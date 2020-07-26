0

EUR/USD Price Forecast: May Fall After Resistance Holds
2020-07-26 00:00:00
EURUSD, Gold and Nasdaq Near Systemic Break With Earnings, GDP, COVID Ahead
2020-07-25 02:10:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Curbs Supply Cut as GDP Growth Recovers
2020-07-26 03:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: Break Above June High Knocks Out Bearish RSI Trend
2020-07-25 01:00:00
S&P 500 Slips, Nasdaq Tumbles as Stocks Wince at Jobless Claims
2020-07-23 21:50:00
S&P 500 in Corona-gap, Dow Jones Lagging; Can Nasdaq Continue to Lead?
2020-07-23 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Goes Boom, Bulls Drive Fresh Highs
2020-07-25 16:00:00
EURUSD, Gold and Nasdaq Near Systemic Break With Earnings, GDP, COVID Ahead
2020-07-25 02:10:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD May Fall Amid Renewed 'No Deal' Brexit Fears
2020-07-25 20:00:00
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Choppy, Focus on June Top
2020-07-24 08:00:00
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook - Testing Multi-Month Lows as the US Dollar Slides
2020-07-25 12:00:00
EUR/USD Extends Rally & USD/JPY Plunges on Markit PMIs
2020-07-24 14:32:00
Crude Oil Outlook: OPEC+ Curbs Supply Cut as GDP Growth Recovers

2020-07-26 03:00:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

CRUDE OIL PRICE FORECAST: OPEC+ SUPPLY INCREASE ON TAP AS GLOBAL ECONOMIC ACTIVITY REBOUNDS FROM Q2 GDP GROWTH IMPLOSION

  • Crude oil prices have climbed with risk assets as market sentiment and economic activity rebound from the coronavirus lockdown
  • Saudi Arabia and Russia solidified an agreement to begin unwinding historic OPEC+ supply cuts as world oil demand snaps back
  • 2Q-2020 GDP growth rates are due from several advanced economies this coming week amid high-profile equity earnings reports and a FOMC decision

Crude oil price action has staged a monumental recovery since the commodity traded in negative territory this past April. The rally in oil prices over recent weeks looks largely on the back of two bullish fundamental drivers: an OPEC+ deal to slash supply combined with a welcomed rebound in global energy consumption.

WTI CRUDE OIL FUTURES PRICE: DECEMBER 2019 – JULY 2020 (CHART 1)

WTI Crude Oil Price Chart Forecast

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

WTI crude oil currently fluctuates around $41.00 per barrel measured by the front-month futures contract, but the advance has started to stall, and petroleum performance is still down about 32% since the start of January. Broadly speaking, lower crude oil prices stem from a whopping 9% plunge in world oil demand expected this year due to a screeching halt in economic activity amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Understanding the Core Fundamentals of Oil Trading
Get My Guide

This has primarily contributed to a supply-demand imbalance of 9.8-million barrels per day penciled in by OPEC for 2Q-2020. Looking forward, however, the cartel of major oil producers have optimistic projections for world oil demand to recover during the second half of 2020 and into 2021. Both the IEA and EIA anticipate global oil demand to increase in the months ahead as well according to their respective monthly oil reports.

OPEC & ALLIES SET TO CURTAIL PRODUCTION CUTS AMID DEMAND RECOVERY (CHART 2)

Crude Oil Chart OPEC World Oil Demand V Shape Recovery

Chart Source: OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report

Rising demand for crude oil has correspondingly enticed OPEC and its allies to begin reversing production cuts announced earlier this year that were aimed at absorbing excess market supply. This was indicated by OPEC+ delegates who backed an agreement solidified by Saudi Arabia and Russia to increase the group’s crude oil output by 2-million barrels per day starting next month.

Learn More – Global Commodities: Worldwide Commodity Imports & Exports (Interactive Tool)

The move looks to ease OPEC+ production cuts from 9.7-million barrels per day to 7.7-million barrels per day on net. As such, a bearish risk facing crude oil price action emerges with OPEC+ set to unwind prior supply cuts and relax oversight of standing output quotas. Another notable headwind looming over the direction of crude oil includes potential for the v-shaped recovery in global GDP growth to abate as the ‘liquidity high’ from unprecedented monetary and fiscal stimulus measures wears off.

GLOBAL ECONOMIES DUE TO REPORT RECORD COLLAPSE IN GDP GROWTH (CHART 3)

Crude Oil Price Chart Forecast 2Q-2020 GDP Growth Report Coronavirus Lockdown

Chart Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

On that note, market participants may focus on second quarter GDP data releases due next week considering the elevated chance for volatility as this typically high-impact economic indicator crosses the wire. Despite the backward-looking nature of quarterly GDP reports, they can catalyze shifts in trader sentiment, particularly if actual numbers differ materially from forecast. To that end, GDP growth rates from the United States and Eurozone might garner notable attention. This is seeing that the US and EU are two of the world’s biggest economies and consumers of crude oil.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

Likewise, a swarm of equity earnings anticipated next week, not to mention the potential for coronavirus vaccine news, could cause fluctuations in risk appetite and crude oil price action as well. Two additional fundamental themes prudent traders may want to keep tabs on include rising jobless claims and escalating china tensions, which might steer crude oil prices lower if these bearish headwinds gain traction and fuel risk aversion.

Learn More – How to Trade Oil: Crude Oil Trading Strategies & Tips

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

