0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Dollar, Euro, AUD/USD, S&P 500, Fed Symposium, RNC
2020-08-24 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Bulls Eye Resistance as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Falls
2020-08-24 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise But Trump, Powell Speeches May Cap Gains
2020-08-24 06:28:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones & DAX 30 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-22 04:00:00
Dow Jones Struggles to Hold Gains. Nikkei 225, Hang Seng May Rebound
2020-08-21 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Peso, Kiwi & Gold
2020-08-24 15:30:00
Shapes of the Recovery: The Recession Alphabet - V, U, W, J, & L
2020-08-24 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.30%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 78.01%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/XrAUp0VpRt
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.40% Gold: -0.45% Silver: -0.85% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/H44PMYUZLg
  • The V-shape rebound in the price of gold unravels as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Minutes foreshadow a change in the monetary policy outlook. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/mnoIqOFpJ0 https://t.co/pk3gXLHgxb
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.22% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.08% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/6P8SB9yXHP
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.94% US 500: 0.67% Germany 30: -0.08% France 40: -0.09% FTSE 100: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/vD5hC44gls
  • Senator McConnell says we do not yet have the solution for a COVID treatment - BBG
  • US 6-Month Bills Draw 0.120% Primary Dealers Awarded: 46.1% Indirect Bidders Accepted: 50.6% Direct Bidders Accepted: 3.3% B/C Ratio: 2.92
  • TikTok says it will sue the US over recent ban - BBG
  • Forex Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.06% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/IMZgnoAKG6
  • Indices Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 2.38% France 40: 2.36% FTSE 100: 1.80% Wall Street: 1.05% US 500: 0.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9TrSWBH4yl
Crude Oil Price Bulls Eye Resistance as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Falls

Crude Oil Price Bulls Eye Resistance as VIX ‘Fear-Gauge’ Falls

2020-08-24 16:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

OIL FORECAST: CRUDE OIL PRICE CLIMBING HIGHER AS RISK APPETITE PRESSES ONWARD

  • Oil price action could keep gaining ground as perceived market volatility vanishes
  • Crude oil bulls look to top technical resistance around the $43.00-price level
  • VIX Index might break lower if euphoric sentiment and trader risk appetite is sustained

Crude oil prices are trading modestly higher to start the week as the commodity aims to extend its advance. The price of oil has gained ground for the last three consecutive weeks and the move seems to largely mirror the tumble lower by the VIX. The VIX Index, or fear-gauge, reflects expected S&P 500 volatility over the next 30-days, and the gauge tends to hold an inverse relationship with risk assets like crude oil.

Oil - US Crude MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -3% 11% 3%
Weekly 2% -12% -5%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART & VIX INDEX OVERLAID: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (22 APR TO 24 AUG 2020)

Crude oil price chart vix index

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

That said, there could be potential for crude oil price action to continue its climb amid falling volatility. This is considering a declining VIX Index generally indicates improving appetite for risk as expected market volatility – and demand for S&P 500 downside protection – diminishes. Likewise, as with stocks, the direction of crude oil is generally tied to risk appetite, economic activity, and prospects for global GDP growth.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

However, a sharp reversal higher by the VIX Index would likely be associated with a breakdown in broader sentiment and economic conditions. In turn, this could correspond with bearish headwinds for oil prices. More information on the relationship between crude oil and volatility can be found in our quarterly crude oil forecast above.

CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (22 MAY TO 24 AUG 2020)

Crude oil price chart oil technical forecast

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Crude oil prices nevertheless remain buoyed by a bullish trend extended through a series of higher lows since mid-June. Technical resistance facing crude oil price action stands out around the $43.00-price level and month-to-date highs. Eclipsing this barrier of resistance, combined with a sustained decline by the VIX Index, might hint at potential for crude oil prices to embark on another leg higher.

Read More – Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Curbs Supply Cut as GDP Growth Recovers

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

XAG/USD Forecast: Dollar Strength Brings Silver to its Knees
XAG/USD Forecast: Dollar Strength Brings Silver to its Knees
2020-08-24 10:47:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: A Subdued Start to the Week, US Dollar Drivers will Steer GBP/USD
British Pound (GBP) Latest: A Subdued Start to the Week, US Dollar Drivers will Steer GBP/USD
2020-08-24 08:00:00
Nasdaq Breaks Fresh Record. Hang Seng and ASX 200 to Open Mixed
Nasdaq Breaks Fresh Record. Hang Seng and ASX 200 to Open Mixed
2020-08-24 01:00:00
Australian Dollar Time Cycle: AUD/USD Rates Poised to Push Higher
Australian Dollar Time Cycle: AUD/USD Rates Poised to Push Higher
2020-08-24 00:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude
US 500
Mixed
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.