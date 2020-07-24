0

Free Trading Guides
More View more
Crude Oil Edging Higher as Support Holds but Resistance Now Coming Into Play

Crude Oil Edging Higher as Support Holds but Resistance Now Coming Into Play

2020-07-24 11:00:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

Crude Oil Price, Chart and Outlook.

  • Oil moves gently higher as volatility remains subdued.
  • A meeting of two moving averages may spark the next move.
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Brand New Q3 Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Oil – Looking to Fill the Gap

In last week’s weekly oil forecast, I noted that any sell-off in the oil space would likely to be short-lived and

‘the path of least resistance for oil is set to be a slow grind higher’ and this remains the case. The price of Brent has nudged higher over the week with little in the way of any macro-news to either accelerate the trend or cause it to change direction. The chart set-up now becomes more interesting as oil tries to fill the gap on the daily chart from the March 6 low at $45.23/bbl. Brent has tried and failed twice to breach this level this week and a third attempt looks likely very soon.

WTI vs Brent: Top Five Differences Between WTI and Brent

Brent is finding support from the upward sloping 20-day moving average, an indicator that is has respected since early May. While the spot price has dipped this indicator on a few occasions since then, there has been no clear break or open below this line, adding to its supportive credibility. Another moving average, the 200-dma, now lies in wait, currently at $45.40/bbl. and just above the March 6 low print. It remains to be seen which moving average holds sway and the next few days may see price action squeezed further, especially with volatility, measured by the Average Trading Range (ATR) at a multi-month low.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Brent Crude Oil Daily Price Chart (January – July 24, 2020)

Crude Oil Edging Higher as Support Holds but Resistance Now Coming Into Play
Oil - US Crude BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 14% -16% -1%
Weekly 10% -21% -6%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts may be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Crude Oil – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

EUR/USD, USD & More – Charts for Next Week
EUR/USD Strength Underpinned by Positive Eurozone PMI Sentiment Readings
British Pound Latest (GBP) - GBP/USD Choppy, Focus on June Top
Nikkei 225 May Drop on US Jobless Claims, Hang Seng Enters Consolidation
