fights Back
IBEX 35, DAX 30 Forecasts: Bears Take Control as Covid-19 Fights Back
2020-12-21 10:30:00
Copper May Rise on US Stimulus Deal, Chinese Industrial Profits in Focus
Copper May Rise on US Stimulus Deal, Chinese Industrial Profits in Focus
2020-12-21 03:00:00
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
2020-12-20 16:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish