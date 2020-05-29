We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breakout or Fake-Out? EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Surge to Fresh Highs
2020-05-29 18:30:00
EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since May 21 when EUR/USD traded near 1.10.
2020-05-29 17:23:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall on US-China Tension, Trump Speech Eyed
2020-05-29 03:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle Despite Market Cheer, Gold Aims Lower
2020-05-27 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-29 20:00:00
US Dollar, Nasdaq, Chinese Yuan React to Trump-China Presser
2020-05-29 19:45:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-05-29 20:00:00
S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Index Sends Bad Omen for Stocks
2020-05-29 18:05:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Next Week's EU/UK Trade Talks
2020-05-29 09:30:00
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Recession Watch, May 2020 - US Yield Curve Hides the Truth
2020-05-28 14:00:00
EU to Unveil Covid-19 Recovery Fund Plan, Swiss Franc Sinking
2020-05-27 06:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.85% Gold: 0.73% Oil - US Crude: -0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/tCGrDwpnas
  • There really is no “taking one day off Twitter without something massive happening” is there? https://t.co/xRQ4wzhA43
  • With $EURUSD clearing 1.1000 this past week and the big swing the past few weeks, it seems remarkable progress for the benchmark currency pair. But consider the monthly picture. It is still awaiting the sentiment nod... https://t.co/4jBDlHwEqg
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.03%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 75.77%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/BUbAYHNPIt
  • Amid escalating China tension, Australian Dollar risk reversals indicate that the bullish bias recently enjoyed by AUD/USD could soon unwind and pressure spot prices back lower. Get your AUD/USD technical analysis from @RichDvorakFX here: https://t.co/ZAHEwxNrEW https://t.co/cIFgSuoWF2
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -0.31% #BITCOINCASH +0.70% #ETHEREUM +2.67% #RIPPLE -0.51% #LITECOIN +0.52%
  • This is perhaps one of the most relevant monthly charts to consider today: $USDCNY (the CNH only goes back to 2012) standing at the midpoint of its massive repricing effort from 2005-2014 https://t.co/un6ZITi643
  • Break out those monthly charts ladies and gentlemen. We have closed out May.
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.68% FTSE 100: 0.56% France 40: 0.48% Wall Street: 0.09% US 500: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/r2uWdXvJrn
  • "US Dollar, Nasdaq, Chinese Yuan React to Trump-China Presser" -via @DailyFX President Trump formally announces the United States will revoke Hong Kong’s preferential treatment amid escalating China tension. Where might $USD, $NDX, $CNH head next? Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/05/29/usd-cnh-ndx-price-us-dollar-chinese-yuan-nasdaq-china-tension-trump-press-conference.html
US Dollar, Nasdaq, Chinese Yuan React to Trump-China Presser

US Dollar, Nasdaq, Chinese Yuan React to Trump-China Presser

2020-05-29 19:45:00
Rich Dvorak, Analyst
Share:

President Trump Press Conference on Rising China Tension Weighs on US Dollar, Nasdaq, Yuan

  • President Trump formally announces the United States will revoke Hong Kong’s preferential treatment amid escalating China tension
  • US Dollar drifted lower as the Chinese Yuan rebounded and pushed USD/CNH price action 300-pips lower from intraday highs despite Trump’s harsh remarks directed at Beijing
  • Nasdaq Index and stocks pushed higher after the Trump-China press conference perhaps owing to the absence of a material breakdown in the phase one trade deal

US President Trump just lobbed terse commentary toward China during a highly-anticipated press conference. Amid escalating China tension, which largely surrounds the coronavirus outbreak and hostile situation in Hong Kong, investors have digested reintroduced trade war uncertainty between the world’s two largest economies.

Trump stated that the White House wants an open and constructive relationship with China, but mentioned how Beijing has violated promises made to Washington and that the world is now suffering due to China’s negligence and coverup of the coronavirus outbreak. Further, the national security law China levied on Hong Kong earlier this week stands to blatantly undermine Hong Kong independence and autonomy according to President Trump.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Trump responded by stating that the United States will sanction Chinese officials and formally revoke Hong Kong’s preferential trade status. Nevertheless, markets have so far overlooked the threat of a breakdown in Sino-American relations and the recently inked phase one trade deal between Washington and Beijing.

DXY – US DOLLAR INDEX PRICE CHART: 5-MINUTE TIME FRAME (29 MAY 2020 INTRADAY)

US Dollar Price Chart DXY Index China Tension Trump Press Conference

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

The US Dollar basket (DXY Index) took a spill amid the Trump-China press conference, but USD price action has edged notably higher from session lows on balance. Protracted US Dollar weakness corresponds with absent demand for safe-haven currencies and broadly mirrors the Chinese Yuan rebound.

Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Forex for Beginners
Get My Guide

USD/CNH – US DOLLAR TO YUAN PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (JULY 2019 TO MAY 2020)

Chinese Yuan USD to CNH Price Chart Hong Kong Autonomy National Security Law

The US Dollar pivoted lower against the Chinese Yuan in response to commentary from US President Trump. This comes subsequent to spot USD/CNH price action spiking to the 7.2000 level earlier this week – the top emerging market currency pair’s strongest reading since September 2019. USD/CNH now trades 300-pips lower from its intraday high and underscores the risk-on tone expressed by market participates in the wake of Trump’s presser.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

NDX – NASDAQ PRICE CHART: 1-MINUTE TIME FRAME (29 MAY 2020 INTRADAY)

Nasdaq Price Chart NDX Index Stocks Trump China

Chart created by @RichDvorakFX with TradingView

Nasdaq 100 price action ripped higher after President Trump delivered harsh remarks directed at Beijing. Stocks likely recovered considering the revocation of Hong Kong’s preferential treatment was expected. Likewise, the iShares Emerging Markets Equity ETF (Ticker: EEM) and China Large-Cap Stocks ETF (Ticker: FXI) gained ground.

Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

The boost to stocks might be explained by the lack of material action announced by Trump today directed at undermining the US-China phase one trade deal. Nevertheless, event risk over the weakened remains noteworthy as markets await Beijing’s response to the latest President Trump press conference.

Keep Reading – S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Index Sends Bad Omen for Stocks

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Index Sends Bad Omen for Stocks
S&P 500 Price Outlook: VIX Index Sends Bad Omen for Stocks
2020-05-29 18:05:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Support Breach May Lead to Further Losses
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Support Breach May Lead to Further Losses
2020-05-29 16:00:00
EUR/USD, DXY & Gold Price – Charts for Next Week
EUR/USD, DXY & Gold Price – Charts for Next Week
2020-05-29 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Next Week's EU/UK Trade Talks
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Under Pressure Ahead of Next Week's EU/UK Trade Talks
2020-05-29 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/CNH
US Tech 100
US 500
Mixed
Wall Street
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.