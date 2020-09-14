DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-14 11:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: S&P 500, British Pound, Brexit Woes, US Dollar, Fed
2020-09-13 16:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Mired by Moving Average Death Cross
2020-09-13 03:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Futures Climb With Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng, LDP Election in Focus
2020-09-14 01:00:00
US Equities Forecast: Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Price Setups
2020-09-11 15:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
Gold Price Eyes Bullish Breakout as USD Drops Ahead of FOMC
2020-09-14 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Prices and Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar
2020-09-14 12:20:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Aussie & Gold
2020-09-14 15:30:00
USD/JPY Technical Outlook – Triangulating Towards a Breakout
2020-09-14 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • New to the oil and gold markets? Build your foundation to trade commodities in the market with @DailyFX Senior Strategist, @CVecchioFX on September 15th at 12PM EST. Register here today! https://t.co/uVX8w8Jv8D https://t.co/ungoxagUcA
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.19%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 75.23%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/k3aINUHm2N
  • Precious Metals Update: #Gold 1955.07 (+0.75%), #Aluminum 1775.00 (-0.81%), and #Copper 6739.00 (+1.06%) [delayed]
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.50% Wall Street: 1.31% FTSE 100: -0.16% Germany 30: -0.28% France 40: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/oAjBbGYDwo
  • Take a closer look visually at the most influential global importers and exporters here: https://t.co/1G7CRsegRX https://t.co/NrO2r3QvBn
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 37.32 (-0.03%), ICE Brent Crude 39.75 (-0.18%), NYM NYH Gasoline 111.06 (+1.43%). [delayed]
  • House plans to vote on stopgap funding for next week: Aide - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.18%, while traders in EUR/GBP are at opposite extremes with 75.69%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CTwRH0sapx
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.75% Gold: 0.91% Oil - US Crude: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BYNQ5Cl2pC
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.69% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.59% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.46% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.16% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1En87Zk1wb
DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

2020-09-14 17:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Price Outlook:

  • The DAX 30 trades narrowly beneath prior highs, an encouraging sign for the medium-term outlook
  • By comparison, the FTSE 100 is in the midst of a downward channel, running the risk of further losses
  • The CAC 40 remains trapped within a horizontal range but nears topside resistance

DAX 30, FTSE 100, CAC 40 Forecasts for the Week Ahead

European indices have been on a rollercoaster ride in the last few weeks as they experience whiplash trying to keep up with the leading Nasdaq 100 technology stocks. At the forefront of risk appetite, these stocks have shown they can set the tone for equity performance globally and, as a result, abrupt losses in the FANGMAN group can undermine the DAX 30, FTSE 100 and CAC 40. Further still, the European indices lack comparable exposure to technology, so their gains – when established – often lag that of the US indices.

DAX 30 Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (June 2020 - September 2020)

dax price chart

Nevertheless, the outlook for the DAX 30 is an encouraging one. A methodical churn higher since June has seen the DAX post a series of higher-highs and a recent peak in early September could hint another leg higher is in the cards. With that in mind, the technical landscape for the DAX 30 remains constructive, barring a break beneath the ascending trendline from mid-June which might require a reevaluation.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 16
( 16:09 GMT )
Recommended by Peter Hanks
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 2, Indices
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

FTSE 100 Forecast

In the case of the FTSE 100, price action has been less friendly. Prolonged Brexit uncertainty has seen the equity index lag its European counterparts and a descending channel has been created in the wake of political gridlock. Consequently, the FTSE 100 stands on precarious footing as weeks of gradual losses have hampered any attempt at a bullish break out. Without a firm resolution to the Brexit debacle, a continuation lower is a growing threat.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (May 2020 – September 2020)

FTSE 100 price chart

CAC 40 Forecast

In a spurious alignment with geography, the French CAC 40 index stands somewhere in the middle of the DAX 30 and FTSE 100. While CAC 40 gains have trailed that of the German index and losses have been less severe than the United Kingdom’s equity index, the goldilocks scenario has culminated in a positively indecisive price chart. Such indecision can be readily observed in the lack of progress over the last three months and the firm upper and lower horizontal boundaries that ensnare the CAC 40.

CAC 40 Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (May 2020 – September 2020)

cac 40 price chart

Suffice it to say, it seems the French equity index stands stuck in mud which could provide opportunity for range trading techniques. On the other hand, traders in search of a break out trade will likely have to wait sometime longer, although a trip to the topside of the range could make bullish breaks more likely. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Eyes Bullish Breakout as USD Drops Ahead of FOMC
Gold Price Eyes Bullish Breakout as USD Drops Ahead of FOMC
2020-09-14 15:30:00
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Prices and Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP and FTSE 100 Prices and Outlooks - UK Weekly Webinar
2020-09-14 12:20:00
South African Rand: USD/ZAR Stable Ahead of SARB Rate Decision
South African Rand: USD/ZAR Stable Ahead of SARB Rate Decision
2020-09-14 09:57:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit, BoE and Heavyweight Data All Collide This Week
British Pound (GBP) Latest - Brexit, BoE and Heavyweight Data All Collide This Week
2020-09-14 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bearish
France 40
Bearish
FTSE 100
Mixed