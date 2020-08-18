0

US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
Euro, Pound & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-18 12:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook Buoyed by Falling Volatility; PMIs Eyed
2020-08-18 17:05:00
Crude Oil Prices May Track Stocks on Walmart, Home Depot Earnings
2020-08-18 06:09:00
Gold and Silver Prices Push Higher as US Real Yields Turn Lower
2020-08-18 09:30:00
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
Euro, Pound & More: Charts and Technical Outlook
2020-08-18 12:00:00
US Dollar Bear Flag Breakout Begins - Key Levels for DXY Index
2020-08-18 15:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY CHF/JPY Reversal
2020-08-18 08:15:00
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has fallen below uptrend support in place since 2011, offering another piece of evidence that the greenback is in the early stages of a longer-term decline.Get your $USD market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/KaiDIVf9lc https://t.co/TdKuVKf4Uj
  • Market Update: -US Dollar off intraday lows but still trading notably weaker against key FX peers -Gold price holding above $2,000 as yields retreat -Crude oil trading above $43.00/bbl -Nasdaq pushing fresh record highs $USD $DXY $XAU $GC_F $NDX $NQ_F $USO $CL_F https://t.co/YGPkkwTCIn
  • Hello traders! Are new record highs on the horizon today? Find out from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter 👇 https://t.co/PH94y0Ci9t
  • Australian #Dollar Outlook: #Aussie Rally at Risk into Trend Resistance - $AUDUSD - https://t.co/W1lXuMPEju https://t.co/I4kZ8haQKH
  • Bears have been unable to reel in the dominant Euro since March, which has seen a potential breakout of the multi-year symmetrical triangle formation. Get your $EURUSD market update from @WVenketas here: https://t.co/hw2Yi1PyQm https://t.co/gyxxEwaQXB
  • The S&P 500 has hit a new record high on an intraday basis having traded above Feb 19th's high of 3,393.52
  • A bit basic but there goes the GBPUSD pennant...#gbpusd #sterling @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/Pazt7b39FW
  • To fill the gap up to 13579, the DAX needs to trade on through 13313 first. A gap-fill will have the market very near the 13795 record high. Get your #DAX technical analysis from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/EDA4PFOT7i https://t.co/fswga1mS58
  • The Dollar is slipping support across a number of majors, including $EURUSD as it slices above 1.1900. Watching closely, but break and follow through are two very different stages https://t.co/y0dIriNfFR
  • 🇺🇸 Building Permits MoM (JUL) Actual: 18.8% Previous: 3.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-18
2020-08-18 17:05:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

CRUDE OIL PRICE FORECAST – OIL COULD CLIMB FURTHER AS VOLATILITY DRIFTS LOWER; MARKIT PMI DATA ON DECK

  • Crude oil price action pierced the $43.00/bbl level amid prevailing appetite for risk
  • Crude oil price trend remains bullish as the commodity maintains key moving averages
  • Falling market volatility and solid Markit PMI data could propel oil prices higher

Crude oil price action has lacked direction as of late with the commodity trading largely sideways over the last two months. That said, crude oil looks like it could be making an attempt at its next leg higher with prices perched around the $43.00-handle and month-to-date highs.

CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (23 APRIL TO 18 AUGUST 2020)

Crude oil price chart forecast

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The crude oil price trend still seems bullish as the commodity broadly maintains its 8-day and 34-day moving averages. Though upward momentum has largely stalled since June, it looks like positive divergence between the short-term moving average and medium-term moving average could soon resume. This might be indicated by a bullish MACD crossover.

CRUDE OIL PRICE CHART & VIX INDEX OVERLAID: 4-HOUR TIME FRAME (14 MAY TO 18 AUGUST 2020)

Crude oil price chart forecast

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Despite conflicting fundamental headwinds, such as curbed OPEC+ supply cuts in the midst of recovering economic activity, it appears that the commodity is gaining ground on the back of sustained risk appetite and volatility suppression. This is highlighted by the strong inverse relationship typically maintained between crude oil and the VIX Index.

On that note, upcoming Markit PMI data set for release this Friday, August 21 could weigh materially on market sentiment and thus the direction of crude oil price action. Global economic activity is expected to continue its rebound from coronavirus-related fallout, but if evidence of a stalling recovery is alluded to by this leading indicator to global GDP growth, bearish headwinds could be introduced.

Learn More – How to Trade Oil: Crude Oil Trading Strategies & Tips

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

