British Pound Outlook: Covid Mutation, Brexit Talks Undermine GBP/USD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-21 07:00:00
Euro 1Q 2021 Forecast: Can the ECB Curb the Euro's Strength?
2020-12-19 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Positive Momentum Heading Into the New Year
2020-12-20 13:00:00
Crude Oil 1Q 2021 Forecast: Covid to Clash with Vaccine Rollout
2020-12-19 13:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market 1Q 2021 Forecast: Equity Markets to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Loose Monetary Policy
2020-12-20 16:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2020-12-17 19:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-12-21 07:00:00
Precious Metals Price Analysis: Gold and Silver to Extend Climb Higher
2020-12-21 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: Covid Mutation, Brexit Talks Undermine GBP/USD
2020-12-21 08:00:00
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
2020-12-21 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar and Yen Up, British Pound Down as New Virus Strain Hits London
2020-12-21 00:00:00
Japanese Yen Fundamental Forecast 1Q 2021: a Haven When Few Want it
2020-12-20 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -2.26% US 500: -2.45% FTSE 100: -2.90% France 40: -3.61% Germany 30: -3.87% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/19SO9bB6z1
  • Cryptos now joining in the sell-off...#crypto #bitcoin #btc #eth #xrp @DailyFXTeam Prices via @IGcom https://t.co/JGH3yvll8u
  • Ireland's Foreign Minister says there needs to be a middle-ground position found on fishing $GBP
  • Ireland's Foreign Minister says Brexit talks not in a good place, adds that significant progress on level playing field made last week $GBP
  • $GBPUSD now testing 50DMA at 1.3206
  • A forex trader is strategic, disciplined and always switched on to the markets. Learn how to build an FX mindset here: https://t.co/tB3aAErd70 https://t.co/xiBwMWGB6e
  • French Transport Minister Djebbari says planning to set up a European-wide mechanism to allow traffic flows with UK to resume in the coming hours
  • Gold and silver prices getting liquidated
  • The DailyFX email newsletter is back! Many of you have asked when this is returning, and now it has arrived. Sign up here - https://www.dailyfx.com/free-trading-guides?newsletter=true
  • Defensive stocks have proven critically important when navigating stock market volatility. Find out what are the most defensive stocks here:https://t.co/TMcbMALtbw https://t.co/edTpDbu6z8
British Pound Outlook: Covid Mutation, Brexit Talks Undermine GBP/USD

British Pound Outlook: Covid Mutation, Brexit Talks Undermine GBP/USD

2020-12-21 08:00:00
Daniel Moss, Analyst
Share:

British Pound, Covid-19 Mutation, UK Coronavirus Lockdowns, Brexit, GBP/USD – Talking Points:

  • Market sentiment notably soured during APAC trade as investors mulled a marked tightening of restrictions in the UK.
  • The lack of progress in Brexit negotiations and a new strain of Covid-19 may continue to undermine the British Pound in the near term.
  • GBP/USD poised to extend recent losses after collapsing back below key support.
Advertisement

Asia-Pacific Recap

Market sentiment notably soured during Asia-Pacific trade despite an agreement on a much-needed US fiscal aid package, as investors mulled news of a new strain of coronavirus in the UK and the lack of progress in Brexit negotiations.

Australia’s ASX 200 slipped lower, alongside the risk-sensitive AUD, as multiple states implemented border restrictions with New South Wales in light of a fresh Covid-19 outbreak in Greater Sydney. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.18% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dropped 0.25%.

In FX markets, the haven-associated US Dollar and Japanese Yen largely outperformed, while GBP plunged lower against its major counterparts. Gold and silver stormed higher as yields on US 10-year Treasuries dipped 2 basis-points to 0.92%.

Looking ahead, the Euro-area’s consumer confidence release for December headlines a rather light economic docket as investors remain intently focused on coronavirus developments.

British Pound Outlook: Covid Mutation, Brexit Talks Undermine GBP/USD

Market reaction chart created using Tradingview

Coronavirus Mutation, Tightening Restrictions Weighing on GBP

The British Pound kicked-off a fresh week of trade heavily on the back foot, sliding over 1.2% against the US Dollar as Prime Minister Boris Johnson aggressively tightened local restrictions in response to a new strain of the novel coronavirus.

The new mutation is thought to be behind the recent surge of cases in the UK, with a record 35,928 new infections registered on December 20. Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that this newest strain is “out of control”, adding that “I think it will be very difficult to keep it under control until the vaccine has rolled out”.

Indeed, several ministers have stated that tier 4 restrictions may remain in place until Easter, with the successful vaccination of at least 20 million people required before any easing of measures can even be contemplated.

British Pound Outlook: Covid Mutation, Brexit Talks Undermine GBP/USD

As it stands, 350,000 residents have been vaccinated, with Hancock confirming that 500,000 people should have received their first dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 shot by the end of the weekend.

The overall pace of vaccinations will likely pick up in the coming weeks, given Astrazeneca’s vaccine is expected to receive regulatory approval early next week.

Nevertheless, with several European nations closing their borders to the UK, and tier 4 restrictions presumably in place for the foreseeable future, the British Pound may continue to lose ground against its major counterparts.

British Pound Outlook: Covid Mutation, Brexit Talks Undermine GBP/USD

Source – Worldometer

Brexit Talks Gnawing at Regional Market Sentiment

The increasing likelihood of a no-deal Brexit scenario may also significantly undermine the nation’s currency in the near term, as talks once again failed to bear fruit before Sunday’s tentative deadline.

As mentioned in previous reports, negotiations remain hamstrung by the same two key issues – fisheries and the level playing field – that have plagued talks in recent months.

British Pound Outlook: Covid Mutation, Brexit Talks Undermine GBP/USD

The UK rejected the European Union’s offer to reduce its annual quota of fish caught in British water by 25%, instead pushing for a reduction of closer to 60%. Given this extreme divergence, it seems relatively unlikely that a deal will be penned before the December 31 deadline.

After all, the inability of both sides to reach an agreement over the weekend prompted Chairman of the EU Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister to state that “the European Parliament will not be in a position to grant consent to an agreement this year”.

With that in mind, GBP could face intensifying selling pressure in the near term as investors begin to price in a scenario in which the UK tumbles out of the EU without a ratified free-trade agreement.

GBP/USD Daily Chart – Breakaway Gap Hints at Further Downside

British Pound Outlook: Covid Mutation, Brexit Talks Undermine GBP/USD

GBP/USD daily chart created using Tradingview

From a technical perspective, GBP/USD could be at risk of extending its fall from the yearly high set on December 17 (1.3625), as prices gap back below key psychological support at 1.3400.

With the RSI plunging back towards its neutral midpoint, and a bearish crossover taking place on the MACD indicator, the path of least resistance seems skewed to the downside.

A daily close below the 21-day moving average (1.3368) would probably generate a more extensive pullback towards the trend defining 50-DMA (1.3245).

Breaching that likely carves a path for prices to probe confluent support at the March high (1.3200) and the uptrend extending from the May low.

Alternatively, remaining constructively perched above 1.3370 could open the door for buyers to close the breakaway gap at 1.3521.

British Pound Outlook: Covid Mutation, Brexit Talks Undermine GBP/USD

The IG Client Sentiment Report shows 37.33% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.68 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.54% lower than yesterday and 1.63% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.63% higher than yesterday and 13.96% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

-- Written by Daniel Moss, Analyst for DailyFX

Follow me on Twitter @DanielGMoss

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Daniel Moss
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30, EU Stoxx 50 May Rise as Investors Await Vaccine Approval
DAX 30, EU Stoxx 50 May Rise as Investors Await Vaccine Approval
2020-12-17 08:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Eyeing Inflation Data
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Eyeing Inflation Data
2020-12-16 08:00:00
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Aiming Higher Despite Tightening Covid Restrictions
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Aiming Higher Despite Tightening Covid Restrictions
2020-12-15 08:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Ready to Run - but Which Way?
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Ready to Run - but Which Way?
2020-12-14 16:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish