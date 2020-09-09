Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Is the Technology Rout Over?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Nears a Fresh One-Month Low But Trade Remains Thin Ahead of ECB Meeting
2020-09-09 11:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2020-09-08 19:50:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down to 3-Month Low on Fed Policy, Seasonal Turn
2020-09-09 06:07:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Crude Falters Alongside Tech as Selloff Broadens
2020-09-08 17:05:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, AUD/USD Forecast: Retail Investors Buying the Dip?
2020-09-09 04:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Industrial Average Succumbs to Selling Pressures
2020-09-08 21:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Touches 50-Day SMA for First Time Since June
2020-09-09 05:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Bounces From Support, Gold Bulls on Return?
2020-09-08 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Row May Weaken GBP/USD Further
2020-09-09 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2020-09-08 19:50:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese PM Frontrunner Signals Snap Election, USD/JPY Maintains Range
2020-09-08 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Bank of Japan Policy to Push JPY Lower?
2020-09-07 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.02% Wall Street: 0.01% US 500: -0.01% France 40: -0.17% FTSE 100: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/kM8w6WyHqQ
  • In March 2019, I wrote this piece. Seeing as the CLO ETF (ticker AAA) went live today, I thought it'd be appropriate to refresh everyone on the fundamentals of a CLO, especially in the current environment. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2019/03/22/Currencies-May-See-Wild-Swings-if-Slow-Growth-Breaks-CLO-Market.html
  • Commodities Update: NYM WTI Crude 38.05 (+3.51%), ICE Brent Crude 40.70 (+2.31%), NYM NYH Gasoline 111.88 (+1.45%). [delayed]
  • As expected, the @bankofcanada held its interest rate at 0.25% Wednesday morning as the central bank continues to accommodate a supportive monetary policy following the COVID pandemic. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here: https://t.co/WlqGsDUNHm https://t.co/09r2hSNbSi
  • US Treasury Yields: 2-Year: 0.143% 3-Year: 0.172% 5-Year: 0.277% 7-Year: 0.479% 10-Year: 0.702% 30-Year: 1.454% $TNX
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 1.05% Gold: 0.80% Oil - US Crude: 0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/OQEFy8yS9W
  • Canadian Dollar Price Forecast: USDCAD Pulls Back to Support post-BoC https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2020/09/09/canadian-dollar-price-forecast-usdcad-usd-cad-pulls-back-to-support-post-boc.html $CAD $USDCAD https://t.co/DQXsJT8sBX
  • The Kiwi dollar surrendered some of its recent gains versus the greenback as the USD has started to strengthen against its peers. Get your $NZDUSD market update from @RichardSnowFX here: https://t.co/Hhg8UTO4e0 https://t.co/RMaXuHNvM1
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.08%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.83%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/B2pylqfxNd
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 2.35% Wall Street: 2.29% Germany 30: 0.21% France 40: 0.13% FTSE 100: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Cex0ST9gVl
Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Is the Technology Rout Over?

Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Is the Technology Rout Over?

2020-09-09 20:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Nasdaq 100 Price Outlook:

Nasdaq 100 Price Forecast: Is the Technology Rout Over?

The Nasdaq 100 is in the midst of a volatile trading week as technology stocks look to recover from earlier weakness after the index suffered its worst three day decline since March. Slipping from record highs around 12,500, the Nasdaq 100 quickly unraveled to slide from the topside of an ascending channel to test the lower bound before eventually breaking beneath. As a result, a technical blow has been dealt to the tech-heavy index despite few changes in the fundamental landscape.

Nasdaq 100 Price Chart: 1 - Hour Time Frame (August 2020 – September 2020)

nasdaq 100 price chart

Thus, I am hesitant to suggest the Nasdaq is entirely out of the woods just yet. While the origin of the selling has been discussed at length, it is difficult to attribute the reversal to a single theme as very few notable fundamental developments have occurred since declines began. With that in mind, I would argue the technical breach is the most significant development for the Nasdaq and could allow for further weakness in the days to come.

A Guide to Support and Resistance Trading

That said, traders can look to utilize technical barriers near the current trading price to navigate price action on the shorter time frames. An ascending trendline, Fibonacci level and psychological markers all reside slightly above the Nasdaq at the time of publication, each of which could work to keep recovery rallies in check. On the other hand, possible support resides around the 11,080 mark and near Tuesday’s swing low at 10,940.

Either way, an abrupt reversal lacking a clear-cut catalyst is a concerning development for US equities and is a perfect example of the uptick in volatility that is often observed in September and October.

Starts in:
Live now:
Sep 16
( 16:09 GMT )
Join day 2 of the DailyFX Summit discussing equities
DailyFX Education Summit: Trade Your Market - Day 2, Indices
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

While weakness may not persist indefinitely and the current climate may not lead to a bear market or severe stock market crash, volatility has undoubtedly returned and with the technical break, further volatility could lead to further losses. Encouragingly, weakness in the technology sector has been relatively targeted, so other risk assets like the Australian Dollar and European equity markets have been somewhat insulated from recent turbulence.

Nevertheless, a recent break down in crude oil prices could hint that broader risk aversion is in the cards. Still, further evidence of a larger pullback in risk assets is needed to confirm a swing in market sentiment. All in all, there is little to suggest weakness in the technology sector has concluded and volatility looks poised to continue in the weeks leading up to the US Presidential election. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Kiwi Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Showing Potential Signs of Exhaustion
Kiwi Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Showing Potential Signs of Exhaustion
2020-09-09 15:30:00
USD/CAD Gyrates on BoC Rate Decision
USD/CAD Gyrates on BoC Rate Decision
2020-09-09 14:00:00
EUR/USD Nears a Fresh One-Month Low But Trade Remains Thin Ahead of ECB Meeting
EUR/USD Nears a Fresh One-Month Low But Trade Remains Thin Ahead of ECB Meeting
2020-09-09 11:00:00
USD/ZAR Outlook: ZAR Remains Resilient Despite Dismal Economic Data
USD/ZAR Outlook: ZAR Remains Resilient Despite Dismal Economic Data
2020-09-09 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US Tech 100